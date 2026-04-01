Neighborhood geothermal project coming to Vermont

by | Apr 1, 2026 | Blog, Newsletter | 0 comments

From Vermont Public (full story here):

Vermont’s natural gas utility is teaming up with two local affordable housing developers to experiment with using geothermal energy to heat a new neighborhood in Hinesburg (a small town south of Burlington) without fossil fuels.

Champlain Housing Trust and the developer Evernorth expect to break ground on the 44-unit Riggs Meadow development this summer. The buildings will use ground-source heat pumps, which extract warmth from the ground for heating. Vermont Gas Systems says this will be the first neighborhood-scale geothermal project in the state.

This is a great idea, sounds similar to (but smaller than) Eversource’s project in Framingham, Mass.

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