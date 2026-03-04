Very big battery coming to eastern Mass. More, please!

A dirty, nasty former oil-storage site will become home to New England’s biggest (for the moment, anyway) battery, in Everett< mass., report WCVB:
With 700 megawatts of power capacity and 2.8 gigawatt-hours of stored energy, the project will include two underground transmission lines and two substations that will store excess energy from the grid and return it to the grid during periods of high energy demand.
Big batteries aren’t a new source of energy, unlike a solar farm, but as a quick release energy storage site they are providing incredibly powerful in easiest grid problems during the relatively small amount of time that demand threatens to exceed supply.