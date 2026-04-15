Eelgrass is struggling in the Great Bay, a bad sign for the whole ecosystem

From a Conservation Law Foundation news release:

Eelgrass – underwater seagrasses that are the foundation of the Great Bay estuary’s ecosystem – say its coverage across the estuary fall by 80 percent in a single year, from more than 1,000 acres in 2024 to just 211 acres last year, to a new study. Within Great Bay itself, the loss was even more dramatic, reaching 98 percent in that same period.

“This is the most significant ecological alarm we’ve seen in Great Bay in decades,” said Melissa Paly, Conservation Law Foundation’s Great Bay-Piscataqua Waterkeeper. “Our waterways may still look beautiful, but they are in trouble. Eelgrass supports the fish, birds, and wildlife that are a critical part of our regional economy and identity.”

Eelgrass is the cornerstone habitat of the estuary, supporting fisheries, providing oxygen, improving water quality, stabilizing sediments, and even storing carbon pollution.

The findings show that eelgrass health is more stable in the lower estuary near the mouth of the Piscataqua River. A modest increase in seagrass there compared to recent years may be related to cooler temperatures and clearer water where the estuary meets the ocean, as well as improved water quality since Portsmouth significantly upgraded its wastewater treatment facility at Peirce Island.

The stressors on eelgrass – sediment from rain runoff and increasingly intense storms, excess nutrient pollution from wastewater and stormwater, invasive green crabs and warming water temperatures caused by climate change – have all posed challenges for years.

The alarming loss of eelgrass is not limited to Great Bay. Massachusetts has seen serious loss of eelgrass in recent years. Casco Bay lost more than 50% of its seagrasses over the course of a four-year period, and a 2026 study revealed steep losses in other parts of the Maine Coast. But the one-year, 80 percent decline in the Great Bay estuary as a whole, and the 98% decline in Great Bay, is unprecedented.

Recovery is still possible. Eelgrass is showing signs of recovery in places like Buzzards Bay, Virginia’s Eastern Shore, and Tampa Bay. Long-term commitment is needed if Great Bay’s eelgrass is to recover. Local, state, and federal leaders can and must implement stronger water quality protections, including better stormwater management and investment in restoration.