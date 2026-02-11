Learn about NH firm developing an autonomous helicopter

A company called Rotor is working to develop an autonomous helicopter, or at least a remotely-controlled one, in buildings at the former Daniel Webster College in Nashua. As I noted in a 2024 article (here), they’re an MIT spinoff and Nashua was the closest place where they could afford enough space.

Right now they’re working on applications for carrying equipment and crop dusting.

Interested? Then attend a talk on Thursday, Feb. 19, at 7 p.m. at the Aviation Museum of N.H., 27 Navigator Road, Londonderry (on the far side of Manchester airport’s main runway).

Nicholas ‘Nik’ Coates, the firm’s Vice President of Partnerships, will discuss what the company is doing. Expect lots of aviation geekery from the audience!

The presentation, part of the museum’s ‘Exploring Aviation’ series, is open to the public. Admission is $10 per person; Aviation Museum members may attend free.