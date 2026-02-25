Anti-vax ignorance is starting to target rabies in pets

From New Hampshire Bulletin: The New Hampshire House of Representatives is considering a bill that would exempt some pets from booster shots intended to protect against rabies, but state veterinarians said the proposal was not founded on solid data.

Rep. Keith Ammon, a New Boston Republican, is the prime sponsor of House Bill 1488, which would allow pet owners to bypass a state-required rabies booster by presenting the results of a test affirming their pet has some level of immunity to the deadly disease in their system from a previous vaccine.

The proposal, Ammon said, was requested by a constituent seeking a way to bypass the state’s requirement because of concerns about secondary effects of the vaccine and a belief that the current schedule is excessive. … The alternative testing called for in the proposal does not provide sufficient evidence that an animal is immune to rabies, said New Hampshire State Veterinarian Mark Prescott.

Full story is here.