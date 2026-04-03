If you don’t test a medicine, there won’t be any bad outliers to make people freak out

Stat, the medical publication started by the Boston Globe (although I think it’s independent now) has a depressing piece about why people flock to untested pseudo-cures: Because they haven’t been tested there aren’t any outliers or statistical anomalies for the Internet to misinterpret. which gives the grifters and wishful thinkers free reign.

In other words, the better tested that a medicine is, the less people trust it.

The article concerns statins, which are very well tested and very useful, against peptides, which haven’t been tested hardly at all. Guess which one the “influencers” want to sell you.

The full story is here.