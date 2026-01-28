Dartmouth is going whole hog on A.I.

Dartmouth Engineering is expanding its artificial intelligence offerings in both undergraduate and graduate programs, which is says is “creating new pathways for students to develop expertise and earn credentials in a world increasingly impacted by A.I.-driven technologies.”

At the graduate level, a new AI track is now one of seven options within its Master of Engineering (MEng) program. And undergraduates pursuing the Bachelor of Engineering (BE) can now choose a concentration in AI, one of many guided areas of study within the BE.

Last month, Dartmouth announced a partnership with A.I. firm Anthropic and Amazon Web Services: “Through the partnership, which includes Anthropic’s Claude for Education model and Amazon Bedrock, students, faculty, and staff will gain access to an AI model that is state-of-the-art, secure, reliable, and tailored specifically for academic environments” is how they put it.

Dartmouth, of course, was one of the pioneers of computing and networking so I suppose it’s no surprise that they want to be an A.I. pioneer.