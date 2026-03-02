NH patents through March 1

Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number or inventor’s name.

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire in the week through March 1

Weapon System With Operator Identification

WILCOX INDUSTRIES CORP., Newington, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12560395 B2, initially filed Nov. 6, 2023) developed by three inventors James W. Teetzel, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Gary M. Lemire, Lee, New Hampshire; and Roula Assadi, Stratham, New Hampshire, for “Weapon system with operator identification.”

***

Target Lead Estimation Based on Launcher Slew

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12560407 B2, initially filed Sept. 1, 2023) developed by four inventors Jason H. Batchelder, Lyndeborough, New Hampshire; Matthew F. Chrobak, Groton, Massachusetts; Tyler Nickerson, Mason, New Hampshire; and Samuel C. Blauvelt, South Berwick, Maine, for “Target lead estimation based on launcher slew.”

***

Shock Isolator for Non Hardened Systems

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12560218 B2, initially filed May 4, 2023) developed by Michael R. Estridge, Austin, Texas, for “Shock isolator for non hardened systems.”

***

Helmet Backlight

LJE PRODUCTS, LLC, Webster, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1115107 S1, initially filed June 13, 2024) developed by Leonard William Johnson, Webster, New Hampshire, for “Helmet backlight.”

***

Attachment Mechanism for Coupling an Electronic Tag to an Item

POSITION IMAGING, INC., Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12561546 B2, initially filed Feb. 9, 2024) developed by three inventors Brian Martel, Boulder, Colorado; Peter Schmidt, Fredericksburg, Texas; and Dick Sillman, Los Altos, California, for “Attachment mechanism for coupling an electronic tag to an item.”

***

Method and Apparatus for Quantitative Hyperspectral Fluorescence and Reflectance Imaging for Surgical Guidance

THE TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12560793 B2, initially filed July 25, 2024) developed by four inventors Pablo A. Valdes, Hanover, New Hampshire; David W. Roberts, Lyme, New Hampshire; Keith D. Paulsen, Hanover, New Hampshire; and Frederic Leblond, Montreal, Canada, for “Method and apparatus for quantitative hyperspectral fluorescence and reflectance imaging for surgical guidance.”

***

Modular, Configurable Bioreactor System for a Manufacturing Line

DEKA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12559707 B2, initially filed Jan. 20, 2022) developed by six inventors Matthew White, Henniker, New Hampshire; Stephanie M. Miskell, Weare, New Hampshire; Justin M. Ferrentino, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire; Richard E. Andrews, Manchester, New Hampshire; Stuart A. Jacobson, Lexington, Massachusetts; and Zachary Kops, Andover, Massachusetts, for “Modular, configurable bioreactor system for a manufacturing line.”

***

Integrated Wideband Communication Circuit

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12562769 B2, initially filed Aug. 1, 2023) developed by five inventors Douglas S. Jansen, Durango, Colorado; Sean Sengele, Groton, Massachusetts; Marc A. Fisher, Amherst, New Hampshire; Gregory M. Flewelling, Freeport, Maine; and Curtis M. Grens, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Integrated wideband communication circuit.”

***

Contactless Modem Cable

AIRMAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION, Milford, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12562467 B2, initially filed Oct. 27, 2023) developed by four inventors Didier Caute, Lorient, France; Baptiste Verneau, Clohars Carnoet, France; Bruno Marie, Ploemeur, France; and Stephen G. Boucher, Amherst, New Hampshire, for “Contactless modem cable.”

***

Methods and Systems for Protecting a Secured Network

CENTRIPETAL NETWORKS, LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12563103 B2, initially filed May 7, 2024) developed by four inventors Steven Rogers, Leesburg, Virginia; Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire; David K. Ahn, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; and Peter P. Geremia, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, for “Methods and systems for protecting a secured network.”

***

Systems and Methods for Providing Respiratory Therapy

VAPOTHERM, INC., Exeter, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12558512 B2, initially filed Aug. 9, 2022) developed by three inventors Felino V. Cortez, Jr., Bowie, Maryland; William F. Niland, Arnold, Maryland; and George McGarrity, Centreville, Maryland, for “Systems and methods for providing respiratory therapy.”

***

RF Bridge

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12564064 B2, initially filed Jan. 12, 2023) developed by Jeffrey Fitzgerald, Lunenburg, Massachusetts, and Wesley N. Allen, Amherst, New Hampshire, for “RF bridge.”

***

4g-5g Open RAN User Plane Path

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12563471 B2, initially filed June 13, 2022) developed by four inventors Amit Ghadge, Pune, India; Vivek Pise, Pune, India; Mukesh Singhal, Pune, India; and Praneet Chivate, Nahua, New Hampshire, for “4G-5G open RAN user plane path.”

***

Nucleic Acid Encoding NKP30 Receptor Targeted Therapeutics

THE TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12559537 B2, initially filed Nov. 20, 2023) developed by Tong Zhang, Lebanon, New Hampshire, and Charles L. Sentman, Grantham, New Hampshire, for “Nucleic acid encoding NKP30 receptor targeted therapeutics.”

***

Anomaly Detection System Using Multi-Layer Support Vector Machines and Method Thereof

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12561618 B2, initially filed Nov. 15, 2022) developed by Martin S. Glassman, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Anomaly detection system using multi-layer support vector machines and method thereof.”

***

Article-Identification-and-Location Device Systems and Methods of Using Same

POSITION IMAGING, INC., Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12557889 B2, initially filed June 14, 2024) developed by six inventors Edward L. Hill, Conway, New Hampshire; John Liu, Madbury, New Hampshire; Narasimhachary Nallana Chakravarty, Rollinsford, New Hampshire; Brian Martel, Boulder, Colorado; Marc Bujold, Stratham, New Hampshire; and Brett Bilbrey, Sunnyvale, California, for “Article-identification-and-location device systems and methods of using same.”

***

Rifle Bipod Assembly

SIG SAUER, INC., Newington, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12560397 B2, initially filed Jan. 31, 2023) developed by five inventors Tanner J. Landis, Dover, New Hampshire; Andrew P. Loriot, Somersworth, New Hampshire; Rich Curley, Dover, New Hampshire; Christoper B. D’Alfonso, Exeter, New Hampshire; and Zachary A. Amico, Danville, New Hampshire, for “Rifle bipod assembly.”

***

Vacuum Conveyor System for Inkjet Printing With Adjustment to the Covered Area

ELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING, INC., Londonderry, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12559333 B2, initially filed July 2, 2024) developed by Eduardo Bueno Espinal, Almazora, Spain, and Juan Escudero Gonzalez, Almazora, Spain, for “Vacuum conveyor system for inkjet printing with adjustment to the covered area.”

***

System and Method for Administering an Infusible Fluid

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12562252 B2, initially filed Aug. 9, 2023) developed by Robert J. Bryant, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Marc A. Mandro, Bow, New Hampshire, for “System and method for administering an infusible fluid.”

***

Nozzle for a Laser Cutting System

HYPERTHERM, INC., Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1114849 S1, initially filed March 28, 2024) developed by three inventors Brenda Melius, Acworth, New Hampshire; David Cook, Bradford, Vermont; and Kenneth Woods, New London, New Hampshire, for “Nozzle for a laser cutting system.”

***

System and Method for Real-Time Multiplexing Phased Array Antennas to Modems

WAFER LLC, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12562474 B2, initially filed May 2, 2024) developed by Greg Wyler, Stuart, Florida, for “System and method for real-time multiplexing phased array antennas to modems.”

***

***

Defibrillator

ZOLL MEDICAL CORPORATION, Chelmsford, Massachusetts has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1115035 S1, initially filed March 28, 2024) developed by six inventors Allan Scott Baucom, Littleton, Massachusetts; Michael Y. Ko, Fair Lawn, New Jersey; Jason Howard Robinson, Windham, New Hampshire; James P. Bilodeau, Littleton, Massachusetts; Suzanne Crowell, Beverly, Massachusetts; and Frederick K. Newey, Pelham, New Hampshire, for “Defibrillator.”

***

Stent Detection Methods and Imaging System Interfaces

LIGHTLAB IMAGING, INC., Westford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12561810 B2, initially filed Nov. 14, 2022) developed by five inventors Sonal Ambwani, Hopkinton, Massachusetts; Christopher E. Griffin, Wilton, New Hampshire; James G. Peterson, Yarmouth, Maine; Satish Kaveti, Sharon, Massachusetts; and Joel M. Friedman, Andover, Massachusetts, for “Stent detection methods and imaging system interfaces.”

***

Connector Cable for a Medical Sensor

ZOLL MEDICAL CORPORATION, Chelmsford, Massachusetts has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1115037 S1, initially filed March 28, 2024) developed by six inventors Dan E. Goldman, Shrewsbury, Massachusetts; James P. Bilodeau, Littleton, Massachusetts; Michael Y. Ko, Fair Lawn, New Jersey; Suzanne Crowell, Beverly, Massachusetts; Frederick K. Newey, Pelham, New Hampshire; and Kristin A. Spang, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Connector cable for a medical sensor.”

***

Battery

IROBOT CORPORATION, Bedford, Massachusetts has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1114728 S1, initially filed Aug. 15, 2024) developed by three inventors Rogelio Manfred Neumann, Somerville, Massachusetts; Chris Grace, Windham, New Hampshire; and Jason Thompson, Louisville, Kentucky, for “Battery.”

***

Overcoming Limitations of a Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) Implemented on a Public Cloud in a Cloud-Native Fifth Generation (5G) Wireless Telecommunication Network

BOOST SUBSCRIBERCO L.L.C., Englewood, Colorado has been assigned a patent (No. US 12562987 B2, initially filed April 11, 2023) developed by three inventors Andrew Trujillo, Highlands Ranch, Colorado; Ash Khamas, Goffstown, New Hampshire; and Sundeep Goswami, Leesburg, Virginia, for “Overcoming limitations of a virtual private cloud (VPC) implemented on a public cloud in a cloud-native fifth generation (5G) wireless telecommunication network.”

***

Nasal Respiratory Apparatus

PNEUMA THERAPEUTICS, INC., Tucson, Arizona has been assigned a patent (No. US 12558508 B2, initially filed Jan. 13, 2021) developed by David M. Kane, Windham, New Hampshire, for “Nasal respiratory apparatus.”

***

Systems and Methods for Allocating Resources via Information Technology Infrastructure

ALEGEUS TECHNOLOGIES, LLC, Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12561657 B2, initially filed June 30, 2025) developed by John Bull, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Christopher Rodkey, Beverly, Massachusetts, for “Systems and methods for allocating resources via information technology infrastructure.”

***

Cyberthreat Hunting and Protection Based on Codified Indicators of Behavior

GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, New York, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 12561432 B2, initially filed May 21, 2025) developed by four inventors Matthew Dinwiddie, Bedford, New Hampshire; Kenneth Jameson, Frisco, Texas; Felicity Helt, Sunset, Texas; and Polina Tishina, London, United Kingdom, for “Cyberthreat hunting and protection based on codified indicators of behavior.”

***

Configurable Radar Tile Architecture

MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC., Lowell, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12560679 B2, initially filed Feb. 4, 2021) developed by four inventors Yasser Al-Rashid, Northborough, Massachusetts; Christopher Dirk Weigand, Andover, Massachusetts; Daniel Robert Kramer, Litchfield, New Hampshire; and Nicholas James Ahlquist, Southborough, Massachusetts, for “Configurable radar tile architecture.”

***

Radar Having Multi-Band Concentric Rings of Array Elements

RAYTHEON COMPANY, Arlington, Virginia has been assigned a patent (No. US 12560681 B2, initially filed Feb. 6, 2023) developed by five inventors Shane D. Blair, Salem, New Hampshire; Yueh-Chi Chang, Salem, New Hampshire; Wayne Kim, Jr., Virginia Beach, Virginia; Wei Yu, Natick, Massachusetts; and Patrick J. Makridakis, Mendon, Massachusetts, for “Radar having multi-band concentric rings of array elements.”

***

High Visibility Aerial Landing System

An inventor from Pelham, New Hampshire, Jason Marks has been awarded a patent (No. US 12562082 B2, initially filed Jan. 27, 2024) for “High visibility aerial landing system.”

***

Non-Invasive, Uniform and Non-Uniform RF Methods and Systems Related Applications

CYNOSURE, LLC, Westford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12558145 B2, initially filed Jan. 2, 2019) developed by eight inventors James Boll, Montclair, New Jersey; Robert McCarthy, Maynard, Massachusetts; Bo Chen, Burlington, Massachusetts; Richard Shaun Welches, Woburn, Massachusetts; Daniel Masse, Windham, New Hampshire; Ali Shajii, Weston, Massachusetts; Michael Kishinevsky, North Andover, Massachusetts; and David Sonnenshein, Boston, Massachusetts, for “Non-invasive, uniform and non-uniform RF methods and systems related applications.”

***

Display Screen or Portion Thereof With Graphical User Interface for Operation of a Medication Delivery Device

INSULET CORPORATION, Acton, Massachusetts has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1114818 S1, initially filed Feb. 8, 2024) developed by three inventors Kimberly Chapman, Salem, New Hampshire; Klemens Wengert, Atlanta, Georgia; and Charleen Firlus, Atlanta, Georgia, for “Display screen or portion thereof with graphical user interface for operation of a medication delivery device.”

***

Active Vehicle Suspension System

CLEARMOTION, INC., Billerica, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12558935 B2, initially filed Aug. 6, 2024) developed by sixteen inventors Zackary Martin Anderson, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Shakeel Avadhany, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Matthew D. Cole, Boston, Massachusetts; Robert Driscoll, Derry, New Hampshire; John Giarratana, Whitman, Massachusetts; Marco Giovanardi, Melrose, Massachusetts; Vladimir Gorelik, Medford, Massachusetts; Jonathan R. Leehey, Wayland, Massachusetts; William G. Near, Boston, Massachusetts; Patrick W. Neil, Randolph, Massachusetts; Colin Patrick O’Shea, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Tyson David Sawyer, Mason, New Hampshire; Johannes Schneider, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Clive Tucker, Charlestown, Massachusetts; Ross J. Wendell, Medford, Massachusetts; and Richard Anthony Zuckerman, Somerville, Massachusetts, for “Active vehicle suspension system.”

***

Application Development and Extensibility/Customization Using Entity Modeling Systems and Methods

OPEN TEXT SA ULC, Halifax, Canada has been assigned a patent (No. US 12561117 B2, initially filed Jan. 13, 2023) developed by four inventors Dana Lawrence Khoyi, Westford, Massachusetts; Albertus Hendrik Roos, Barneveld, Netherlands; Richard Winfield Bolling, Hollis, New Hampshire; and Renatus Cornelis Prins, Putten, Netherlands, for “Application development and extensibility/customization using entity modeling systems and methods.”

***

System and Method for Tracking Inventory Items

Three inventors Brian Earp, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Jan-Philipp Mohr, Hamburg, Germany; and Ingo Nadler, Bad Breisig, Germany, have been awarded a patent (No. US 12561642 B2, initially filed Aug. 26, 2021) for “System and method for tracking inventory items.”

***

Food Processing Machines With Microwave Heating Systems and Microwave Suppression Systems

ALKAR-RAPIDPAK, INC., Lodi, Wisconsin has been assigned a patent (No. US 12563647 B2, initially filed Oct. 27, 2021) developed by ten inventors Stephen Michael King, Cottage Grove, Wisconsin; Thomas John Hansel, Madison, Wisconsin; Graeme Bunce, Goffstown, New Hampshire; Thomas Paulson, Pardeeville, Wisconsin; Thomas Victor Sonntag, Lodi, Wisconsin; Craig R. Bonneville, Black Earth, Wisconsin; Easten Lovelace, Pasco, Washington; Shane Patrick Grady, Verona, Wisconsin; Paul Christopher Buschkopf, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin; and Dalton Brian McGinness, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “Food processing machines with microwave heating systems and microwave suppression systems.”

***

System for Remote Treatment Utilizing Privacy Controls

ROM TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Brookfield, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 12562271 B2, initially filed Oct. 20, 2020) developed by six inventors Daniel Posnack, Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Peter Arn, Roxbury, Connecticut; S. Adam Hacking, Nashua, New Hampshire; Micheal Mueller, Oil City, Pennsylvania; Joseph Guaneri, Merrick, New York; and Jonathan Greene, Denver, Colorado, for “System for remote treatment utilizing privacy controls.”

***

Sonar Bottom Reacquisition Systems and Methods

RAYMARINE UK LIMITED, Fareham, United Kingdom has been assigned a patent (No. US 12560692 B2, initially filed May 13, 2022) developed by Reid Ruland, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Philip Webb, Fareham, United Kingdom, for “Sonar bottom reacquisition systems and methods.”

***

Systems and Methods for Using Machine Learning to Control an Electromechanical Device Used for Prehabilitation, Rehabilitation, and/or Exercise

ROM TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Brookfield, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 12558594 B2, initially filed May 9, 2022) developed by eight inventors Steven Mason, Las Vegas, Nevada; Daniel Posnack, Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Peter Arn, Roxbury, Connecticut; Wendy Para, Las Vegas, Nevada; S. Adam Hacking, Nashua, New Hampshire; Micheal Mueller, Oil City, Pennsylvania; Joseph Guaneri, Merrick, New York; and Jonathan Greene, Denver, Colorado, for “Systems and methods for using machine learning to control an electromechanical device used for prehabilitation, rehabilitation, and/or exercise.”

***

System and Method for Achieving Network Traffic Fairness

CISCO TECHNOLOGY, INC., San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12562996 B2, initially filed Jan. 25, 2024) developed by four inventors Sundeep Patte Prabhu, Bangalore, India; Rahul S. Naik, Acton, Massachusetts; Christopher D. Hoppe, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Paul Andrew Jankovich, Northborough, Massachusetts, for “System and method for achieving network traffic fairness.”

***

Electrical Energy Ablation Systems, Devices and Methods for the Treatment of Tissue

FRACTYL HEALTH, INC., Burlington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12558148 B2, initially filed April 15, 2025) developed by three inventors Jay Caplan, Boston, Massachusetts; Harith Rajagopalan, Wellesley Hills, Massachusetts; and J. Christopher Flaherty, Nottingham, New Hampshire, for “Electrical energy ablation systems, devices and methods for the treatment of tissue.”

***

Proxy State Signaling for Network Optimizations

CISCO TECHNOLOGY, INC., San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12562992 B2, initially filed May 25, 2023) developed by seven inventors Alberto Rodriguez Natal, Leon, Spain; John A. Joyce, Nashua, New Hampshire; Saswat Praharaj, Pleasanton, California; Timothy James Swanson, Westford, Massachusetts; Lorand Jakab, Gheorghieni, Romania; Fabio R. Maino, Palo Alto, California; and Pradeep Kumar Kathail, Los Altos, California, for “Proxy state signaling for network optimizations.”

***

Systems and Methods for Localized Information Provision Using Wireless Communication

Four inventors Darwin Wayne Belt, Plano, Texas; April Ryan Hilton, Carrollton, Texas; Jeffrey D. Hilton, Carrollton, Texas; and Jessica B. Hipp, Temple, New Hampshire, have been awarded a patent (No. US 12563365 B2, initially filed Aug. 4, 2023) for “Systems and methods for localized information provision using wireless communication.”

***

