Why can’t Boston remove snow as well as Montreal? Blame (mostly) Bostonians

The Boston chapter of the Axios news network has a quickie piece about Boston lamentation that they don’t do as good a job removing snow as they do in Montreal. The article is here.
There is some discussion about policy and technology, but the key point is this:
The real challenge, though, would be replicating Montreal’s deeply ingrained one-sided parking ban culture that allows those massive machine to do their work. The ban is triggered automatically once 5–6 inches fall.
That would require a “significant commitment” to change local habits, according to Councilor Benjamin Weber, who’s seen the Montreal snow removal machines in action.
Bostonians can’t even manage to follow the rules when it comes to space savers days after a storm. There’s little hope that Hub car owners will suddenly adapt to stricter parking rules.