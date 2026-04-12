NH patents through April 11

Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number or inventor’s name.

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire in the week through April 11.

Predictive Multidimensional Search and Selection Tool

IRON MOUNTAIN INC., Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12596718 B2, initially filed April 24, 2023) developed by Lucy T. Yan, Boston, Massachusetts, and Nicole C. Reineke, Northborough, Massachusetts, for “Predictive multidimensional search and selection tool.”

***

Three-Dimensional Freeze Extrusion for the Manufacture of Homogeneous and Graded Rods and Tubes

TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12594713 B2, initially filed April 20, 2023) developed by five inventors Ulrike G. K. Wegst, Hanover, New Hampshire; Kaiyang Yin, West Lebanon, New Hampshire; Claire Adner, Hanover, New Hampshire; Peyton Weber, Hanover, New Hampshire; and Amalie Hildebrandt Brynjulfsson, Hanover, New Hampshire, for “Three-dimensional freeze extrusion for the manufacture of homogeneous and graded rods and tubes.”

***

Versatile Wallet

SAMSON MANUFACTURING CORP., Keene, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12593902 B2, initially filed Dec. 11, 2023) developed by three inventors Scott W. Samson, Spofford, New Hampshire; Ryan Bailey, Wilton, New Hampshire; and Chris Morgan, Spofford, New Hampshire, for “Versatile wallet.”

***

RFID System and Method

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNESHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12595380 B2, initially filed March 25, 2024) developed by three inventors James J. Dattolo, Manchester, New Hampshire; David Blumberg, Jr., Epsom, New Hampshire; and Eric J. Vanwyk, Somerville, Massachusetts, for “RFID system and method.”

***

Real-Time Any-G SON

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12598527 B2, initially filed March 19, 2024) developed by Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts, and Michael Silva, East Sandwich, Massachusetts, for “Real-time any-g SON.”

***

Liquid Crystal Polymer Composite, Liquid Crystal Polymer Composite Film, and Metal-Clad Laminate Including Same

TEXTILES COATED, INC., Londonderry, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12595344 B2, initially filed Dec. 21, 2021) developed by John Henry Welch, III, Lowell, Massachusetts, and Kwong Yiu Hau, Windham, New Hampshire, for “Liquid crystal polymer composite, liquid crystal polymer composite film, and metal-clad laminate including same.”

***

Framework for Failure Detection, Forecasting and Remediation Combining Domain-Specific Telemetry and Customized Machine Learning Models

DELL PRODUCTS L.P., Round Rock, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12596599 B2, initially filed Aug. 5, 2024) developed by six inventors Arun Rameshbabu, Torbay, Canada; Shaul Dar, Petach Tikva, Israel; David Sydow, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Shreyans Jasoriya, Brighton, Massachusetts; Keith Drummond, Glanmire, Ireland; and Nicolas Leazard, Hudson, New Hampshire, for “Framework for failure detection, forecasting and remediation combining domain-specific telemetry and customized machine learning models.”

***

THE CHARLES STARK DRAPER LABORATORY, INC., Cambridge, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12594556 B2, initially filed Nov. 21, 2023) developed by four inventors Jonathan R. Coppeta, Windham, New Hampshire; Timothy J. Biliouris, Brighton, Massachusetts; Daniel F. King, Watertown, Massachusetts; and Vishal Tandon, Somerville, Massachusetts, for “Method and device for high field strength electrotransfection of microvescicles and cells.”

***

Hernia Repair, Breast Reconstruction and Sling Devices Containing Poly(butylene Succinate) and Copolymers Thereof

TEPHA, INC., Lexington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12594361 B2, initially filed Sept. 6, 2023) developed by four inventors Simon F. Williams, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Said Rizk, Windham, New Hampshire; David P. Martin, Arlington, Massachusetts; and Amit Ganatra, Attleboro, Massachusetts, for “Hernia repair, breast reconstruction and sling devices containing poly(butylene succinate) and copolymers thereof.”

***

Compression Connectors and Protective Covers

HUBBELL INC., Shelton, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 12597763 B2, initially filed June 16, 2023) developed by four inventors Richard E. Robicheau, Litchfield, New Hampshire; Adam Joseph Clark, Greenville, South Carolina; Timothy Eugene Willis, Clemson, South Carolina; and Richard Roman, New Hampton, New Hampshire, for “Compression connectors and protective covers.”

***

Systems and Methods for Processing Objects Including a Zone Gantry System

BERKSHIRE GREY OPERATING COMPANY, INC., Bedford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12594665 B2, initially filed July 9, 2024) developed by nineteen inventors Thomas Wagner, Concord, Massachusetts; Kevin Ahearn, Nebo, North Carolina; John Richard Amend, Jr., Arlington, Massachusetts; Benjamin Cohen, White Plains, New York; Michael Dawson-Haggerty, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; William Hartman Fort, Stratham, New Hampshire; Christopher Geyer, Arlington, Massachusetts; Jennifer Eileen King, Oakmont, Pennsylvania; Thomas Koletschka, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Michael Cap Koval, Mountain View, California; Kyle Maroney, Saunderstown, Rhode Island; Matthew T. Mason, Atlanta, Georgia; William Chu-Hyon McMahan, North Cambridge, Massachusetts; Gene Temple Price, Somerville, Massachusetts; Joseph Romano, Arlington, Massachusetts; Daniel Carlton Smith, Wexford, Massachusetts; Siddhartha Srinivasa, Seattle, Washington; Prasanna Velagapudi, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Thomas Allen, Reading, Massachusetts, for “Systems and methods for processing objects including a zone gantry system.”

***

Efficient Fan Assembly

GREENHECK FAN CORPORATION, Schofield, Wisconsin has been assigned a patent (No. US 12595806 B2, initially filed April 15, 2024) developed by four inventors Thomas Frank, Schofield, Wisconsin; Vijaya Kumar Kollipara, Weston, Wisconsin; Shamus William Doran, Kronenwetter, Wisconsin; and Matthew Keener, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “Efficient fan assembly.”

***

Systems and Methods for Monitoring a Physiological Parameter of Persons Engaged in Physical Activity

RIDDELL, INC., Des Plaines, Illinois has been assigned a patent (No. US 12594004 B2, initially filed May 31, 2024) developed by three inventors Jeffrey J. Chu, Quechee, Vermont; Richard M. Greenwald, Norwich, Vermont; and Jonathan G. Beckwith, Cornish, New Hampshire, for “Systems and methods for monitoring a physiological parameter of persons engaged in physical activity.”

***

Change Control and Version Management of Data

DREMIO CORPORATION, Santa Clara, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12596705 B2, initially filed Sept. 28, 2022) developed by four inventors Jacques Claude Nadeau, Santa Clara, California; Ryan Murray, Bavaria, Germany; Robert Stupp, Cologne, Germany; and Thomas W. Fry, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Change control and version management of data.”

***

Ambidextrous Bolt Release Mechanism for Firearm

Three inventors Reed Matthew Hubbell, Prescott, Arizona; Benjamin Gerard Hawkins, Sunapee, New Hampshire; and Frank J. Saunders, Jr., Dunbarton, New Hampshire, have been awarded a patent (No. US 12595982 B2, initially filed April 25, 2024) for “Ambidextrous bolt release mechanism for firearm.”

***

Apparatus for Recording Probe Movement

GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC., Audubon, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 12594001 B2, initially filed March 1, 2023) developed by six inventors Norbert Johnson, North Andover, Massachusetts; Neil Crawford, Chandler, Arizona; Weston Healy, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Sanjay M. Joshi, Andover, Massachusetts; Thomas Calloway, Pelham, New Hampshire; and Joshua Cige, Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, for “Apparatus for recording probe movement.”

***

Adaptive Charge Pump Voltage Supply Frequency Switch

PSEMI CORPORATION, San Diego, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12597857 B2, initially filed May 15, 2024) developed by Gary Chunshien Wu, San Diego, California, and Gregory Szczeszynski, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Adaptive charge pump voltage supply frequency switch.”

***

***

Personalized Risk and Reward Criteria for Workforce Management

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION, Armonk, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 12596979 B2, initially filed Sept. 23, 2022) developed by four inventors Julian Bertram Kuehnert, Nairobi, Kenya; Sekou Lionel Remy, Nairobi, Kenya; Aisha Walcott, Nairobi, Kenya; and Catherine H. Crawford, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Personalized risk and reward criteria for workforce management.”

***

Small Molecule Inhibitors of Mammalian SLC6A19 Function

JNANA THERAPEUTICS INC., Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12595244 B2, initially filed May 30, 2025) developed by four inventors Dean G. Brown, Hollis, New Hampshire; Giovanni Muncipinto, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Joshua Ethan Zweig, Somerville, Massachusetts; and Long Vo Nguyen, Boston, Massachusetts, for “Small molecule inhibitors of mammalian SLC6A19 function.”

***

System and Method of Dynamically Assigning Device Tiers Based on Application

VIRTUAL INSTRUMENTS WORLDWIDE, INC., Palo Alto, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12596561 B2, initially filed Dec. 27, 2018) developed by four inventors Francis Niestemski, Longmeadow, Massachusetts; Devin Blinn Avery, Madbury, New Hampshire; Ryan E. Perkowski, Middletown, Delaware; and Nicholas York, San Ramon, California, for “System and method of dynamically assigning device tiers based on application.”

***

Knit Spacer Fabric

MILLIKEN & COMPANY, Spartanburg, South Carolina has been assigned a patent (No. US 12595598 B2, initially filed June 29, 2023) developed by Gadalia Vainer, Melrose, Massachusetts, and William Michael Rose, East Hampstead, New Hampshire, for “Knit spacer fabric.”

***

Acid Resistant Filter Media

ENTEGRIS, INC., Billerica, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12595396 B2, initially filed June 23, 2021) developed by four inventors James Hamzik, North Billerica, Massachusetts; KwokShun Cheng, Nashua, New Hampshire; Jad A. Jaber, Westford, Massachusetts; and Nicholas J. Filipancic, Medford, Massachusetts, for “Acid resistant filter media.”

***

Accelerated Settlement of Flocs After Electrocoagulation/Electrochemical Process Using Ballasted Flocculation

EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES LLC, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 12595194 B2, initially filed Nov. 6, 2020) developed by three inventors Simon Dukes, Chelmsford, Massachusetts; Hao Dang, Medford, Massachusetts; and Wenxin Du, Dover, New Hampshire, for “Accelerated settlement of flocs after electrocoagulation/electrochemical process using ballasted flocculation.”

***

Noise Reduction in Silicon-on-Insulator Devices

SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC., Irvine, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12598812 B2, initially filed May 15, 2023) developed by four inventors Ambarish Roy, Arlington, Massachusetts; Richard Peter Gulezian, II, Atkinson, New Hampshire; Lakshminarayanan Alampoondi Venkatesan, Woburn, Massachusetts; and Nuttapong Srirattana, Lexington, Massachusetts, for “Noise reduction in silicon-on-insulator devices.”

***

Autonomous Machine Having Vision System for Navigation and Method of Using Same

THE TORO COMPANY, Bloomington, Minnesota has been assigned a patent (No. US 12593748 B2, initially filed June 23, 2021) developed by seven inventors Alexander Steven Frick, Farmington, Minnesota; Michael Jason Ramsay, Verona, Pennsylvania; David Arthur LaRose, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Stephen Paul Elizondo Landers, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Zachary Irvin Parker, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; David Ian Robinson, Napier, New Zealand; and Christopher Charles Osterwood, Exeter, New Hampshire, for “Autonomous machine having vision system for navigation and method of using same.”

***

Machine-Learning Based Record Processing Systems

CAPITAL ONE SERVICES, LLC, McLean, Virginia has been assigned a patent (No. US 12596963 B2, initially filed July 6, 2022) developed by three inventors Gunther Havel, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; John Wilson, Richmond, Virginia; and Ashwin Assysh Sharma, Minneapolis, Minnesota, for “Machine-learning based record processing systems.”

***

Inductively Coupled Plasma Apparatus With Novel Faraday Shield

APPLIED MATERIALS, INC., Santa Clara, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12597588 B2, initially filed May 17, 2023) developed by four inventors Benjamin Alexandrovich, Brookline, Massachusetts; Peter F. Kurunczi, Cambridge, Massachusetts; David Morrell, Wakefield, Massachusetts; and Adam Calkins, Newmarket, New Hampshire, for “Inductively coupled plasma apparatus with novel faraday shield.”

***

Waterproof Marine Power Supply System With Integrated Convection Passage

BRUNSWICK CORPORATION, Mettawa, Illinois has been assigned a patent (No. US 12597785 B1, initially filed Feb. 24, 2022) developed by five inventors Gerald J. Demirjian, Auburn, New Hampshire; Benjamin C. Shaffer, Bedford, New Hampshire; Ximing He, Auburn, New Hampshire; Brandon J. Stafford, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Brian R. D’Amelio, Auburn, New Hampshire, for “Waterproof marine power supply system with integrated convection passage.”

***

High Density Mesh for Inverted 3D Printing

LUNG BIOTECHNOLOGY PBC, Silver Spring, Maryland has been assigned a patent (No. US 12594719 B2, initially filed Feb. 13, 2023) developed by eight inventors Mohammadali Safavieh, Nashua, New Hampshire; Akarsh Sivaprasad, Nashua, New Hampshire; Mora Melican, Weston, New Hampshire; Masoud Modaresifar, Manchester, New Hampshire; Datta Saravana Kalyan Kumar Vydiam, Manchester, New Hampshire; Barbara Nsiah, Manchester, New Hampshire; Derek Morris, Bedford, New Hampshire; and Luis Alvarez, Lexington, Massachusetts, for “High density mesh for inverted 3D printing.”

***

Automatic Selection and Display Layout of Medical Images From Clinical Descriptions

SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG, Forchheim, Germany has been assigned a patent (No. US 12597504 B2, initially filed Nov. 17, 2023) developed by three inventors Daphne Yu, Yardley, Pennsylvania; Yamini Varadan, East Brunswick, New Jersey; and Poikavila Ullaskrishnan, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “Automatic selection and display layout of medical images from clinical descriptions.”

***

Method and System for Identifying Overpayment of Claims

ESPEREO INC., Skillman, New Jersey has been assigned a patent (No. US 12597074 B1, initially filed April 8, 2025) developed by thirteen inventors Sandipan Gangopadhyay, Skillman, New Jersey; Vijayaraj Chakravarthy, Hillsborough, New Jersey; Manoj Prasad, Redmond, Washington; Timothy Kearney, Yaphank, New York; Priyanka Moorthy, San Jose, California; Dheeraj Jeevagasami, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Ryan Britt, Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina; Suchisrit Gangopadhyay, Skillman, New Jersey; Shushanth Masilamani, Houston, Texas; Vallabh Vijayaraj, Hillsborough, New Jersey; Parag Karnik, River Vale, New Jersey; Suchisman Gangopadhyay, Skillman, New Jersey; and Rachael Patel, Windham, New Hampshire, for “Method and system for identifying overpayment of claims.”