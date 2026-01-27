NH patents through Jan. 25

inks to each patent can be found here, using the patent number or inventor’s name.

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire in the week through Jan. 25.

Combined Neural Network

KAYAK SOFTWARE CORPORATION, Stamford, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 12530564 B1, initially filed Nov. 29, 2021) developed by Jacob Vincent Bouvrie, Arlington, Massachusetts, and Tianbai Cui, Seabrook, New Hampshire, for “Combined neural network.”

***

Pumping Cassette

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12529363 B2, initially filed Aug. 19, 2024) developed by five inventors Jason A. Demers, Manchester, New Hampshire; Michael J. Wilt, Windham, New Hampshire; Kevin L. Grant, Litchfield, New Hampshire; James D. Dale, Milton, Florida; and Brian D. Tracey, Litchfield, New Hampshire, for “Pumping cassette.”

***

Shaving Device

INSIGNIA IP DEVELOPMENT COMPANY, LLC, Magnolia, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12528214 B2, initially filed Feb. 3, 2023) developed by four inventors Ruairidh Robertson, Sandwich, Massachusetts; David Carpenter, Jaffrey, New Hampshire; Alan Kenneth Stratton, Milford, New Hampshire; and George K. Bonnoitt, Amherst, New Hampshire, for “Shaving device.”

***

System for Monitoring a Towable Trailer and Method of Detecting Potential Thermal Events

KINETIQ, LLC, Northville, Michigan has been assigned a patent (No. US 12528445 B2, initially filed Jan. 26, 2023) developed by Tong Pil Suh, Northville, Michigan, and Michael James Proulx, Hampstead, New Hampshire, for “System for monitoring a towable trailer and method of detecting potential thermal events.”

***

Rationally Designed, Synthetic Antibody Libraries and Uses Therefor

ADIMAB, LLC, Lebanon, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12529164 B2, initially filed July 1, 2022) developed by four inventors Maximiliano Vasquez, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Michael Feldhaus, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Tillman U. Gerngross, Lebanon, New Hampshire; and K. Dane Wittrup, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “Rationally designed, synthetic antibody libraries and uses therefor.”

***

Pickleball Training Apparatus

An inventor from Manchester, New Hampshire, Andrea Beth Chatis has been awarded a patent (No. US 12528003 B2, initially filed Aug. 17, 2023) for “Pickleball training apparatus.”

***

Onboarding of Devices in Distributed Systems Using Wireless Networks

DELL PRODUCTS L.P., Round Rock, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12532163 B2, initially filed July 31, 2023) developed by four inventors Bradley K. Goodman, Nashua, New Hampshire; Joseph Caisse, Burlington, Massachusetts; Jerome A. Korthals, Round Rock, Texas; and Jenna Tartaglino, Needham, Massachusetts, for “Onboarding of devices in distributed systems using wireless networks.”

***

Linear Robot Arm With Multiple End Effectors

PERSIMMON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION, Wakefield, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12528197 B2, initially filed Aug. 17, 2021) developed by three inventors Martin Hosek, Lowell, Massachusetts; Dennis Poole, Derry, New Hampshire; and Christopher Hofmeister, Hampstead, New Hampshire, for “Linear robot arm with multiple end effectors.”

***

Systems, Devices, and Methods for Organizing, Transporting, and Storing Items

Two inventors, Derick V. Willson, Jr., Newington, New Hampshire, and David F. Willson, San Francisco, California, have been awarded a patent (No. US 12527392 B1, initially filed May 5, 2021) for “Systems, devices, and methods for organizing, transporting, and storing items.”

***

Viral Inhibitors, the Synthesis Thereof, and Intermediates Thereto

TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED, Osaka, Japan has been assigned a patent (No. US 12527771 B2, initially filed July 7, 2025) developed by five inventors Jeffrey Scott Depue, Windham, New Hampshire; Suresh Kumar Tipparaju, Arlington, Massachusetts; Helge Alfred Reisch, Sarasota, Florida; Datong Tang, Weston, Massachusetts; and Kishore Ramachandran, Westford, Massachusetts, for “Viral inhibitors, the synthesis thereof, and intermediates thereto.”

***

Multilayered Microhydraulic Actuators

MASSACHUSETTS INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY, Cambridge, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12531495 B2, initially filed Aug. 17, 2023) developed by Jakub T. Kedzierski, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Multilayered microhydraulic actuators.”

***

Process for Displacing an Exogenous Enzyme

DANSTAR FERMENT AG, Zug, Switzerland has been assigned a patent (No. US 12529079 B2, initially filed Nov. 25, 2020) developed by six inventors Aaron Argyros, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Alexandra Panaitiu, Enfield, New Hampshire; Charles Rice, Plainfield, New Hampshire; Matthew B. Richards, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Tera Stoughtenger, New Lisbon, Wisconsin; and Kenneth Barrett, San Diego, California, for “Process for displacing an exogenous enzyme.”

***

Coolant Distribution Unit and Control System

HOFFMAN ENCLOSURES INC., Anoka, Minnesota has been assigned a patent (No. US 12532433 B2, initially filed Nov. 9, 2022) developed by three inventors Matthew R. Archibald, Derry, New Hampshire; Stefan Djuranec, Hofen, Germany; and Abhishek Gupta, Maple Grove, Minnesota, for “Coolant distribution unit and control system.”

***

Devices and Methods for Pipette Alignment

IDEXX LABORATORIES, INC, Westbrook, Maine has been assigned a patent (No. US 12528085 B2, initially filed Dec. 9, 2022) developed by eight inventors Kevin Chamberland, Portland, Maine; Jennifer Cote, Wells, Maine; Regina Lee Reif, Duluth, Georgia; Michael Thorpe, Rochester, New Hampshire; Jennifer Curtis, Bath, Maine; Arvind Dev, Scarborough, Maine; Julie Rollins, South Portland, Maine; and Andrey Asanov, Buxton, Maine, for “Devices and methods for pipette alignment.”

***

Shaving Device

INSIGNIA IP DEVELOPMENT COMPANY, LLC, Magnolia, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12528215 B2, initially filed Feb. 6, 2023) developed by four inventors Ruairidh Robertson, Sandwich, Massachusetts; David Carpenter, Jaffrey, New Hampshire; Alan Kenneth Stratton, Milford, New Hampshire; and George K. Bonnoitt, Amherst, New Hampshire, for “Shaving device.”

***

Charge-Transfer Capacitors, Terminals, and Coupling Thereof in Switched-Capacitor Converters

PSEMI CORPORATION, San Diego, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12531480 B2, initially filed Sept. 1, 2023) developed by David Giuliano, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Charge-transfer capacitors, terminals, and coupling thereof in switched-capacitor converters.”

***

Fluid Pumping Apparatus

WAYNE/SCOTT FETZER COMPANY, Westlake, Ohio has been assigned a patent (No. US 12529381 B2, initially filed Jan. 26, 2021) developed by three inventors Joshua Michael Wilds, Lancaster, New Hampshire; Michael Steven Garcia, Harrison, Ohio; and Buford A. Cooper, Sunman, Indiana, for “Fluid pumping apparatus.”

***

Dataflow Gaskets for Handling Data Streams

ANALOG DEVICES, INC., Wilmington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12530308 B2, initially filed July 23, 2024) developed by three inventors Christopher Mayer, Dover, Massachusetts; Sudhir Desai, Mansfield, Massachusetts; and Arash Azizimazreah, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “Dataflow gaskets for handling data streams.”

***

Ride Experience Enhancements With External Services

MOTIONAL AD LLC, Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12529568 B2, initially filed Sept. 16, 2022) developed by three inventors Bence Cserna, East Boston, Massachusetts; Alexander Brown, Dover, New Hampshire; and Kevin C. Gall, Newmarket, New Hampshire, for “Ride experience enhancements with external services.”

***

Handheld Oximeter With Display of Real-Time and Average Measurement Determination

VIOPTIX, INC., Newark, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12527502 B2, initially filed Oct. 18, 2022) developed by four inventors Alex Michael Margiott, Dunbarton, New Hampshire; William Welch, Sunnyvale, California; Sushant Potdar, Fremont, California; and Scott E. Coleridge, New York, New York, for “Handheld oximeter with display of real-time and average measurement determination.”

***

Latching Snap Wrap

An inventor from Charlestown, New Hampshire, Kristopher J. Hewes has been awarded a patent (No. US 12528628 B2, initially filed Feb. 7, 2024) for “Latching snap wrap.”

***

Collaborative Runbook Execution

ORACLE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION, Redwood Shores, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12530645 B2, initially filed April 29, 2022) developed by four inventors Raghu Hanumanth Reddy Patti, San Bruno, California; Christopher A. Roy, Amherst, New Hampshire; Ana Maria Hernandez McCollum, Belmont, California; and Manas Goswami, San Ramon, California, for “Collaborative runbook execution.”

***

Analog Video Transport to a Display Panel and Source Driver Integration With Display Panel

HYPHY USA INC., San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12531007 B2, initially filed Feb. 15, 2024) developed by five inventors Eyal Friedman, Cheltenham, Australia; Robert J. Clarke, Rose Park, Australia; Alex Henzen, NM Bladel, Netherlands; Dean Rubine, Lee, New Hampshire; and Todd Rockoff, Holgate, Australia, for “Analog video transport to a display panel and source driver integration with display panel.”

***

Dynamic Content Allocation and Optimization

FREEWHEEL MEDIA, INC., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 12532051 B2, initially filed March 18, 2024) developed by three inventors Seth Haberman, New York, New York; Robert Bress, New Providence, New Jersey; and Claudio Marcus, Andover, New Hampshire, for “Dynamic content allocation and optimization.”

***

Knowledge Graph Assisted Large Language Models

AMAZON TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Seattle, Washington has been assigned a patent (No. US 12531820 B2, initially filed Sept. 29, 2023) developed by three inventors Samuel Bayless, Seattle, Washington; Nadia Labai, Redmond, Washington; and Ora Yrjo Lassila, Hollis, New Hampshire, for “Knowledge graph assisted large language models.”

***

Alert Management in Fluid Delivery System

FRESENIUS KABI USA, LLC, Lake Zurich, Illinois has been assigned a patent (No. US 12531142 B2, initially filed Aug. 16, 2023) developed by three inventors George W. Gray, North Andover, Massachusetts; Jason M. Baldwin, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; and Gabriel Stuparu, Westford, Massachusetts, for “Alert management in fluid delivery system.”

***

ATAC-array for Prediction of Disease-Free Survival in Pancreatic Cancer

MEMORIAL SLOAN KETTERING CANCER CENTER, New York, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 12529091 B2, initially filed Feb. 2, 2024) developed by four inventors Surajit Dhara, Hanover, New Hampshire; Steven D. Leach, Hanover, New Hampshire; Sagar Chhangawala, New York, New York; and Christina Leslie, New York, New York, for “ATAC-array for prediction of disease-free survival in pancreatic cancer.”

***

Composable Radar

RAYTHEON COMPANY, Arlington, Virginia has been assigned a patent (No. US 12529756 B2, initially filed June 24, 2021) developed by four inventors Brian J. Harkins, Westford, Massachusetts; Craig H. McCordic, Medfield, Massachusetts; John A. Mikutel, Derry, New Hampshire; and Mark J. Beaulieu, Sutton, Massachusetts, for “Composable radar.”

***

Protective Case for an Auto-Injector

Three inventors Elijah Kapas, Medford, Massachusetts; Matthew Kane, Somerville, Massachusetts; and Conor Cullinane, Hampton, New Hampshire, have been awarded a patent (No. US 12527910 B2, initially filed April 7, 2022) for “Protective case for an auto-injector.”

***

Generating Recommendations Based on Predicted Query Execution Plan Performance

ORACLE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION, Redwood Shores, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12530351 B2, initially filed March 5, 2024) developed by eight inventors Prabhaker Gongloor, San Jose, California; Shantanu Joshi, Santa Clara, California; Mughees A. Minhas, Palo Alto, California; Karl Dias, Foster City, California; Sriram Vrinda, Hudson, New Hampshire; John M. Beresniewicz, Half Moon Bay, California; Daniel S. Tow, Palo Alto, California; and Girish Kumar Balachandran, Mountain View, California, for “Generating recommendations based on predicted query execution plan performance.”