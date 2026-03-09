NH patents through March 8

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire in the week through March 8.

Ionospheric Delay Measurement for Reduced GPS Power Consumption

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12566277 B2, initially filed Feb. 23, 2024) developed by Steven D. Aab, Robins, Iowa, and John E. Acheson, Anamosa, Iowa, for “Ionospheric delay measurement for reduced GPS power consumption.”

***

Toe Cap for Footwear

TBL LICENSING LLC, Stratham, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1115295 S1, initially filed June 30, 2025) developed by Ryan Dulude, Lee, New Hampshire, and Brian Lee Strother, Dover, New Hampshire, for “Toe cap for footwear.”

***

Panoramic MWIR Lens for Cooled Detectors

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12566320 B2, initially filed June 13, 2023) developed by four inventors Mark L. Oskotsky, Mamaroneck, New York; Michael J. Russo, Roslyn, New York; Daniel Engheben, Commack, New York; and Jacinto E. Malabuyoc, Holbrook, New York, for “Panoramic MWIR lens for cooled detectors.”

***

Shoe With Knit Upper Having Thermoplastic Yarn Regions

COLE HAAN LLC, Greenland, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12567916 B2, initially filed Feb. 24, 2023) developed by four inventors Ryan Polgar, Greenland, New Hampshire; Mattias Verfl, Greenland, New Hampshire; Laura Greelish, Greenland, New Hampshire; and Wai Ming Leung, Greenland, New Hampshire, for “Shoe with knit upper having thermoplastic yarn regions.”

***

Hydrogen Sulfide Sensor and Associated Methods

LUTUM TECHNOLOGY, LLC, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12566148 B2, initially filed Dec. 15, 2021) developed by Katherine Shelton, Lebanon, New Hampshire, and Joseph J. BelBruno, Hanover, New Hampshire, for “Hydrogen sulfide sensor and associated methods.”

***

Endoscope With Bendable Camera Shaft

PSIP2 LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12564316 B2, initially filed June 29, 2021) developed by three inventors Salmaan Hameed, San Jose, California; Michael Herda, Boxford, Massachusetts; and Siddharth Desai, Mission Viejo, California, for “Endoscope with bendable camera shaft.”

***

Quiet Nasal Cannula

VAPOTHERM, INC., Exeter, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12564694 B2, initially filed Aug. 11, 2022) developed by three inventors Felino V. Cortez, Jr., Bowie, Maryland; William F. Niland, Arnold, Maryland; and George McGarrity, Centreville, Maryland, for “Quiet nasal cannula.”

***

Mid-Body Warhead for Projectile

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12566053 B2, initially filed Jan. 30, 2024) developed by six inventors Matthew F. Chrobak, Groton, Massachusetts; Jacob W. Miska, Nashua, New Hampshire; Jason H. Batchelder, Nashua, New Hampshire; Ryan Dippel, Arlington, Massachusetts; Paul A. Reitmeier, Huntsville, Alabama; and Michael I. Lacasse, Huntsville, Alabama, for “Mid-body warhead for projectile.”

***

Rapid Replacement Control Fin for an Underwater Vehicle

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12565296 B2, initially filed Jan. 4, 2023) developed by Matthew D. Thoren, Pelham, New Hampshire, and John C. Cobb, Plymouth, Massachusetts, for “Rapid replacement control fin for an underwater vehicle.”

***

Method to Reduce PGW Initiated GTPC Signaling During S1-Handover With SGW Relocation

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12568413 B2, initially filed April 15, 2022) developed by three inventors Prerana Yadav, Pune, India; Ganesh Jaju, Pune, India; and Ketan Parikh, Pune, India, for “Method to reduce PGW initiated GTPC signaling during S1-handover with SGW relocation.”

***

System and Method for Feeding Bulk Material Into a Pressurized Environment

JENIKE & JOHANSON, INC., Tyngsboro, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12565390 B2, initially filed Jan. 13, 2023) developed by four inventors Jayant V. Khambekar, Katy, Texas; David A. Craig, Andover, Massachusetts; Thomas G. Troxel, Atascadero, California; and T. Anthony Royal, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “System and method for feeding bulk material into a pressurized environment.”

***

Placeholder Profile Formation for Backside Contact

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION, Armonk, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 12568669 B2, initially filed May 9, 2023) developed by five inventors Ruilong Xie, Niskayuna, New York; Jay William Strane, Wappingers Falls, New York; Junli Wang, Slingerlands, New York; Albert M. Chu, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Brent A. Anderson, Jericho, Vermont, for “Placeholder profile formation for backside contact.”

***

Prediction of Steady State Heat Maps for Chip Thermal Analysis

ANSYS, INC., Canonsburg, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 12566909 B1, initially filed Sept. 23, 2022) developed by nine inventors Mehdi Abarham, Belmont, California; Saeed Asgari, Westborough, Massachusetts; Jimin Wen, Pleasanton, California; Norman Chang, Fremont, California; David Geb, Walnut Creek, California; Viralkumar Girishchandra Gandhi, Nashua, New Hampshire; Hsiming Pan, San Jose, California; Akhilesh Kumar, Milpitas, California; and Haiyang He, Washington, Pennsylvania, for “Prediction of steady state heat maps for chip thermal analysis.”

***

Address Enhancement

IQVIA INC., Durham, North Carolina has been assigned a patent (No. US 12567485 B1, initially filed Jan. 5, 2024) developed by Karen Swenson, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Address enhancement.”

***

System and Method for Management of Sensor Data Based on High-Value Data Model

BOOMI, LP, Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 12564152 B2, initially filed Aug. 2, 2019) developed by three inventors Michael J. Morton, Morrisville, North Carolina; Steve J. Todd, Center Conway, New Hampshire; and Richard A. Backhouse, Apex, North Carolina, for “System and method for management of sensor data based on high-value data model.”

***

Air Quality Sensor Device

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC BUILDINGS AMERICAS, INC., Carrollton, Texas has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1115556 S1, initially filed Dec. 29, 2022) developed by Lauren Makechnie, Hampton Falls, New Hampshire, for “Air quality sensor device.”

***

Portable Cooler

SHARKNINJA OPERATING LLC, Needham, Massachusetts has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1115455 S1, initially filed Sept. 18, 2024) developed by seven inventors Mitchell Paton Bailey, Natick, Massachusetts; Da Deng, Newton, Massachusetts; Daniel Kestenbaum, Brookline, Massachusetts; Brett Jacob Weiner, Hollis, New Hampshire; Jessica Brooke Andersen, Cumming, Georgia; Jessica Sophie Lin, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts; and Chapin Michael Galowitz, Newton, Massachusetts, for “Portable cooler.”

***

Device for Moulding a Bladed Part of a Turbomachine

SAFRAN AIRCRAFT ENGINES, Paris, France has been assigned a patent (No. US 12565015 B2, initially filed April 28, 2021) developed by three inventors Maxime Marie Desire Blaise, Moissy-Cramayel, France; Hubert Jean Marie Fabre, Moissy-Cramayel, France; and Jeff Pote, Rochester, New Hampshire, for “Device for moulding a bladed part of a turbomachine.”

***

Shielding of Electronics From Magnetic Fields

RESONANT LINK MEDICAL, INC., South Burlington, Vermont has been assigned a patent (No. US 12567770 B2, initially filed Dec. 10, 2021) developed by three inventors Phyo Aung Kyaw, Winooski, Vermont; Aaron Stein, Essex, Vermont; and Charles R. Sullivan, West Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “Shielding of electronics from magnetic fields.”

***

Treatment Fluid Devices Methods and Systems

NXSTAGE MEDICAL, INC., Lawrence, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12564664 B2, initially filed May 23, 2023) developed by nine inventors Orlando Soto, Amesbury, Massachusetts; Joseph Rausa, Nashua, New Hampshire; James M. Brugger, Newburyport, Massachusetts; William J. Schnell, Libertyville, Illinois; Goetz Friederichs, Beverly, Massachusetts; Jeffrey H. Burbank, Manchester, Massachusetts; Joseph E. Turk, Jr., North Andover, Massachusetts; Scott W. Newell, Ipswich, Massachusetts; and Amanda Wozniak, Somerville, Massachusetts, for “Treatment fluid devices methods and systems.”

***

Motorized Toenail Groomer Configured to Sit on Top of a Foot With Long Shaft and Handle Permitting Ease of Use by Elderly and/or Inflexible Users

PEDICURE, INC., Ithaca, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 12564256 B2, initially filed June 23, 2022) developed by ten inventors Jordan Gorelick, Woodbridge, Connecticut; Joshua Zhu, Brooklyn, New York; Stacey Wong, New Hyde Park, New York; Jialin Ke, Brooklyn, New York; Jonathan Pao, Boston, Massachusetts; Mary Feyrer, Hanover, New Hampshire; Felix Shi, Ithaca, New York; Daryn Golub, Sleepy Hollow, New York; Dhaval Thakkar, Schaumburg, Illinois; and Ivan Josue de Leon Avila, Merida, Mexico, for “Motorized toenail groomer configured to sit on top of a foot with long shaft and handle permitting ease of use by elderly and/or inflexible users.”

***

Vertical Field Effect Transistor With Self-Aligned Backside Trench Epitaxy

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION, Armonk, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 12568645 B2, initially filed Dec. 20, 2022) developed by six inventors Ruilong Xie, Niskayuna, New York; Brent A. Anderson, Jericho, Vermont; Shogo Mochizuki, Mechanicville, New York; Lawrence A. Clevenger, Saratoga Springs, New York; Albert M. Chu, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Nicholas Anthony Lanzillo, Wynantskill, New York, for “Vertical field effect transistor with self-aligned backside trench epitaxy.”

***

Razor Blade

THE GILLETTE COMPANY LLC, Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12564977 B2, initially filed Oct. 17, 2023) developed by six inventors Oliver Heinz Claus, Walpole, Massachusetts; Eduardo Villarreal, Needham, Massachusetts; Neville Sonnenberg, Newton, Massachusetts; Joseph Allan Depuydt, Salem, New Hampshire; Dieter Heinz Josef Gross, Mainz, Germany; and Marko Limpert-Kiesel, Eschborn, Germany, for “Razor blade.”

***

Energized Corers With Powered Conveying

MEDTRONIC ADVANCED ENERGY LLC, Minneapolis, Minnesota has been assigned a patent (No. US 12564438 B2, initially filed Aug. 3, 2021) developed by thirteen inventors Xiaoming Cheng, Keller, Texas; Darren L. Davis, Memphis, Tennessee; Amy Bradley, Westford, Massachusetts; Yeung Chow, Longmont, Colorado; Anjali Dhiman, Commerce City, Colorado; Roger D. Greeley, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Bradley W. Jacobsen, Erie, Colorado; Yahia Laouar, Superior, Colorado; Prakash Manley, Arvada, Colorado; Martin Masson, Keller, Texas; Molly Ann Megna, Denver, Colorado; Katherine M. Puckett, Denver, Colorado; and Wade Schutte, Denver, Colorado, for “Energized corers with powered conveying.”

***

Controlling Robotic Devices Based on Proximity Detection

AMAZON TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Seattle, Washington has been assigned a patent (No. US 12564959 B1, initially filed March 20, 2023) developed by five inventors Seth R Kaufman, Arlington, Massachusetts; Wesley Roy Connell, Melrose, Massachusetts; Siva Aduri, Stoneham, Massachusetts; Joshua Zarr, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Shaun Hayward, Waltham, Massachusetts, for “Controlling robotic devices based on proximity detection.”

***

Single Unit Outdoor Gunshot Detection

SHOOTER DETECTION SYSTEMS, LLC, Rowley, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12566238 B1, initially filed Jan. 24, 2023) developed by three inventors Richard Thomas Onofrio, Arlington, Massachusetts; Ronald A Fowler, Westford, Massachusetts; and Frank Ray Bachmann, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Single unit outdoor gunshot detection.”