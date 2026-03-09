Why can’t Boston remove snow as well as Montreal? Blame (mostly) Bostonians

The Boston chapter of the Axios news network has a quickie piece about Boston lamentation that they don’t do as good a job removing snow as they do in Montreal. The article is here.

There is some discussion about policy and technology, but the key point is this:

The real challenge, though, would be replicating Montreal’s deeply ingrained one-sided parking ban culture that allows those massive machine to do their work. The ban is triggered automatically once 5–6 inches fall.

That would require a “significant commitment” to change local habits, according to Councilor Benjamin Weber, who’s seen the Montreal snow removal machines in action.