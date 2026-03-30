Gosh, offshore wind helps buffer New England from winter blackouts! Who could have guessed?

A report released by the Union of Concerned Scientists in February, found that offshore wind energy could have significantly lowered the risk of a blackout in the New England winter season. It analyzed two projects — Vineyard Wind in Massachusetts and Revolution Wind in Rhode Island — that recently came online, extrapolating their success in mitigating energy shortfalls.

From Dec. 1, 2024, to Feb. 28, 2025, energy demand surpassed the danger threshold of 350,000 megawatt-hours during 53 of those 90 days. If Vineyard Wind and Revolution Wind, which have a combined capacity of 1,500 megawatts, had been online during that season, only 24 days would have experienced an energy shortfall. That number further decreased to 13 days if the two more projects underway in Massachusetts were also contributing to the grid.

“This is what we mean when we say offshore wind makes the grid stronger,” said Susan Muller, senior energy analyst at the Union of Concerned Scientist and author of the report. “It really lowers the risk, lowers the stress on the system.”

that’s from this story in the concord Monitor.