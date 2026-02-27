Science on Tap to analyze games (analog, digital, whatever)

If you’re a gamer, the next Science on Tap in Manchester, from the SEE Science Center, is for you.

On March 10th the topic will be: Behind the Game. Games occur on fields, screens and boards, with challenges for our bodies, hearts and minds. How are games developed, designed and maintained? Whether they are played with dice and cards on a board or with our hands and fingers with game controllers and screens, every game begins as an idea before it goes public. Learn how apps and games become reality and how some games last and others fade away.

Our panel of experts will include: Bobby Fowler, Independent Game Designer; Michael Carriere, Founder, Project Manager Zapdot Inc.; Loretta Brady, Professor and Director, Community Resilience & Social Equity Lab Saint Anselm College

Science on Tap discussions are free and open to the public, but advanced sign up is appreciated. Science on Tap is held at Stark Brewing Co. in Bo’s Lounge and function room at 500 Commercial Street Manchester. Doors open at 5:00pm, discussion begin at 6:00pm. Attendees are welcome to order from the food and beverage menu during the event.

On March 8th the museum will have family activities for Ralph Baer’s birthday. Ralph Baer who is recognized as one of the fathers of video games lived and worked in New Hampshire and is featured in several exhibits at the SEE Science Center.