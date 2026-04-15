NH is being humiliated in the Rain Gauge Rally. Quick – sign up!

Every year CoCoRaHS, the citizen-science precipitation-watching group, holds a month-long rally to sign up new “watchers.” As of right now not a single person has signed up in New Hampshire, and we’re halfway through the month! Four people have already signed up in Maine and 12 in Vermont, which has half our population. Right now the Green Mountain State is No.1 in the contest on a per-capita basis, while we’re tied for last. Egad!!!!

All it requires is putting a rain gauge in your yard and checking it every morning. I’ve been one for well over a decade, so you know it doesn’t require much in the way of brains or effort.

So if you or a friend are even slightly interested, check it out. You can sign up on the website here, which has lots of details about the process. You can really geek out meterologically if you wish.