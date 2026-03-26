NH patents through March 22

Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number or inventor’s name.

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire in the week through March 22.

Medical Treatment Systems, Methods, and Apparatuses Using a Plurality of Fluid Lines

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12576197 B2, initially filed April 12, 2024) developed by five inventors Daniel Scott Karol, Manchester, New Hampshire; Matthew Allen Norris, Londonderry, New Hampshire; Tyler Christopher Santos, Manchester, New Hampshire; Christopher Allen Tipton, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Adnan Suljevic, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Medical treatment systems, methods, and apparatuses using a plurality of fluid lines.”

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Firearm Stock With Adjustable Length of Pull

SIG SAUER, INC., Newington, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12578164 B2, initially filed Oct. 31, 2024) developed by Evan Miller, Exeter, New Hampshire, and Zachary A. Amico, Northwood, New Hampshire, for “Firearm stock with adjustable length of pull.”

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Friction Stir Welding Process for Large Metallic Components

STANDEX INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION, Salem, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12576455 B2, initially filed May 18, 2023) developed by William D. Wellock, North Andover, Massachusetts, and Ryan Matthew Cullan, Tewksbury, Massachusetts, for “Friction stir welding process for large metallic components.”

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Infusion Pump Assembly

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12576258 B2, initially filed April 26, 2021) developed by nine inventors Richard J. Lanigan, Concord, New Hampshire; Gregory R. Lanier, Jr., Merrimack, New Hampshire; Kevin L. Grant, Litchfield, New Hampshire; Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire; Lisa A. Panneton, Manchester, New Hampshire; Bright C.K. Foo, Hollis, New Hampshire; Stephen L. Fichera, Salem, New Hampshire; Thomas F. Soldau, Bedford, New Hampshire; and David D.B. Cannan, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Infusion pump assembly.”

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Nozzle for a Laser Cutting System

HYPERTHERM, INC., Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1118718 S1, initially filed March 28, 2024) developed by three inventors Brenda Melius, Acworth, New Hampshire; David Cook, Bradford, Vermont; and Kenneth Woods, New London, New Hampshire, for “Nozzle for a laser cutting system.”

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Label-Free, on-Chip Detection of Opioids Through Surface-Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy

TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12578274 B2, initially filed Feb. 22, 2022) developed by six inventors Michael Zhang, Hanover, New Hampshire; Congran Jin, White River Junction, Vermont; Yuan Nie, Hanover, New Hampshire; Yundong Ren, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Nanjing Hao, Hanover, New Hampshire; and John X. J. Zhang, Hanover, New Hampshire, for “Label-free, on-chip detection of opioids through surface-enhanced raman spectroscopy.”

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Cyber Threat Detection Based on Threat Context, Threat Changes and/or Impact Status

CENTRIPETAL NETWORKS, LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12580893 B2, initially filed June 12, 2024) developed by eight inventors David K. Ahn, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Jess P. Parnell, Grayson, Georgia; Tyler J. Wendell, Holly Springs, North Carolina; Hansaka A. Kodituwakku, Falls Church, Virginia; Jared Holmberg, Lake Dallas, Texas; Daniel Rogers, Ashburn, Virginia; Cody Michael Baker, Round Hill, Virginia; and Pierre Mallett, III, Herndon, Virginia, for “Cyber threat detection based on threat context, threat changes and/or impact status.”

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Method of Producing Composites

HUNTSMAN NANOCAMP LLC, The Woodlands, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12576602 B2, initially filed May 13, 2024) developed by four inventors Mahdi Ghazizadeh, The Woodlands, Texas; Eitan Zeira, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Derek Kincaid, The Woodlands, Texas; and David Hatrick, The Woodlands, Texas, for “Method of producing composites.”

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Correlating Firewall and Zero Trust Data to Monitor Remote and Hybrid Worker Sessions

CISCO TECHNOLOGY, INC., San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12580933 B2, initially filed Feb. 27, 2023) developed by five inventors Doron Levari, Newton, Massachusetts; Vincent E. Parla, North Hampton, New Hampshire; Tariq Ahmed Farhan, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Siddhu Warrier, London, United Kingdom; and Jason M Perry, Plymouth, Massachusetts, for “Correlating firewall and zero trust data to monitor remote and hybrid worker sessions.”

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Methods to Digitally Sign Dynamic Content

DELL PRODUCTS L.P., Round Rock, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12579321 B2, initially filed April 25, 2024) developed by four inventors Bradley K. Goodman, Nashua, New Hampshire; Joseph Caisse, Burlington, Massachusetts; Kirk Alan Hutchinson, Londonderry, New Hampshire; and Daniel E. Cummins, Hudson, New Hampshire, for “Methods to digitally sign dynamic content.”

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System and Method of Injecting Accurate Quantities of Foam Into Cavities Without Positive Displacement Flow Meters or Flow Rate Control Apparatus

BUILDING ENVELOPE MATERIALS LLC, Lexington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12576565 B1, initially filed Sept. 3, 2025) developed by Douglas W. Lamm, Lexington, Massachusetts, and Alexander C. Bell, Madbury, New Hampshire, for “System and method of injecting accurate quantities of foam into cavities without positive displacement flow meters or flow rate control apparatus.”

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Braille Writing Device

Three inventors Hilary Anna Johnson, Portland, Oregon; Vadim Kuklov, Somerville, Massachusetts; and Alexander H. Slocum, Bow, New Hampshire, have been awarded a patent (No. US 12579906 B2, initially filed Feb. 10, 2023) for “Braille writing device.”

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Use of an Overlay Network to Interconnect Between a First Public Cloud and Second Public Cloud

BOOST SUBSCRIBERCO L.L.C., Englewood, Colorado has been assigned a patent (No. US 12580855 B2, initially filed Jan. 24, 2023) developed by three inventors Andrew Trujillo, Littleton, Colorado; Ash Khamas, Goffstown, New Hampshire; and Sundeep Goswami, Leesburg, Virginia, for “Use of an overlay network to interconnect between a first public cloud and second public cloud.”

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Generative Reasoning for Symbolic Discovery

RENSSELAER POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE, Troy, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 12579463 B2, initially filed Oct. 2, 2020) developed by four inventors Cristina Cornelio, Kilchberg, Switzerland; Ruixuan Yan, Troy, New York; Vasily Pestun, Newmarket, New Hampshire; and Lior Horesh, North Salem, New York, for “Generative reasoning for symbolic discovery.”

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Anti-E-Selectin Antibodies, Compositions and Methods of Use

PFIZER INC., New York, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 12577308 B2, initially filed Feb. 27, 2023) developed by nine inventors James Reasoner Apgar, Newton, Massachusetts; Sheryl Rubio Bowley, Norfolk, Massachusetts; Joanne Elizabeth-Ayriss Elwell, Salisbury, United Kingdom; Laura Lin, Weston, Massachusetts; Jatin Narula, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Chuenlei Parng, Lexington, Massachusetts; Debra Denene Pittman, Windham, New Hampshire; Swapnil Rakhe, Acton, Massachusetts; and Chihyi Vincent Yu, Arlington, Massachusetts, for “Anti-E-selectin antibodies, compositions and methods of use.”

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Optical Fiber Modules for Additive Manufacturing Systems

VULCANFORMS INC., Devens, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12576447 B2, initially filed Feb. 3, 2023) developed by five inventors Stephen C. Couitt, Brighton, Massachusetts; MAnuel Joseph Leonardo, Bolton, Massachusetts; Michael von Dadelszen, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Martin C. Feldmann, Sudbury, Massachusetts; and Jonathan Robert Silva, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, for “Optical fiber modules for additive manufacturing systems.”

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WATTS REGULATOR CO., North Andover, Massachusetts has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1118847 S1, initially filed July 8, 2022) developed by three inventors Philip S. Sweeting, Brooklyn, New York; Mahyar Esmaili, Wilmont, New Hampshire; and Paul J. Lake, Waltham, Massachusetts, for “Snap fit valve lever.”

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Digital-to-Time Converter Mismatch Compensation

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC., Dallas, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12580582 B2, initially filed Aug. 30, 2022) developed by Michael H. Perrott, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Digital-to-time converter mismatch compensation.”

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Predicting Persistence or Reduction in User Interactions Across Sessions Using Machine Learning Models and Event Data

CLICK THERAPEUTICS, INC., New York, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 12580058 B2, initially filed April 2, 2024) developed by four inventors Sudheer Guttikonda, Edison, New Jersey; Gunther Havel, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; William Morse, New York, New York; and Daniel Rimm, New York, New York, for “Predicting persistence or reduction in user interactions across sessions using machine learning models and event data.”

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Advanced Pacing

MAXWELL BIOMEDICAL, INC., San Diego, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12576277 B2, initially filed Dec. 11, 2024) developed by ten inventors Graydon Beatty, San Diego, California; Walter Botongo Bomela, El Cajon, California; Benjamin Anthony Coppola, Carlsbad, California; Timothy J. Corvi, San Diego, California; Randell L. Werneth, San Diego, California; Janice Shima Barstad, Chaska, Minnesota; Stephen Wood, National City, California; Hector Augusto Velasco Perez, San Diego, California; R. Maxwell Flaherty, Topsfield, Massachusetts; and J. Christopher Flaherty, Nottingham, New Hampshire, for “Advanced pacing.”

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Portable Blender System

Three inventors Thomas W. Lovering, Clarksburg, California; Andrew Rojee, Derry, New Hampshire; and Josue Ricardo Campos, New Haven, Connecticut, have been awarded a patent (No. US 12575699 B2, initially filed Jan. 15, 2025) for “Portable blender system.”

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Fault Detection of Suspension Height Sensors Within a Semi-Active Vehicle Suspension

FORD GLOBAL TECHNOLOGIES, LLC, Dearborn, Michigan has been assigned a patent (No. US 12576684 B2, initially filed March 1, 2024) developed by Rick Dempsey, Milford, New Hampshire, and Jason Wallace Michener, Novi, Michigan, for “Fault detection of suspension height sensors within a semi-active vehicle suspension.”