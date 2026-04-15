A reminder that renewables beat ‘new nukes’ for NH

IndepthNH has an op-ed that says what I said about the nuclear dreams in New Hampshire, although their piece has more background and details,
If the Governor really wants to drive down consumer electricity and energy costs and create more “energy independence”, she has a number of home grown options: (1) accelerate energy efficiency efforts, (2) increase support for proven and cheaper renewable energy sources such as solar, offshore-wind, hydroelectric, geothermal and biomass, (which have low or zero fuel costs and cost less to build) and (3) support utility-scale battery storage. Why would we Granite Staters want to gamble on more nuclear power?