NH patents through March 15

Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number or inventor’s name.

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire in the week through March 15.

System and Method to Detect the Presence and Progression of Diseases Characterized by Systemic Changes in the State of the Vasculature

MARY HITCHCOCK MEMORIAL HOSPITAL, FOR ITSELF AND ON BEHALF OF DARTMOUTH-HITCHCOCK CLINIC, Lebanon, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12569149 B2, initially filed Sept. 27, 2021) developed by five inventors Norman Alan Paradis, Putney, Vermont; Ryan J. Halter, Orford, New Hampshire; Jonathan T. Elliott, Plainfield, New Hampshire; Vikrant S. Vaze, Hanover, New Hampshire; and Ethan K. Murphy, White River Junction, Vermont, for “System and method to detect the presence and progression of diseases characterized by systemic changes in the state of the vasculature.”

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Controls for Power Tools or Instruments Including Bone Saws and Drills Including Safety and Directional Control and Haptic Feedback

ONPOINT MEDICAL INC., Franconia, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12569260 B2, initially filed June 4, 2024) developed by Philipp K. Lang, Franconia, New Hampshire, for “Controls for power tools or instruments including bone saws and drills including safety and directional control and haptic feedback.”

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Optimized S1-X2 Handovers

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12574814 B2, initially filed Aug. 1, 2022) developed by five inventors Shivani Mehrotra, Nashua, New Hampshire; Mahendra Singh Rajput, Bangalore, India; Chirag Makwana, Pune, India; Salil Sahasrabudhe, Pune, India; and Pradeep Sachdeva, Pune, India, for “Optimized S1-X2 handovers.”

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System and Method Utilizing Medium Characterization in Object Ranging

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12571894 B1, initially filed April 29, 2022) developed by Michael J. DeWeert, Kaneohe, Hawaii, for “System and method utilizing medium characterization in object ranging.”

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High Pressure Liquid-Jet Seal Assembly Carriage

HYPERTHERM, INC., Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12569962 B2, initially filed March 16, 2021) developed by Cedar Vandergon, New Brighton, Minnesota, and James Farnsworth, Shoreview, Minnesota, for “High pressure liquid-jet seal assembly carriage.”

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Launch Initiated Low-Drag Seeker Window Cover

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12571618 B2, initially filed Oct. 31, 2023) developed by Jacob W. Miska, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Launch initiated low-drag seeker window cover.”

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Display Screen With Graphical User Interface in Table Formation

BOTTOMLINE TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1117218 S1, initially filed Aug. 12, 2022) developed by William Cashman, Durham, New Hampshire, for “Display screen with graphical user interface in table formation.”

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System and Method for Underwater Distance Determination

AIRMAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION, Milford, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12571912 B2, initially filed April 19, 2023) developed by three inventors Didier Caute, Lorient, France; Baptiste Verneau, Carnoet, France; and Bruno Marie, Ploemeur, France, for “System and method for underwater distance determination.”

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Sun Enclosure

SUNHUGG, LLC, Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1117592 S1, initially filed April 28, 2023) developed by Brian Timm, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “Sun enclosure.”

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Extruded Reinforced Industrial Belt With Embedded Layer

ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP., Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12570077 B2, initially filed June 30, 2023) developed by four inventors Mark J. Levine, Appleton, Wisconsin; Robert Hansen, North Muskegon, Michigan; Vivek Goel, Summerville, South Carolina; and Erin Lynn Camponeschi Brotherson, Avondale, Pennsylvania, for “Extruded reinforced industrial belt with embedded layer.”

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Medical Device, Method and Systems

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12569615 B2, initially filed Sept. 10, 2020) developed by three inventors Jason A. Demers, Manchester, New Hampshire; Fredrick Morgan, Bedford, New Hampshire; and Zachary Cranfield, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Medical device, method and systems.”

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Cartridge for a Liquid-Cooled Plasma Arc Torch

HYPERTHERM, INC., Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12575016 B2, initially filed May 10, 2022) developed by five inventors John Peters, Canaan, New Hampshire; Brian Currier, Newport, New Hampshire; David J. Cook, Bradford, Vermont; Stephen M. Dunbar, Lebanon, New Hampshire; and David L. Bouthillier, Hartford, Vermont, for “Cartridge for a liquid-cooled plasma arc torch.”

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Electrostatic Spray Nozzle Including Induction Ring

SPRAYING SYSTEMS CO., Wheaton, Illinois has been assigned a patent (No. US 12569865 B2, initially filed March 28, 2023) developed by three inventors Thomas Elliot Ackerman, Francestown, New Hampshire; Jason Tyler Rusch, Holus, New Hampshire; and Lyndon John Wee Sit, Hudson, New Hampshire, for “Electrostatic spray nozzle including induction ring.”

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Methods of Use of Anti-Cd45 Antibodies and Conjugates Thereof

REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC., Tarrytown, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 12570756 B2, initially filed Oct. 22, 2021) developed by eight inventors Anthony Boitano, Newton, Massachusetts; Michael Cooke, Boston, Massachusetts; Charlotte Fenton McDonagh, Winchester, Massachusetts; Rahul Palchaudhuri, Somerville, Massachusetts; Rajiv Panwar, Acton, Massachusetts; Bradley Pearse, Somerville, Massachusetts; Paul Fredrick Widboom, Hanover, New Hampshire; and Patricia Ann Cruite, Medford, Massachusetts, for “Methods of use of anti-CD45 antibodies and conjugates thereof.”

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Tire Health Monitoring Systems and Methods Thereto

AMERICAN TIRE DISTRIBUTORS, INC., Huntersville, North Carolina has been assigned a patent (No. US 12570110 B2, initially filed Oct. 18, 2022) developed by six inventors Jeffrey D. Carpenter, Pasadena, California; Mark E. Duttweiler, Sherman Oaks, California; W. Daniel Hillis, Rindge, New Hampshire; James Wallace Sarrett, Sunland, California; Bruce J. Walker, Concord, Massachusetts; and David C. Douglas, Concord, Massachusetts, for “Tire health monitoring systems and methods thereto.”

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Flow-Reversing Valve, and Associated Hyperthermia Treatment Method and System

BELMONT INSTRUMENT, LLC, Billerica, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12569664 B2, initially filed Sept. 1, 2020) developed by seven inventors John Joseph Landy, III, Billerica, Massachusetts; Alexander Rick, Derry, New Hampshire; Tristan Dion, Hudson, New Hampshire; Skylar Nesheim, Brighton, Massachusetts; David Dumais, Billerica, Massachusetts; Yeu Wen Tseng, Watertown, Massachusetts; and Chuong Vu, Revere, Massachusetts, for “Flow-reversing valve, and associated hyperthermia treatment method and system.”

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Optimized S1-X2 Handovers

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12574814 B2, initially filed Aug. 1, 2022) developed by five inventors Shivani Mehrotra, Nashua, New Hampshire; Mahendra Singh Rajput, Bangalore, India; Chirag Makwana, Pune, India; Salil Sahasrabudhe, Pune, India; and Pradeep Sachdeva, Pune, India, for “Optimized S1-X2 handovers.”

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Secure Communications Between Edge Clusters and Cluster Management System

DELL PRODUCTS L.P., Round Rock, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12574253 B2, initially filed May 10, 2023) developed by three inventors Emmanuel Andre, Singapore, Singapore; Yedukondalu Vanipenta, Singapore, Singapore; and Bradley K. Goodman, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Secure communications between edge clusters and cluster management system.”

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Interference Filter With Minimal Angular and Thermal Dependence

Five inventors Ghanim Aljumaily, Allen, Texas; John B. Barton, Dummerston, Vermont; Gary E. Carver, Wilmington, Vermont; Sheetal K. Chanda, Swanzey, New Hampshire; and Sarah A. Locknar, Woodstock, Vermont, have been awarded a patent (No. US 12571978 B2, initially filed Oct. 11, 2022) for “Interference filter with minimal angular and thermal dependence.”

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Personal Private Key Encryption Device

DELL PRODUCTS L.P., Round Rock, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12574211 B2, initially filed April 20, 2022) developed by Bradley K. Goodman, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Joseph B. Caisse, Burlington, Massachusetts, for “Personal private key encryption device.”

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Methods and Systems for Intraoperatively Selecting and Displaying Cross-Sectional Images

SMITH & NEPHEW ASIA PACIFIC PTE. LIMITED, Singapore, Singapore has been assigned a patent (No. US 12569114 B2, initially filed July 24, 2024) developed by Vaibhav Srivastava, Andover, Massachusetts, and Brian William Quist, Salem, New Hampshire, for “Methods and systems for intraoperatively selecting and displaying cross-sectional images.”

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Suture Based Closure Device

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SCIMED, INC., Maple Grove, Minnesota has been assigned a patent (No. US 12569245 B2, initially filed Oct. 24, 2023) developed by eight inventors Shaun D. Comee, Fiskdale, Massachusetts; Dennis B. Hubbard, Jr., Lancaster, Massachusetts; Jason R. Lebeau, Bridgewater, Massachusetts; Norman C. May, Valrico, Florida; Paul Smith, Smithfield, Rhode Island; Robert B. DeVries, Northborough, Massachusetts; Christopher R. Deuel, Melrose, Massachusetts; and Stan Robert Gilbert, Litchfield, New Hampshire, for “Suture based closure device.”

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Agent Instantiation and Calibration for Multi- Agent Simulator Platform

AARU, INC., Winnetka, Illinois has been assigned a patent (No. US 12572773 B2, initially filed June 10, 2025) developed by three inventors Edward Koh, Winnetka, Illinois; Cameron Fink, Winnetka, Illinois; and John Kessler, Litchfield, New Hampshire, for “Agent instantiation and calibration for multi- agent simulator platform.”

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Voltage Regulator Module Having a Power Stage

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AMERICAS CORP., El Segundo, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12575023 B2, initially filed March 17, 2023) developed by six inventors Luca Peluso, Villach, Austria; Kushal Kshirsagar, Fremont, California; Paul Yeaman, Pleham, New Hampshire; Anil Jeswani, Acton, Massachusetts; Marco Pennetti, Esslingen a.N., Germany; and Kok Yau Chua, Melaka, Malaysia, for “Voltage regulator module having a power stage.”

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Interconnect Structure Including Vertically Stacked Power and Ground Lines

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION, Armonk, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 12575399 B2, initially filed Jan. 26, 2022) developed by eight inventors Christopher J. Penny, Saratoga Springs, New York; Nicholas Anthony Lanzillo, Wynantskill, New York; Albert Chu, Nashua, New Hampshire; Ruilong Xie, Niskayuna, New York; Lawrence A. Clevenger, Saratoga Springs, New York; Daniel James Dechene, Albany, New York; Eric Miller, Watervliet, New York; and Prasad Bhosale, Albany, New York, for “Interconnect structure including vertically stacked power and ground lines.”

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Interface Devices, Systems and Methods for Multimodal Probes

LIGHTLAB IMAGING, INC., Westford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12569222 B2, initially filed Jan. 17, 2024) developed by three inventors Christopher Hutchins, Londonderry, New Hampshire; Michael Atlas, Arlington, Massachusetts; and Alexander Ship, Needham, Massachusetts, for “Interface devices, systems and methods for multimodal probes.”

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Control Flow Integrity Monitoring Based Insights

CISCO TECHNOLOGY, INC., San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12572656 B2, initially filed Dec. 19, 2022) developed by Vincent E. Parla, North Hampton, New Hampshire, and Thomas Szigeti, Vancouver, Canada, for “Control flow integrity monitoring based insights.”

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Massage Device

An inventor from Merrimack, New Hampshire, George Ditson has been awarded a design patent (No. US D1117800 S1, initially filed Feb. 13, 2024) for “Massage device.”

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System and Method for Managing the Security of Sensitive Data Using Multiple Encryption

DELL PRODUCTS L.P., Round Rock, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12574215 B2, initially filed April 17, 2023) developed by Bradley K. Goodman, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Eric Joseph Bruno, Shirley, New York, for “System and method for managing the security of sensitive data using multiple encryption.”

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Autonomous Machine Navigation and Training Using Vision System

THE TORO COMPANY, Bloomington, Minnesota has been assigned a patent (No. US 12568878 B2, initially filed April 28, 2022) developed by ten inventors Alexander Steven Frick, Farmington, Minnesota; Jason Thomas Kraft, Stillwater, Minnesota; Ryan Douglas Ingvalson, Sewickley, Pennsylvania; Christopher Charles Osterwood, Exeter, New Hampshire; David Arthur LaRose, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Zachary Irvin Parker, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Adam Richard Williams, Mountain View, California; Stephen Paul Elizondo Landers, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Michael Jason Ramsay, Verona, Pennsylvania; and Brian Daniel Beyer, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, for “Autonomous machine navigation and training using vision system.”

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Container to Tote Dispense Integrated With Automated Storage and Retrieval System

SYMBOTIC LLC, Wilmington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12570473 B2, initially filed Aug. 9, 2022) developed by four inventors William J. Fosnight, Windham, New Hampshire; Devin Lert, Wakefield, Massachusetts; John G. Lert, Jr., Wakefield, Massachusetts; and Stephanie Waite, Burlington, Massachusetts, for “Container to tote dispense integrated with automated storage and retrieval system.”

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Methods and Systems for Treating Phosphogypsum-Containing Water

EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES LLC, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 12570559 B2, initially filed Aug. 21, 2019) developed by three inventors Wenxin Du, Dover, New Hampshire; Hao Dang, Dracut, Massachusetts; and Justin Wayne Higgs, Nolensville, Tennessee, for “Methods and systems for treating phosphogypsum-containing water.”

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Deflaking Element for Pulper

KADANT BLACK CLAWSON LLC, Lebanon, Ohio has been assigned a patent (No. US 12571161 B2, initially filed May 24, 2023) developed by Luigi Silveri, Hudson, New Hampshire, and Aaron Karneth, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Deflaking element for pulper.”

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Caddy

FISKARS FINLAND OY AB, Espoo, Finland has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1118074 S1, initially filed Feb. 16, 2023) developed by three inventors Nicholas Vallo, Milford, New Hampshire; Samuel Femal, Madison, Wisconsin; and Heidi Schultz, Madison, Wisconsin, for “Caddy.”

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