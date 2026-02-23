Rat poison makes its way up the wildlife food chain

Molecules that get consumed at one level of the food chain have a habit of lingering in higher levels of the food chain, for better or worse. When it comes to rodenticides (rat poison), it’s worse.
New Hampshire Bulletin has a story about a proposal to ban rat poison in certain circumstances because the poisoned vermin are being eaten by fishers, bobcats, hawks and other raptors, which get poisoned in return. A complication: Rat populations seem to be increasing in rural and urban areas in the state.
As Foss noted, rodenticide is sold to consumers in 10-pound buckets; it will take a long while to see its use wind down, even if a ban is passed. For now, scientists said they will continue to monitor wildlife for exposure and effects — and Colby will continue sending dead raptors’ tissue samples off to the lab.