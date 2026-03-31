NH patents through March 29

Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number or inventor’s name.

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire in the week through March 29.

Cost Effective Cartridge for a Plasma Arc Torch

HYPERTHERM, INC., Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12583051 B2, initially filed May 10, 2023) developed by five inventors Yu Zhang, Hanover, New Hampshire; Zheng Duan, Hanover, New Hampshire; Stephen T. Eickhoff, Hanover, New Hampshire; Garrett K. Quillia, Enfield, New Hampshire; and Brett Hansen, Mapleton, Utah, for “Cost effective cartridge for a plasma arc torch.”

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5G Stand Alone (SA) Radio Access Network (RAN) With Evolved Packet Core (EPC)

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12587824 B2, initially filed July 20, 2020) developed by four inventors Kartik Shashikant Raval, Pune, India; Amit Ghadge, Pune, India; Pratik Vinod Mehta, Pune, India; and Rishabh Puri, Pune, India, for “5G stand alone (SA) radio access network (RAN) with evolved packet core (EPC).”

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Systems and Methods for Detecting Disruptions in Fluid Delivery Devices

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12582769 B2, initially filed Nov. 11, 2022) developed by four inventors Luis E. Blanco, Seattle, Washington; John H. Wilcox, Rockledge, Florida; Nicholas R. Cooper, Riverview, Florida; and John Clark Gray, Tallahassee, Florida, for “Systems and methods for detecting disruptions in fluid delivery devices.”

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System and Method for Managing Free Space Estimation

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12584998 B2, initially filed Aug. 18, 2023) developed by six inventors Abhishek Ravi, Manchester, New Hampshire; Gregory J. Buitkus, North Andover, Massachusetts; Sai Ravi Teja Boggavarapu, Manchester, New Hampshire; Raajitha Gummadi, Manchester, New Hampshire; Derek Kane, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Yu-Hsuan Chang, Santa Clara, California, for “System and method for managing free space estimation.”

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Controlling Contamination in Hydrogen Production From Water-Reactive Aluminum

LTAG SYSTEMS LLC, Bow, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12582958 B1, initially filed Sept. 26, 2023) developed by Jonathan T. Slocum, Bow, New Hampshire, and Alexander H. Slocum, Bow, New Hampshire, for “Controlling contamination in hydrogen production from water-reactive aluminum.”

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System and Method to Detect Flame Rod/Sensor Malfunction

FIREYE, LLC, Derry, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12584629 B2, initially filed Dec. 27, 2022) developed by three inventors Kanna Selvakani, Telangana, India; Manu Natesan, Telangana, India; and Aditya Kumar, Telangana, India, for “System and method to detect flame rod/sensor malfunction.”

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Methods, Devices, and Systems for Improved Oxygenation Patient Monitoring, Mixing, and Delivery

VAPOTHERM, INC., Exeter, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12582796 B2, initially filed Oct. 6, 2023) developed by John C. Taube, Raleigh, North Carolina, for “Methods, devices, and systems for improved oxygenation patient monitoring, mixing, and delivery.”

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System and Method of Adaptive Transmitter for an Object Detection System

Seven inventors Elliot Mark Holtham, Vancouver, Canada; Nathaniel Couture, Fredericton, Canada; Allison Brown, Calgary, Canada; Nevine Demitri, Toronto, Canada; Ashik Mohideen, Toronto, Canada; Harshit Madaan, Toronto, Canada; and Joshua Douglas, Goffstown, New Hampshire, have been awarded a patent (No. US 12585319 B2, initially filed May 9, 2024) for “System and method of adaptive transmitter for an object detection system.”

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Event Driven High Speed Interface Counter Polling

ARISTA NETWORKS, INC., Santa Clara, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12585601 B2, initially filed Aug. 28, 2024) developed by three inventors Jefferson Alberto Etaungo Esteves, Lisbon, Portugal; Dhruvalkumar Patel, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Scott Joseph Smith, Arlington, Massachusetts, for “Event driven high speed interface counter polling.”

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Lattice Based Cryptographic Rejection Bounded Sampling

MICROSOFT TECHNOLOGY LICENSING, LLC, Redmond, Washington has been assigned a patent (No. US 12585832 B2, initially filed May 7, 2024) developed by three inventors Mojtaba Bisheh Niasar, Dover, New Hampshire; Bharat S. Pillilli, El Dorado Hills, California; and Michael Jeffrey Norris, Folsom, California, for “Lattice based cryptographic rejection bounded sampling.”

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Multi-Layered Method of Prefiltering and Ranking for Text Based Vector Retrieval

DELL PRODUCTS L.P., Round Rock, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12585689 B1, initially filed March 10, 2025) developed by four inventors Matthew Eaton, Mansfield, Massachusetts; Shyam Singaraju, Westborough, Massachusetts; Anil Koluguri, Durham, North Carolina; and David Sydow, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “Multi-layered method of prefiltering and ranking for text based vector retrieval.”

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Power Supply Device

ACLARA TECHNOLOGIES LLC, St. Louis, Missouri has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1119765 S1, initially filed Oct. 16, 2023) developed by eight inventors Jonathan Paul Day, Torrington, Connecticut; James Eric Lambert, Dover, New Hampshire; Joseph Dennis Glazer, Bronxville, New York; Robert James Snell, Rochester, New Hampshire; Ryan James Nelson, Hooksett, New Hampshire; John Patrick Nesheim, Epsom, New Hampshire; Aidan Rosario, Somerville, Massachusetts; and Tyler D. Empson, St. Louis, Missouri, for “Power supply device.”

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Apparatus and Methods for Fabrication of Nanopatterned Arrays

UNIVERSITY OF WYOMING, Laramie, Wyoming has been assigned a patent (No. US 12584923 B2, initially filed Jan. 25, 2022) developed by Caleb Hill, Laramie, Wyoming, and Jeffrey Halpern, Durham, New Hampshire, for “Apparatus and methods for fabrication of nanopatterned arrays.”

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Chimeric Antigen and T Cell Receptors and Methods of Use

KITE PHARMA, INC., Santa Monica, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12583923 B2, initially filed Dec. 31, 2024) developed by five inventors Arianne Perez, Woodland Hills, California; Stuart A. Sievers, Van Nuys, California; Ruben Alvarez Rodriguez, Los Angeles, California; Jonathan Belk, Lebanon, New Hampshire; and Jed Wiltzius, Woodland Hills, California, for “Chimeric antigen and T cell receptors and methods of use.”

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Secret Management in Distributed Systems

DELL PRODUCTS L.P., Round Rock, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12587365 B2, initially filed July 26, 2023) developed by three inventors Bradley K. Goodman, Nashua, New Hampshire; Joseph Caisse, Burlington, Massachusetts; and Eric Joseph Bruno, Shirley, New York, for “Secret management in distributed systems.”

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Low Profile Catheter System

NP MEDICAL INC., Clinton, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12582805 B2, initially filed Jan. 3, 2023) developed by four inventors Todd Chelak, Pelham, New Hampshire; Ian Kimball, Lunenburg, Massachusetts; Luis Maseda, Centerport, New York; and Jonathan Gabel, Randolph, New Jersey, for “Low profile catheter system.”

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Apparatus and Method for Replacing Power Supply Device in a UAV

SYMBOTIC LLC, Wilmington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12583678 B2, initially filed June 27, 2023) developed by William J. Fosnight, Windham, New Hampshire, for “Apparatus and method for replacing power supply device in a UAV.”

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Golf Ball

ACUSHNET COMPANY, Fairhaven, Massachusetts has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1120159 S1, initially filed July 26, 2024) developed by four inventors Michael T. Fish, Stratham, New Hampshire; Lucinda Lytle, Evanston, Illinois; Matthew F. Hogge, Plymouth, Massachusetts; and Colin W. Veitch, Fairhaven, Massachusetts, for “Golf ball.”

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Backflow Alert System

WATTS REGULATOR CO., North Andover, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12584298 B2, initially filed Jan. 8, 2024) developed by three inventors Joseph Michael Burke, Deerfield, New Hampshire; Ian David Baynes, Merrimac, Massachusetts; and Steven Castrigno, Chester, New Hampshire, for “Backflow alert system.”

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Sensing Vessels for Cell Cultures

CORNING INC., Corning, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 12584089 B2, initially filed Nov. 9, 2020) developed by sixteen inventors John Wilfred Coddaire, Kennebunk, Maine; Maryanne De Chambeau, North Attleboro, Massachusetts; James Thomas Eickmann, Kennebunk, Maine; Paula Mary Flaherty, Tyngsborough, Massachusetts; Anthony Glenn Frutos, Painted Post, New York; Vasiliy Nikolaevich Goral, Painted Post, New York; Angela Langer Julien, Painted Post, New York; Marshall Jay Kosovsky, Northborough, Massachusetts; Brent Ravaughn Lanterman, Tewksbury, Massachusetts; Gregory Roger Martin, Acton, Maine; Christie Leigh McCarthy, Painted Post, New York; John Shyu, Londonderry, New Hampshire; Tora Ann-Beatrice Eline Sirkka, Sunnyvale, California; Allison Jean Tanner, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Kimberly Ann Titus, Arundel, Maine; and Timothy James Wood, Rochester, New York, for “Sensing vessels for cell cultures.”

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Packaging for Cuvettes

INSTRUMENTATION LABORATORY COMPANY, Bedford, Massachusetts has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1119568 S1, initially filed Dec. 19, 2023) developed by three inventors Paul Fein, Maynard, Massachusetts; Robert Penny, Atkinson, New Hampshire; and Eleanor Cheever, Franklin, Massachusetts, for “Packaging for cuvettes.”

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Wire Stripping Die for Crimping Tool

HUBBELL INC., Shelton, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 12586971 B2, initially filed Dec. 30, 2022) developed by Logan Trombley, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Wire stripping die for crimping tool.”

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Boot Process With Core Isolation

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION, Armonk, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 12585474 B2, initially filed March 11, 2024) developed by four inventors Luke Hopkins, Peterborough, New Hampshire; Michael James Becht, Poughkeepsie, New York; Ying-Yeung Li, Pleasant Valley, New York; and Clinton E. Bubb, Milton, New York, for “Boot process with core isolation.”

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Methods for Operating a Plasma Torch

THE ESAB GROUP INC., North Bethesda, Maryland has been assigned a patent (No. US 12583050 B2, initially filed Feb. 9, 2022) developed by Geoffrey H. Putnam, Charlestown, New Hampshire, and Christopher Vincent Braudis, Sr., Canaan, New Hampshire, for “Methods for operating a plasma torch.”

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Wearable Fabric for Photo-Stimulating a Biological System

Three inventors David Horinek, Weare, New Hampshire; Trenton Horinek, Weare, New Hampshire; and Eric Tuscia, Cranston, Rhode Island, have been awarded a patent (No. US 12582833 B2, initially filed Nov. 21, 2022) for “Wearable fabric for photo-stimulating a biological system.”

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Thermal Management for Divers

BOSTON ENGINEERING CORPORATION, Waltham, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12583565 B2, initially filed May 15, 2024) developed by four inventors David J. Shane, Woburn, Massachusetts; Robert Lee Cardenas, Framingham, Massachusetts; Steven James Simas, Amherst, New Hampshire; and Michael Rufo, Hanover, Massachusetts, for “Thermal management for divers.”

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Filter Cartridge Assembly

ENTEGRIS, INC., Billerica, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12582928 B2, initially filed Oct. 31, 2022) developed by Jean Camille Lu Ersando, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Barry Lee Gregerson, Deephaven, Minnesota, for “Filter cartridge assembly.”

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Display Screen or Portion Thereof With a Graphical User Interface

ARISTOCRAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Las Vegas, Nevada has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1119936 S1, initially filed April 5, 2024) developed by three inventors John Ludwick, Reno, Nevada; Todd Lovering, Reno, Nevada; and Douglas Brown, Raymond, New Hampshire, for “Display screen or portion thereof with a graphical user interface.”

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Compositions and Methods for Treatment and Prevention of Alzheimer’s Disease

THE GENERAL HOSPITAL CORPORATION, Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12583920 B2, initially filed April 3, 2022) developed by seven inventors Dudley K. Strickland, Brookeville, Maryland; Joanna Cooper, Baltimore, Maryland; Selen M. Catania, Brookeville, Maryland; Mary M. Migliorini, Derwood, Maryland; Brian Hampton, Gaithersburg, Maryland; Bradley T. Hyman, Madison, New Hampshire; and Aurelien Lathuiliere, Cambridge, Massachusetts, for “Compositions and methods for treatment and prevention of Alzheimer’s disease.”

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Models and Methods to Establish Perfusable, Compartmentalized, Lymphoid Tissue Models in Three-Dimensional in Vitro Culture

ADVANCED SOLUTIONS LIFE SCIENCES, LLC, Louisville, Kentucky has been assigned a patent (No. US 12584115 B2, initially filed Nov. 2, 2022) developed by three inventors James B. Hoying, Manchester, New Hampshire; Hannah A. Strobel, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Sarah Moss, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Models and methods to establish perfusable, compartmentalized, lymphoid tissue models in three-dimensional in vitro culture.”

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Humeral and Glenoid Articular Surface Implant Systems and Methods

ARTHROSURFACE INC., West Bridgewater, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12582531 B2, initially filed Oct. 11, 2023) developed by four inventors Steven W. Ek, Durham, New Hampshire; Daniel Adam Leduc, Carver, Massachusetts; William B. Murphy, Brockton, Massachusetts; and Timothy H. Brightman, Franklin, Massachusetts, for “Humeral and glenoid articular surface implant systems and methods.”

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Methods for Using Organizational Behavior for Risk Ratings

BITSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12587555 B2, initially filed April 10, 2023) developed by six inventors Philip John Steuart Gladstone, Carlisle, Massachusetts; Alan Joseph Kirby, Hollis, New Hampshire; John Matthew Truelove, Cambridge, Massachusetts; David Feinzeig, Stoneham, Massachusetts; Nagarjuna Venna, Waltham, Massachusetts; and Stephen Boyer, Waltham, Massachusetts, for “Methods for using organizational behavior for risk ratings.”

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Composite Cathode Contact for Monolithically Integrated Micro-LEDs, Mini-LEDs and LED Arrays

LUMILEDS SINGAPORE PTE. LTD., Singapore, Singapore has been assigned a patent (No. US 12588326 B2, initially filed Nov. 7, 2022) developed by three inventors Isaac Wildeson, Nashua, New Hampshire; Hossein Lotfi, Folsom, California; and Toni Lopez, Vaals, Netherlands, for “Composite cathode contact for monolithically integrated micro-LEDs, mini-LEDs and LED arrays.”

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Intelligent Routing and Redirection Techniques for Optimal Secure Access to Resources

CISCO TECHNOLOGY, INC., San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12587506 B2, initially filed Dec. 29, 2022) developed by Vincent E. Parla, North Hampton, New Hampshire, for “Intelligent routing and redirection techniques for optimal secure access to resources.”

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Conductor Latch for in-Line Disconnect Switch

HUBBELL INC., Shelton, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 12586742 B2, initially filed Dec. 14, 2020) developed by Sigfrido Salubro, West Lebanon, New Hampshire, and Prakashpathy Janikaraman, Choolaimedu, India, for “Conductor latch for in-line disconnect switch.”

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