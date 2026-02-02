NH patents through Feb. 1

inks to each patent can be found here, using the patent number or inventor’s name.

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire in the week through Feb. 1.

Mobility Device Control System

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12533971 B2, initially filed July 26, 2021) developed by five inventors Stewart M. Coulter, Bedford, New Hampshire; Brian G. Gray, Manchester, New Hampshire; Dirk A. van der Merwe, Canterbury, New Hampshire; Susan D. Dastous, Litchfield, New Hampshire; and Daniel F. Pawlowski, Raymond, New Hampshire, for “Mobility device control system.”

***

Suppression for a Countermeasure Dispensing System

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12534200 B1, initially filed Jan. 15, 2025) developed by Jeffrey A Gensler, Austin, Texas, and Steven L. Dyer, Tyngsborough, Massachusetts, for “Suppression for a countermeasure dispensing system.”

***

Chemical Solution Production

HCI CLEANING PRODUCTS LLC, Hollis, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12534815 B2, initially filed May 22, 2020) developed by five inventors Stanley Marcinkowski, Peabody, Massachusetts; David Owens, Salisbury, Maryland; David Bryant Snaith, Toronto, Canada; Boqing Wang, Chiba, Japan; and Atsushi Shikanai, Chiba, Japan, for “Chemical solution production.”

***

Near-Rt RIC Initiated E2 Reset

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12537660 B2, initially filed Dec. 18, 2023) developed by Pranesh Kulkarni, Bangalore, India, and Gajanana Garuda, Bangalore, India, for “Near-RT RIC initiated E2 reset.”

***

***

Syringe Having Pivoting Arm Plunger Rod

BECTON DICKINSON FRANCE, S.A.S., Le Pont-de-Claix, France has been assigned a patent (No. US 12533470 B2, initially filed May 26, 2021) developed by three inventors Darrin Scott Manke, North Andover, Massachusetts; Christopher Labak, Brookline, New Hampshire; and Joseph Omer St. Cyr, Salem, New Hampshire, for “Syringe having pivoting arm plunger rod.”

***

Robotic Massage End Effector

AESCAPE, INC., New York, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 12533281 B2, initially filed Sept. 14, 2023) developed by four inventors Eric A. Litman, Brooklyn, New York; Nicholas Akiona, New York, New York; Kathleen Lockhart, Bow, New Hampshire; and Bruce Chabanksy, Kalamata, Greece, for “Robotic massage end effector.”

***

Remote Medical Imaging System Processing

LIGHTLAB IMAGING, INC., Westford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12537919 B2, initially filed Nov. 9, 2023) developed by five inventors Tomas Russ, Chelmsford, Massachusetts; Steven M. Stromski, Windham, New Hampshire; Samir Farah, Norwood, Massachusetts; Mark Hoeveler, Eliot, Maine; and Douglas Tatosian, West Boylston, Massachusetts, for “Remote medical imaging system processing.”

***

***

Material and Method for Producing Cell Receiving Scaffold

LUNG BIOTECHNOLOGY PBC, Silver Spring, Maryland has been assigned a patent (No. US 12534708 B2, initially filed Jan. 31, 2023) developed by four inventors Pingyong Xu, Valencia, California; Luis Alvarez, Lexington, Massachusetts; Derek Morris, Somerville, Massachusetts; and Iman Yazdi, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Material and method for producing cell receiving scaffold.”

***

Dose Cup Assembly for an Ion Implanter

APPLIED MATERIALS, INC., Santa Clara, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12537161 B2, initially filed Jan. 25, 2023) developed by six inventors Frank Sinclair, Hartland, Maine; Paul Joseph Murphy, Reading, Massachusetts; Bon-Woong Koo, Andover, Massachusetts; Gregory Edward Stratoti, Sandown, New Hampshire; Tseh-Jen Hsieh, Rowley, Massachusetts; and Glenn Green, Woburn, Massachusetts, for “Dose cup assembly for an ion implanter.”

***

Gas Turbine Engine

GE AVIO S.R.L., Rivalta di Torino, Italy has been assigned a patent (No. US 12535037 B2, initially filed Dec. 11, 2024) developed by seven inventors Daniel Alan Niergarth, Norwood, Ohio; Jorge de Luis, Cincinnati, Ohio; Douglas Downey Turner, West Chester, Ohio; Michael Macrorie, Winchester, Massachusetts; Keith W. Wilkinson, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Arthur William Sibbach, Boxford, Massachusetts; and Vincenzo Martina, Turin, Italy, for “Gas turbine engine.”

***

Fabricating Dual Damascene Structures Using Multilayer Photosensitive Dielectrics

APPLIED MATERIALS, INC., Santa Clara, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12538778 B2, initially filed Aug. 1, 2023) developed by three inventors Benjamin D. Briggs, Merrimack, New Hampshire; William Charles, Winchester, Massachusetts; and Gillian Micale, Boston, Massachusetts, for “Fabricating dual damascene structures using multilayer photosensitive dielectrics.”

***

Targeting Deregulated WNT Signaling in Cancer Using Stabilized Alpha-Helices of BCL-9

DANA-FARBER CANCER INSTITUTE, INC., Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12534501 B2, initially filed Nov. 19, 2021) developed by three inventors Loren D. Walensky, Newton, Massachusetts; Ruben Carrasco, Brookline, Massachusetts; and Gregory H. Bird, Pelham, New Hampshire, for “Targeting deregulated Wnt signaling in cancer using stabilized alpha-helices of BCL-9.”

***

Aiming and Illumination Device

STEINER E-OPTICS, INC., Miamisburg, Ohio has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1110458 S1, initially filed June 3, 2025) developed by four inventors Nathaniel Gregg Wright, Grantham, New Hampshire; Robert Jeffrey Kogut, Waitsfield, Vermont; Alan Michael Page, Beavercreek, Ohio; and Thomas Allen Haynes, Indianapolis, Indiana, for “Aiming and illumination device.”

***

Multi-Function Wireless Device Providing Data Transfer Functionality Between Interconnected Medical Devices

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE HOLDINGS, INC., Waltham, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12537097 B2, initially filed June 1, 2022) developed by three inventors David Yuds, Hudson, New Hampshire; Martin Joseph Crnkovich, Walnut Creek, California; and Roland Levin, San Ramon, California, for “Multi-function wireless device providing data transfer functionality between interconnected medical devices.”

***

Chuck System for a Powered Surgical Impactor

ZIMMER, INC., Warsaw, Indiana has been assigned a patent (No. US 12533171 B2, initially filed March 1, 2024) developed by six inventors James Grimm, Winona Lake, Indiana; Alexander Slocum, Bow, New Hampshire; Canan Ciesielski, Warsaw, Indiana; Salvador Torres, Valencia, Spain; Pedro Luis Moreno Delgado, Logrono, Spain; and Jaime Rodenas, Cartagena, Spain, for “Chuck system for a powered surgical impactor.”

***

Positional Quick Insert

PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORPORATION, Burlington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12536159 B1, initially filed May 10, 2023) developed by six inventors Hui Yeng Chang, Allenstown, New Hampshire; Neil Kenny, Galway Connacht, Ireland; James Cashman, Byfield, Massachusetts; David LeBlanc, Madison, Wisconsin; John F. Picinich, Brookline, New Hampshire; and Robert Kudrle, Madison, Wisconsin, for “Positional quick insert.”

***

Contact Structure for Power Delivery on Semiconductor Device

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION, Armonk, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 12538553 B2, initially filed Dec. 14, 2022) developed by seven inventors Ruilong Xie, Niskayuna, New York; Huai Huang, Clifton Park, New York; Lawrence A. Clevenger, Saratoga Springs, New York; Koichi Motoyama, Clifton Park, New York; Nicholas Anthony Lanzillo, Wynantskill, New York; Hosadurga Shobha, Niskayuna, New York; and Albert M. Chu, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Contact structure for power delivery on semiconductor device.”

***

Gas Turbine Engine

GE AVIO S.R.L., Rivalta di Turin, Italy has been assigned a patent (No. US 12535033 B2, initially filed March 18, 2025) developed by seven inventors Daniel Alan Niergarth, Norwood, Ohio; Jorge de Luis, Cincinnati, Ohio; Douglas Downey Turner, West Chester, Ohio; Michael Macrorie, Winchester, Massachusetts; Keith W. Wilkinson, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Arthur William Sibbach, Boxford, Massachusetts; and Vincenzo Martina, Turin, Italy, for “Gas turbine engine.”

***

Autonomous Food Station

Four inventors Andrew Joseph Rojee, Derry, New Hampshire; Kent Yu, London, United Kingdom; Michael David Miller, Tewksbury, Massachusetts; and Dov Z Glucksman, Winchester, Massachusetts, have been awarded a patent (No. US 12536860 B2, initially filed May 2, 2023) for “Autonomous food station.”

***

Hierarchical Control System for Optimal Management of Energy Resources

DOOSAN GRIDTECH, INC., Seattle, Washington has been assigned a patent (No. US 12537380 B2, initially filed June 6, 2024) developed by five inventors Nate Diamond, Seattle, Washington; Sam Skrivan, Seattle, Washington; Jacob Hansen, Dover, New Hampshire; Krysta Suzanne Yousoufian, Lake Forest Park, Washington; and Paydon Wilinchery, Seattle, Washington, for “Hierarchical control system for optimal management of energy resources.”

***

Multi-Level Controller With Lookup Table

MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD., Kyoto, Japan has been assigned a patent (No. US 12537461 B2, initially filed July 18, 2023) developed by Gary Chunshien Wu, San Diego, California, and Gregory Szczeszynski, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Multi-level controller with lookup table.”

***