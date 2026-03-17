Goddard’s first liquid-fueled rocket flight was 100 years ago

I missed that March 16 was the 100th anniversary of Robert Goddard’s first flight of a liquid-fueled rocket from a farm owned by a cousin near Worcester, Mass., where Goddard was born. I wrote about the 80th and 90th anniversaries, so it’s annoying to miss this one!

The New York Times has a good story.

To an extent, Goddard is something of a dead end since he turned into a sort of engineering recluse and didn’t contribute much to the development of modern rocketry. But he was still first and news of his accomplishment undoubtedly encouraged others.

Today that field is the Pakachoag Golf Course, and I bet the jokes about hitting a real rocket of a drive fly fast and furious.