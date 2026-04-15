Want to be a wildlife biologist? Get your culvert maintainer’s license.

New Hampshire Fish and Game posted this on their Facebook page, with the above illustration. As a long-time fan of culverts, those tubes running beneath roads that are a major but mostly invisible bit of infrastructure, I had to reprint it.

Why would a biologist need a culvert maintainer’s license?

Because our Wildlife Management Areas are crisscrossed with a lot of culverts—and keeping them functioning is essential for healthy habitats, safe access, and protecting the outdoor experiences you enjoy.

This map shows just a portion of NH Fish & Game’s CT Lakes Natural Area in Pittsburg, where more than 100 culverts help move water safely through the landscape.

This certification allows biologists in the Wildlife Habitat Program to maintain, repair, replace, or modify culverts up to 48 inches in diameter without needing a prior DES permit—helping us respond more quickly to on the ground needs.

Healthy culverts means access for maintaining healthy wildlife habitat and better access for everyone who enjoys the outdoors in New Hampshire.