A.I. is breaking high school. Students are starting to sound the alarm.

That’s the headline on this Concord Monitor story, talking to a number of students at Concord-area high schools. Many use ChatGPT or equivalent but they say overall, it is making school much worse.
Interviews with eight students from four area high schools, all of whom are unsettled by rising AI use, revealed a burgeoning crisis in New Hampshire’s schools. The students described feeling sapped of motivation, noticeable cognitive deterioration among their peers and a sense of hopelessness about whether their school leaders were equipped to address the problems they see.
“I used to be motivated to learn, and now there’s just really not much to be motivated for when you feel that school is more about just receiving a grade than learning, and there’s such an easy way for people to do that and cheat through that,” Pennington said.
Sounds like AI is really shaking things up in schools. What do you think will happen next?