Science on Tap, April 14: ‘Understanding Immunity’

The SEE Science Center’s adult science discussion series Science on Tap is considering the immune system and how to keep it balanced. On April 14th the topic will be: Understanding Immunity.

Join us to discuss diagnosis, awareness and treatment for autoimmune disorders ranging from types of arthritis to acute encephalitis. Learn about immune suppressants and how regenerative medicine is working to reduce reliance on them.

Our panelists will include: Richard McFarland, MD, Phd. Chief Regulatory Officer at the Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute (ARMI), Richard Morse, MD Pediatric Neurologist, Dartmouth Hitchcock and Todd Daugherty, MD New England Rheumatology & Osteoporosis.

Science on Tap events are informal discussions with local scientists and experts on a particular topic presented by the SEE Science Center. The 2025-2026 season is sponsored by Advanced Solutions Life Sciences, New England Employee Benefits Company and NBT Bank.

The discussions are free and open to the public, but advanced sign up is appreciated. Science on Tap events are held at Stark Brewing Co. in Bo’s Lounge and function room at 500 Commercial Street Manchester. Doors open at 5:00pm, discussion begins at 6:00pm. Attendees are welcome to order from the food and beverage menu during the event.

Attendees can RSVP on the SEE Science Center website: see-sciencecenter.org/science-on-tap/