The worst anti-vaccine bill dies in the NH House but others are still around

New Hampshire Bulletin’s William Skipworth has an Feb. 20 update on anti-vaccine bills in the NH legislature:

The New Hampshire House of Representatives rejected a proposal Thursday to end all vaccine mandates in the state.

“New Hampshire has the lowest vaccination rate for measles in New England,” Rep. Jessica LaMontagne, a Dover Democrat, said in a floor speech before the vote. “Do you want to be the legislature that ushers in the next outbreak of measles?”

Lawmakers voted, 192-155, to kill House Bill 1811, which was sponsored by Manchester Republican Rep. Matt Drew. Thirty-four Republicans joined Democrats to oppose the bill.

In an effort to reach a compromise, Drew proposed an amendment that would keep only the polio vaccine required. However, the House rejected that amendment, and voted just on the original text.

New Hampshire state law requires children be immunized against hepatitis B, poliomyelitis (commonly known as polio), diphtheria, mumps, pertussis, rubella, rubeola, tetanus, varicella, and haemophilus influenzae type B. Children cannot legally enroll in school or child care until they’re vaccinated. The law grants exemptions to children whose doctor attests that such a vaccine would be detrimental to their health, as well as families with religious objections.

Although the House rejected HB 1811, representatives have already approved a different anti-vaccine bill. House Bill 1719, which targets only the hepatitis B vaccine, was approved by the House earlier this month. If it passes, hepatitis B vaccines won’t be required for children in the state. That bill is now being considered by the Senate.

HB 1811 and HB 1719 were perhaps the most significant pieces of vaccine-related legislation introduced this year, but they weren’t the only bills.

Two seek to simplify the process for obtaining religious exemptions. Some lawmakers have taken issue in recent years with the Department of Health and Human Services policy that parents fill out a specific form to receive an exemption. House Bill 1022, which is also sponsored by Drew, would change the form to simply state: “I, (insert parent or legal guardian’s name), hereby attest that I sincerely hold religious beliefs and/or engage in religious practices or observances that dictate the refusal to accept the required vaccination(s). (Insert parent or legal guardian’s signature and date.)”

HB 1022 will be voted on by the House in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, House Bill 1584, sponsored by Rep. Kelley Potenza, a Rochester Republican, would clarify in state law that parents aren’t required to complete any specific form, and “may provide any written statement attesting to the religious exemption.” HB 1584 would also require that anytime Health and Human Services promotes vaccines in an advertisement, its website, or any printed materials, those advertisements include the text, “medical and religious exemptions are available under New Hampshire law.” HB 1584 has also been approved by the House and is being considered by the Senate.

House Bill 1616, which is still awaiting a vote on the House floor, seeks to forbid New Hampshire state agencies and political bodies from spending money to advertise vaccines.