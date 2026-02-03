NH isn’t recycling as much as it used to

Recycling has always been a kludge, an inefficient process trying to minimize the damage caused by making and owning stuff. Worse, a lot of it is just greenwashing, a pretense that gives companies and consumers a feel-good way to pretend we’ve not causing so much damage.

Despite that, recycling is still necessary if we hope to create a “circular economy” where raw materials go round and round in ever-new iterations of the stuff we want.

But New Hampshire is doing worse at it, as New Hampshire Bulletin reports (full story here).