Neighborhood geothermal project coming to Vermont

From Vermont Public (full story here):
Vermont’s natural gas utility is teaming up with two local affordable housing developers to experiment with using geothermal energy to heat a new neighborhood in Hinesburg (a small town south of Burlington) without fossil fuels.
Champlain Housing Trust and the developer Evernorth expect to break ground on the 44-unit Riggs Meadow development this summer. The buildings will use ground-source heat pumps, which extract warmth from the ground for heating. Vermont Gas Systems says this will be the first neighborhood-scale geothermal project in the state.
This is a great idea, sounds similar to (but smaller than) Eversource’s project in Framingham, Mass.