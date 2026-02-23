NH patents through Feb. 23

We’ve been having some issues getting patents lately, which is why they haven’t appeared every week. Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number or inventor’s name.

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire in the week through Feb. 23.

Integrated Dual Frequency Band Antenna Assembly

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12555907 B1, initially filed Oct. 4, 2023) developed by three inventors Robert C. Marion, Pelham, New Hampshire; Randi J. McQuarrie, Salem, New Hampshire; and Terry Faxon, Pepperell, Massachusetts, for “Integrated dual frequency band antenna assembly.”

Pump Assembly With Switch

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12551612 B2, initially filed July 16, 2021) developed by three inventors Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire; Larry Brian Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire; and Gerald Michael Guay, Greenville, New Hampshire, for “Pump assembly with switch.”

Optical System With Cant Indication

SIG SAUER, INC., Newington, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12553688 B2, initially filed June 18, 2024) developed by Andrew W. York, Portland, Oregon, and Gregory Scott Smith, Canton, Georgia, for “Optical system with cant indication.”

Antenna Integrated Radio With Wireless Fronthaul

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12556217 B2, initially filed Dec. 5, 2023) developed by Steven Paul Papa, Windham, New Hampshire, and Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts, for “Antenna integrated radio with wireless fronthaul.”

Egg Carton and Formation Apparatus and Method

CONSIDER PROVISIONS, LLC, Monroe, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12552596 B2, initially filed March 19, 2024) developed by Jesse Laflamme, Hanover, New Hampshire, for “Egg carton and formation apparatus and method.”

Nozzle for a Laser Cutting System

HYPERTHERM, INC., Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1114001 S1, initially filed March 28, 2024) developed by three inventors Brenda Melius, Acworth, New Hampshire; David Cook, Bradford, Vermont; and Kenneth Woods, New London, New Hampshire, for “Nozzle for a laser cutting system.”

Circuits Having Enhanced Electrical Isolation

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12557351 B2, initially filed Oct. 11, 2022) developed by four inventors James McClay, Dudley, Massachusetts; Maxim Klebanov, Palm Coast, Florida; Sundar Chetlur, Frisco, Texas; and Thomas S. Chung, Kissimmee, Florida, for “Circuits having enhanced electrical isolation.”

Patient Care Assembly Component

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1114244 S1, initially filed Nov. 21, 2024) developed by three inventors David D. B. Cannan, Manchester, New Hampshire; Margaret B. Bradley, Belgrade, Maine; and Richard J. Lanigan, Concord, New Hampshire, for “Patient care assembly component.”

Dynamically Balanced Trigger System

Q, LLC, Dover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12553680 B2, initially filed March 7, 2023) developed by Ethan Lessard, Dover, New Hampshire, and Nicholas Schafer, Northwood, New Hampshire, for “Dynamically balanced trigger system.”

Firmware Event Stack Routing

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12554560 B2, initially filed May 17, 2023) developed by Mei I. Lam, Austin, Texas, for “Firmware event stack routing.”

Electronic Communication System and Method

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12554665 B2, initially filed May 2, 2024) developed by four inventors Michael W. Sexauer, Nashua, New Hampshire; Robert E. Scholl, Morristown, New Jersey; George M. Horihan, Staten Island, New York; and Bassem Scander, Monroe, New York, for “Electronic communication system and method.”

Footwear Component

HBN SHOE, LLC, Salem, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12550972 B1, initially filed Feb. 20, 2025) developed by Brian G. R. Hughes, San Antonio, Texas, and Howard Dananberg, Stowe, Vermont, for “Footwear component.”

Hall Effect Device With Trench About a Micron or Greater in Depth

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12557561 B2, initially filed June 16, 2022) developed by three inventors Thomas S. Chung, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Maxim Klebanov, Palm Coast, Florida; and Sundar Chetlur, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Hall effect device with trench about a micron or greater in depth.”

Tissue Maturation Bioreactor Systems With Uniform Cell Distribution

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNESHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12553016 B2, initially filed March 7, 2023) developed by six inventors Zachary T. Kops, Aspen, Colorado; Michael C. Tilley, Amherst, New Hampshire; Andrew K. Capulli, Auburn, New Hampshire; Stuart A. Jacobson, Lexington, Massachusetts; Keira L. McGrath, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Jamie L. Nesbitt, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Tissue maturation bioreactor systems with uniform cell distribution.”

Methods and Compositions for Irreversible Enzyme Inhibition

TRITERPENOID THERAPEUTICS, INC., Lebanon, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12551562 B2, initially filed April 10, 2020) developed by Michael B. Sporn, Tunbridge, Vermont, and Xiaoli Meng, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “Methods and compositions for irreversible enzyme inhibition.”

ROI Weighted Plateau Equalization

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12555192 B2, initially filed Jan. 30, 2023) developed by three inventors Robin L Brown, Leominster, Massachusetts; Jaime A Caicedo Baquerizo, Somerville, Massachusetts; and Gregory W Sletterink, Cambridge, Massachusetts, for “ROI weighted plateau equalization.”

High Voltage Integrated Circuit Packages With Diagonalized Lead Configuration and Method of Making the Same

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12557668 B2, initially filed April 27, 2023) developed by Maurizio Salato, Bedford, Massachusetts, and William P. Taylor, Amherst, New Hampshire, for “High voltage integrated circuit packages with diagonalized lead configuration and method of making the same.”

5G Enhanced HetNet Gateway

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12557181 B2, initially filed March 5, 2024) developed by three inventors Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts; Eugina Jordan, Leominster, Massachusetts; and Zahid Ghadialy, Ilford, United Kingdom, for “5G enhanced HetNet gateway.”

High Affinity Anti-Cd3 Antibodies, and Methods for Their Generation and Use

ADIMAB, LLC, Lebanon, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12552863 B2, initially filed June 8, 2020) developed by three inventors Robert Pejchal, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Caitlin Stein, Lebanon, New Hampshire; and Julia McCreary, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “High affinity anti-CD3 antibodies, and methods for their generation and use.”

Handgun Slide

SIG SAUER, INC., Newington, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1114135 S1, initially filed June 11, 2024) developed by Robert George Cuthbertson, III, Newmarket, New Hampshire, and Jonathan David Lynch, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Handgun slide.”

Dynamically Balanced Trigger System

Q, LLC, Dover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12553681 B2, initially filed Aug. 15, 2024) developed by Ethan Lessard, East Kingston, New Hampshire, and Nicholas Schafer, Northwood, New Hampshire, for “Dynamically balanced trigger system.”

Fluid Line Autoconnect Apparatus and Methods for Medical Treatment System

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12551605 B2, initially filed July 13, 2023) developed by seven inventors Simon C. Helmore, San Francisco, California; David W. McGill, Woodstock, Georgia; David J. Hibbard, Bedford, New Hampshire; James D. Dale, Milton, Florida; Matthew J. Finch, Somerville, Massachusetts; Jesse T. Bodwell, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Jason A. Demers, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Fluid line autoconnect apparatus and methods for medical treatment system.”

Two-Piece Separable Wedge Clamp for Thermal Mechanical Interface

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12557231 B2, initially filed Dec. 12, 2023) developed by three inventors Edward Thoman, Jr., Port Charlotte, Florida; Richard A. Riley, Bloomingdale, New Jersey; and Frank D. Phillips, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Two-piece separable wedge clamp for thermal mechanical interface.”

***

Light Emission Reducing Compounds for Electronic Devices

EYESAFE INC., Eden Prairie, Minnesota has been assigned a patent (No. US 12554159 B2, initially filed June 27, 2024) developed by four inventors Justin Barrett, Eden Prairie, Minnesota; Steven D. Moe, Savage, Minnesota; Bonnie G. Simmons, Concord, New Hampshire; and Justin Tolle, Maple Grove, Minnesota, for “Light emission reducing compounds for electronic devices.”

Pump Assembly With Switch

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12551612 B2, initially filed July 16, 2021) developed by three inventors Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire; Larry Brian Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire; and Gerald Michael Guay, Greenville, New Hampshire, for “Pump assembly with switch.”

Beverage Machine With Capsule Imaging

KEURIG GREEN MOUNTAIN, INC., Burlington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12551050 B2, initially filed Sept. 21, 2020) developed by three inventors Nicholas George Ioannidis, Tewksbury, Massachusetts; Robert Dana Cassano, Natick, Massachusetts; and Joseph George Fucci, Amherst, New Hampshire, for “Beverage machine with capsule imaging.”

System and Method for Replacing a Rotor in a Machine for Grinding and Chipping

TEREX USA, LLC, Norwalk, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 12551900 B2, initially filed March 10, 2023) developed by Nathaniel Henry Fuller, Exeter, New Hampshire, for “System and method for replacing a rotor in a machine for grinding and chipping.”

Path Generation Based on Predicted Actions

MOTIONAL AD LLC, Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12552410 B2, initially filed July 22, 2022) developed by six inventors Sammy Omari, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Kevin C. Gall, Dover, New Hampshire; Juraj Kabzan, Boston, Massachusetts; Hans Andersen, Singapore, Singapore; Bence Cserna, Nahant, Massachusetts; and Scott Drew Pendleton, Singapore, Singapore, for “Path generation based on predicted actions.”

Secondary Statistical Cutoff Methodology for Gas-Liquid Diffusion Integrity Testing

EMD MILLIPORE CORPORATION, Burlington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12551852 B2, initially filed Dec. 16, 2021) developed by three inventors Rebecca Rodenhiser, Jaffrey, New Hampshire; Salvatore Giglia, Bedford, Massachusetts; and Christopher Johnson, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Secondary statistical cutoff methodology for gas-liquid diffusion integrity testing.”

Camera Tracking System Identifying Phantom Markers During Computer Assisted Surgery Navigation

GLOBUS MEDICAL INC., Audubon, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 12551295 B2, initially filed June 14, 2024) developed by Tom Calloway, Pelham, New Hampshire, and Neil R. Crawford, Chandler, Arizona, for “Camera tracking system identifying phantom markers during computer assisted surgery navigation.”

Stacked FET With Bottom Epi Size Control and Wraparound Backside Contact

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION, Armonk, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 12557627 B2, initially filed Aug. 18, 2023) developed by six inventors Ruilong Xie, Niskayuna, New York; Jay William Strane, Wappingers Falls, New York; Shay Reboh, Guilderland, New York; Brent A. Anderson, Jericho, Vermont; Junli Wang, Slingerlands, New York; and Albert M. Chu, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Stacked FET with bottom epi size control and wraparound backside contact.”

Device Container

BIOVERATIV THERAPEUTICS INC., Waltham, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12551404 B2, initially filed June 8, 2022) developed by five inventors Christine P. Janson, Dedham, Massachusetts; Ethan B. Jacoby, Wellesley Hills, Massachusetts; Frederick Carel Steinmann, Milford, Massachusetts; Nikhil Gandhi, Holliston, Massachusetts; and Chad Presher, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Device container.”

Bioburden Analyzer With Ultraviolet Enhancement

METTLER-TOLEDO THORNTON, INC., Billerica, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12553075 B2, initially filed May 31, 2023) developed by four inventors Robert J McLean, Manchester, New Hampshire; Anthony C. Bevilacqua, Jr., Medford, Massachusetts; Kim Perkins, Phoenix, Arizona; and Anjan Reijnders, Groton, Massachusetts, for “Bioburden analyzer with ultraviolet enhancement.”

Display Screen or Portion Thereof With Graphical User Interface for Operation of a Medication Delivery Device

INSULET CORPORATION, Acton, Massachusetts has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1113951 S1, initially filed June 10, 2024) developed by Kimberly Chapman, Salem, New Hampshire, and Klemens Wengert, Atlanta, Georgia, for “Display screen or portion thereof with graphical user interface for operation of a medication delivery device.”

Resistive Random Access Memory on a Buried Bitline

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION, Armonk, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 12557298 B2, initially filed Dec. 21, 2022) developed by six inventors Biswanath Senapati, Mechanicville, New York; Nicholas Anthony Lanzillo, Wynantskill, New York; Lawrence A. Clevenger, Saratoga Springs, New York; Albert M. Chu, Nashua, New Hampshire; Ruilong Xie, Niskayuna, New York; and Seiji Munetoh, Tokyo, Japan, for “Resistive random access memory on a buried bitline.”

Methods for Operating a Plasma Torch

THE ESAB GROUP INC., North Bethesda, Maryland has been assigned a patent (No. US 12557203 B2, initially filed Dec. 31, 2019) developed by three inventors Ryan T. Lynaugh, Cornish, New Hampshire; Geoffrey Putnam, Charlestown, New Hampshire; and Christopher Vincent Braudis, Sr., Canaan, New Hampshire, for “Methods for operating a plasma torch.”

Vertical-Transport Field-Effect Transistor With Backside Source/Drain Connections

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION, Armonk, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 12557328 B2, initially filed Sept. 29, 2022) developed by six inventors Brent A. Anderson, Jericho, Vermont; Albert M. Chu, Nashua, New Hampshire; Nicholas Anthony Lanzillo, Wynantskill, New York; Ruilong Xie, Niskayuna, New York; Lawrence A. Clevenger, Saratoga Springs, New York; and Reinaldo Vega, Mahopac, New York, for “Vertical-transport field-effect transistor with backside source/drain connections.”

Methods for Operating a Plasma Torch

THE ESAB GROUP INC., North Bethesda, Maryland has been assigned a patent (No. US 12557205 B2, initially filed Feb. 1, 2022) developed by three inventors Geoffrey H. Putnam, Charlestown, New Hampshire; Christopher Vincent Braudis, Sr., Canaan, New Hampshire; and Ryan Lynaugh, Cornish, New Hampshire, for “Methods for operating a plasma torch.”

Systems and Methods for Direct Current Leakage Location Signaling

APPLE INC., Cupertino, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12556211 B2, initially filed April 13, 2023) developed by four inventors Fucheng Wang, Cupertino, California; Giuseppe Patane, Munich, Germany; Sayak Bose, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Anatoliy S Ioffe, Sunnyvale, California, for “Systems and methods for direct current leakage location signaling.”

Robotic Manipulation With Bimanual and Nonprehensile Aspects and Related Technology

AGILITY ROBOTICS, INC., Salem, Oregon has been assigned a patent (No. US 12552606 B1, initially filed Aug. 17, 2023) developed by four inventors Martin Fevre, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Tyler Morrison, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Taylor Apgar, Portland, Oregon; and Alejandro Perez, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Robotic manipulation with bimanual and nonprehensile aspects and related technology.”

Motor Having Non-Circular Stator

PERSIMMON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION, Wakefield, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12556046 B2, initially filed May 26, 2021) developed by three inventors Jayaraman Krishnasamy, Boxborough, Massachusetts; Martin Hosek, Salem, New Hampshire; and Dennis Poole, East Derry, New Hampshire, for “Motor having non-circular stator.”

Eye Imaging in Head Worn Computing

MENTOR ACQUISITION ONE, LLC, Plantation, Florida has been assigned a patent (No. US 12554129 B2, initially filed Nov. 1, 2024) developed by John N. Border, Eaton, New Hampshire, for “Eye imaging in head worn computing.”

Display Screen or Portion Thereof With Animated Graphical User Interface

THE BOEING COMPANY, Arlington, Virginia has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1113953 S1, initially filed June 24, 2024) developed by three inventors Connor Hailey, Austin, Texas; Jeremy Miller, Vancouver, Washington; and Lance Olney, Alexandria, New Hampshire, for “Display screen or portion thereof with animated graphical user interface.”

Inter-Integrated Circuit (I2C) Device With Internal Bus Stuck Recovery

ANALOG DEVICES, INC., Wilmington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12554572 B2, initially filed Sept. 30, 2022) developed by five inventors Ran Tao, Malden, Massachusetts; Johan H. Mansson, Malden, Massachusetts; Khiem Quang Nguyen, Tewksbury, Massachusetts; Long Thanh Pham, Tewksbury, Massachusetts; and Shane P. Keating, Atkinson, New Hampshire, for “Inter-integrated circuit (I2C) device with internal bus stuck recovery.”

Chassis for Electronic Device

BRUNSWICK CORPORATION, Mettawa, Illinois has been assigned a patent (No. US 12557251 B1, initially filed May 9, 2023) developed by three inventors Joseph A. Hoell, Jr., Dunbarton, New Hampshire; Matthew M. Reggio, Dover, New Hampshire; and Benjamin C. Shaffer, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Chassis for electronic device.”

Charge-Back/Show-Back Operations Using Dynamic Datasets in a Content-Based Data Protection System

DELL PRODUCTS L.P., Round Rock, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12555168 B2, initially filed Oct. 28, 2022) developed by six inventors Adam Brenner, Mission Viejo, California; Jehuda Shemer, Kfar Saba, Israel; Steven Sadhwani, Round Rock, Texas; Valerie Lotosh, Ramat-Gan, Israel; Erez Sharvit, Ramat-Gan, Israel; and Chris E. Rowen, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Charge-back/show-back operations using dynamic datasets in a content-based data protection system.”