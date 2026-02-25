That big new legislative parking garage in Concord has (checks plans) zero EV chargers

Feb 25, 2026

Look at all those open windows! This is when the last exterior panel was put on the new legislative parking garage in downtown Concord, Oct. 2, 2025.

They’re building a big new legislative parking garage in downtown Concord. Driving past it today I noticed that, like all parking garages, the walls are full of enormous wide-open windows so that fumes don’t build up and kill our retirement-age lawmakers while they toddle over to the State House.*

That would not, of course, be necessary if the cars were all EVs. Lack of fumes and far less noise are the big often-overlooked advantage of electrifying transportation.

So I checked the plans to see how many EV chargers they’re installing. The answer: None.

Plans do have “APPROXIMATE LOCATION FOR FUTURE PAD MOUNTED UNITIL TRANSFORMER TO FEED FUTURE 1200A SERVICE FOR EV CHARGER EXPANSION” listed on a note. So the building will eventually acknowledge the 21st century.

But not just yet.

*Note: I’m retirement-age and I toddle.

