NH patents through April 4

Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number or inventor’s name.

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire in the week through April 4.

Actively Actuatable Valves for Aerostat Buoyancy Control

LTAG SYSTEMS LLC, Bow, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12589853 B1, initially filed Dec. 12, 2023) developed by Jonathan T. Slocum, Bow, New Hampshire, and Alexander H. Slocum, Bow, New Hampshire, for “Actively actuatable valves for aerostat buoyancy control.”

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Water Vapor Distillation Apparatus, Method and System

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNESHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12590917 B2, initially filed Jan. 19, 2024) developed by four inventors Ryan K. Larocque, Manchester, New Hampshire; Russel H. Beavis, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Christopher C. Langenfeld, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Andrew A Schnellinger, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “Water vapor distillation apparatus, method and system.”

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Magazine Disconnect Mechanism

SIG SAUER, INC., Newington, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12590773 B2, initially filed Sept. 20, 2024) developed by three inventors Liam E. Taylor, Barrington, New Hampshire; Sean P. Toner, Merrimack, New Hampshire; and Derek A. Oaks, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Magazine disconnect mechanism.”

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Passive Frequency Compensation With Coil Pairs

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12591025 B2, initially filed April 2, 2024) developed by Nathan Shewmon, Braunschweig, Germany, and Christian Kasparek, Heidelberg, Germany, for “Passive frequency compensation with coil pairs.”

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Systems and Methods for Cyber Threat Detection Based on New and/or Updated Cyber Threat Intelligence

CENTRIPETAL NETWORKS, LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12592947 B2, initially filed July 24, 2023) developed by three inventors David K. Ahn, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Jess P. Parnell, Grayson, Georgia; and Cody Michael Baker, Round Hill, Virginia, for “Systems and methods for cyber threat detection based on new and/or updated cyber threat intelligence.”

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Seamless Scale Down of Micro-Services Running Over SCTP Protocol

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12592868 B2, initially filed May 13, 2024) developed by Mukesh Singhal, Pune, India, for “Seamless scale down of micro-services running over SCTP protocol.”

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Three-Dimensional Printing With Supramolecular Templated Hydrogels

TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12590213 B2, initially filed Sept. 19, 2023) developed by four inventors Chenfeng Ke, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Pengfei Zhang, Hanover, New Hampshire; Longyu Li, Lebanon, New Hampshire; and Qianming Lin, West Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “Three-dimensional printing with supramolecular templated hydrogels.”

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Dynamic Implant Fixation Plate

NANOHIVE MEDICAL LLC, Woburn, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12589008 B2, initially filed March 9, 2022) developed by seven inventors Ian Helmar, Beverly, Massachusetts; Christopher Laine, Bellingham, Massachusetts; Lucas Diehl, Beverly, Massachusetts; Jason Tinley, Fort Worth, Texas; Kevin D. Chappuis, Malden, Massachusetts; John F. Sullivan, Pelham, New Hampshire; and Christine Emery, Somerville, Massachusetts, for “Dynamic implant fixation plate.”

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Systems and Methods for Vehicle Control Using Terrain-Based Localization

CLEARMOTION, INC., Billerica, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12589751 B2, initially filed Oct. 26, 2021) developed by seven inventors John Parker Eisenmann, Burlington, Massachusetts; Marco Giovanardi, Melrose, Massachusetts; Stefan Schulze, Brookline, Massachusetts; William Graves, Somerville, Massachusetts; Vijayaraghavan Sridhar, New York, New York; Marcus Joseph Proctor, Goffstown, New Hampshire; and Jack A. Ekchian, Belmont, Massachusetts, for “Systems and methods for vehicle control using terrain-based localization.”

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Balanced Amplifier Arrangement for Power Control and Improved Deep Back-Off Efficiency

PSEMI CORPORATION, San Diego, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12592669 B2, initially filed Nov. 25, 2022) developed by Vikas Sharma, Reading, United Kingdom, and Peter Bacon, Derry, New Hampshire, for “Balanced amplifier arrangement for power control and improved deep back-off efficiency.”

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Replicable Shaping of a Fiber Blank

SAFRAN AIRCRAFT ENGINES, Paris, France has been assigned a patent (No. US 12589562 B2, initially filed June 23, 2022) developed by Yann Didier Simon Marchal, Moissy-Cramayel, France, and Daniel Youngberg, Rochester, New Hampshire, for “Replicable shaping of a fiber blank.”

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Removal Tool for Extracting a Sample Well Comb From Electrophoretic Gels

EMD MILLIPORE CORPORATION, Burlington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12590923 B2, initially filed Dec. 8, 2023) developed by six inventors Kurt E. Greenizen, Atkinson, New Hampshire; Ryan Amara, Tewksbury, Massachusetts; Christopher A. Scott, Westford, Massachusetts; Paul Sydlowski, Danvers, Massachusetts; Michael Miller, North Andover, Massachusetts; and Kelly Wolfe, Arlington, Massachusetts, for “Removal tool for extracting a sample well comb from electrophoretic gels.”

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Footwear Sole and Related Method of Use

SAUCONY, INC., Waltham, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12588737 B2, initially filed April 8, 2024) developed by three inventors Andrea A. Paulson, Waltham, Massachusetts; Christopher J. Mahoney, Concord, Massachusetts; and Aaron P. St. Peter, Hampstead, New Hampshire, for “Footwear sole and related method of use.”

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Panel-Molded Electronic Assemblies

VICOR CORPORATION, Andover, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12593411 B1, initially filed July 24, 2023) developed by five inventors Patrizio Vinciarelli, Boston, Massachusetts; Michael B. LaFleur, East Hampstead, New Hampshire; Sean Timothy Fleming, Worcester, Massachusetts; Rudolph F. Mutter, North Andover, Massachusetts; and Andrew T. D’Amico, Beverly Hills, California, for “Panel-molded electronic assemblies.”

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Radio Frequency Interference Mitigation for Silicon-on-Insulator Devices

SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC., Irvine, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12593511 B2, initially filed May 15, 2023) developed by four inventors Ambarish Roy, Arlington, Massachusetts; Richard Peter Gulezian, II, Atkinson, New Hampshire; Lakshminarayanan Alampoondi Venkatesan, Woburn, Massachusetts; and Nuttapong Srirattana, Lexington, Massachusetts, for “Radio frequency interference mitigation for silicon-on-insulator devices.”

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Host System Diagnostic Testing

MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC., Boise, Idaho has been assigned a patent (No. US 12591496 B2, initially filed Sept. 14, 2023) developed by Binbin Huo, Taufkirchen, Germany, and Olivier Duval, Hudson, New Hampshire, for “Host system diagnostic testing.”

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Devices and Methods for Preparing a Valve for a Transcatheter Valve Replacement Procedure

MEDTRONIC, INC., Minneapolis, Minnesota has been assigned a patent (No. US 12588945 B2, initially filed June 28, 2022) developed by five inventors Paul T. Rothstein, Elk River, Minnesota; Roger D. Greeley, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Jeffrey D. Sandstrom, Scandia, Minnesota; Joel Racchini, Minneapolis, Minnesota; and James R. Keogh, Maplewood, Minnesota, for “Devices and methods for preparing a valve for a transcatheter valve replacement procedure.”

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Industrial Digital Twin Model Environment

ROCKWELL AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Mayfield Heights, Ohio has been assigned a patent (No. US 12591218 B2, initially filed July 11, 2023) developed by six inventors Leo T Kilfoy, San Diego, California; Michael J Tresh, Manchester, New Hampshire; Bruce T. McCleave, Jr., Mission Viejo, California; Daniel C. Rischar, Mayfield Heights, Ohio; Stephen C. Briant, Moon Township, Pennsylvania; and Ryan P. Dunn, Mayfield Heights, Ohio, for “Industrial digital twin model environment.”

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Systems and Methods of Using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning for Generating an Alignment Plan Capable of Enabling the Aligning of a User’s Body During a Treatment Session

ROM TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Brookfield, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 12589279 B2, initially filed June 7, 2022) developed by eight inventors Steven Mason, Las Vegas, Nevada; Daniel Posnack, Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Peter Arn, Roxbury, Connecticut; Wendy Para, Las Vegas, Nevada; S. Adam Hacking, Nashua, New Hampshire; Micheal Mueller, Oil City, Pennsylvania; Joseph Guaneri, Brookfield, Connecticut; and Jonathan Greene, Denver, Colorado, for “Systems and methods of using artificial intelligence and machine learning for generating an alignment plan capable of enabling the aligning of a user’s body during a treatment session.”