Rat poison makes its way up the wildlife food chain

Molecules that get consumed at one level of the food chain have a habit of lingering in higher levels of the food chain, for better or worse. When it comes to rodenticides (rat poison), it’s worse.

New Hampshire Bulletin has a story about a proposal to ban rat poison in certain circumstances because the poisoned vermin are being eaten by fishers, bobcats, hawks and other raptors, which get poisoned in return. A complication: Rat populations seem to be increasing in rural and urban areas in the state.

