Anti-vax ignorance is starting to target rabies in pets

From New Hampshire Bulletin: The New Hampshire House of Representatives is considering a bill that would exempt some pets from booster shots intended to protect against rabies, but state veterinarians said the proposal was not founded on solid data.
Rep. Keith Ammon, a New Boston Republican, is the prime sponsor of House Bill 1488, which would allow pet owners to bypass a state-required rabies booster by presenting the results of a test affirming their pet has some level of immunity to the deadly disease in their system from a previous vaccine.
The proposal, Ammon said, was requested by a constituent seeking a way to bypass the state’s requirement because of concerns about secondary effects of the vaccine and a belief that the current schedule is excessive. … The alternative testing called for in the proposal does not provide sufficient evidence that an animal is immune to rabies, said New Hampshire State Veterinarian Mark Prescott.