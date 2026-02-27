‘Balcony solar’ is popular all over the place (including NH)

A bill allowing “balcony solar” – solar panels you can plug into a normal socket – is advancing in New Hampshire, with an “ought to pass” recommendation from a House committee.

And we’re not alone: Canary Media reports (here), 28 states and Washington, D.C., have similar bills in works. It seems to be one of the rare energy topics where lots of different political types are OK with the idea.

I think it’s great although we can’t go overboard: The total amount of solar power this is likely to produce isn’t much in the grand scheme of things. The important thing, I believe, is that it makes more people think about solar power as a normal part of life, which makes them more likely to support it in other forms.