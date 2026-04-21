NH patents through April 18

Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number or inventor’s name.

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire in the week through April 18.

Systems and Methods for High Velocity Nasal Insufflation

VAPOTHERM, INC., Exeter, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12599742 B2, initially filed May 6, 2022) developed by seven inventors Scott A. Leonard, Exeter, New Hampshire; Brian Green, Exeter, New Hampshire; John Allen, Exeter, New Hampshire; David Adams, Exeter, New Hampshire; Marc Gervais, Exeter, New Hampshire; Mark Kolnsberg, Exeter, New Hampshire; and Richelle Helman, Exeter, New Hampshire, for “Systems and methods for high velocity nasal insufflation.”

Magnetic Sensor Element, Sensing Device and Sensing Operation Using the Sensing Device for Sensing an External Magnetic Field With Low-Noise

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12601795 B2, initially filed April 30, 2024) developed by three inventors Andrey Timopheev, Vif, France; Ali Alaoui, Polienas, France; and Nikita Strelkov, Meylan, France, for “Magnetic sensor element, sensing device and sensing operation using the sensing device for sensing an external magnetic field with low-noise.”

Radio Frequency (RF) Power Conditioning for Wake-Up Circuit

POSITION IMAGING IP LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12602563 B2, initially filed Dec. 6, 2023) developed by three inventors Drew Anthony Schena, Manchester, New Hampshire; John Liu, Madbury, New Hampshire; and Ethan A. Smith, Newburyport, Massachusetts, for “Radio frequency (RF) power conditioning for wake-up circuit.”

Methods for Serving Interactive Content to a User

YIELDMO, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12602537 B2, initially filed June 6, 2025) developed by four inventors Jarrod Dowalter, Nashua, New Hampshire; Lorena Ospina, Nashua, New Hampshire; Ying Chen, Nashua, New Hampshire; and David Sebag, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Methods for serving interactive content to a user.”

Apparatus for Spring Centered Caster Wheel

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12600170 B2, initially filed June 30, 2023) developed by Christopher C. Langenfeld, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Apparatus for spring centered caster wheel.”

Quick Disconnect Coupler for Rocket Motor

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12601577 B1, initially filed Feb. 5, 2025) developed by three inventors Jacob W. Miska, Nashua, New Hampshire; Jason H. Batchelder, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Matthew F. Chrobak, Groton, Massachusetts, for “Quick disconnect coupler for rocket motor.”

Methods and Systems for Efficient Adaptive Logging of Cyber Threat Incidents

CENTRIPETAL NETWORKS, LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12603862 B2, initially filed Aug. 30, 2024) developed by seven inventors John Fenton, Ashburn, Virginia; Peter Geremia, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Richard Goodwin, York, Maine; Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire; Vincent Mutolo, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Jess P. Parnell, Grayson, Georgia; and Jonathan R. Rogers, Hampton Falls, New Hampshire, for “Methods and systems for efficient adaptive logging of cyber threat incidents.”

Versatile Wallet

SAMSON MANUFACTURING CORP., Keene, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1121962 S1, initially filed Dec. 11, 2023) developed by three inventors Scott W. Samson, Spofford, New Hampshire; Ryan Bailey, Wilton, New Hampshire; and Chris Morgan, Spofford, New Hampshire, for “Versatile wallet.”

Buffer Tube Apparatus

WILCOX INDUSTRIES CORP., Newington, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12601560 B2, initially filed April 23, 2024) developed by James W. Teetzel, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and Gary M. Lemire, Lee, New Hampshire, for “Buffer tube apparatus.”

Ultrasonic Dental Instruments, Insert Assemblies, and Inserts With Improved Performance Durability

PASCHKE ULTRASONIX LLC, Londonderry, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12599466 B2, initially filed July 26, 2022) developed by Richard H. Paschke, Missoula, Montana, for “Ultrasonic dental instruments, insert assemblies, and inserts with improved performance durability.”

Method of Controlling an Autonomous Device

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12601609 B2, initially filed Feb. 2, 2024) developed by seventeen inventors Dirk A. Van Der Merwe, Canterbury, New Hampshire; Arunabh Mishra, Manchester, New Hampshire; Christopher C. Langenfeld, Nashua, New Hampshire; Michael J. Slate, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Christopher J. Principe, Nahant, Massachusetts; Gregory J. Buitkus, North Andover, Massachusetts; Justin M. Whitney, Goffstown, New Hampshire; Raajitha Gummadi, San Jose, California; Derek G. Kane, Manchester, New Hampshire; Emily A. Carrigg, Weare, New Hampshire; Patrick Steele, Bedford, New Hampshire; Benjamin V. Hersh, Raymond, New Hampshire; FNU G. Siva Perumal, Manchester, New Hampshire; David Carrigg, Manchester, New Hampshire; Daniel F. Pawlowski, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire; Yashovardhan Chaturvedi, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Kartik Khanna, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Method of controlling an autonomous device.”

GPS Spoofer Direction Finding and Geolocation

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12601845 B2, initially filed Feb. 21, 2024) developed by three inventors Scott W. Stadelmann, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Brian J. Herting, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and Noah J. Banwarth, Marion, Iowa, for “GPS spoofer direction finding and geolocation.”

Estimation of Relative Velocity Between Transmitter and Receiver

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12601824 B2, initially filed April 7, 2023) developed by Brandt J. Lomen, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Estimation of relative velocity between transmitter and receiver.”

Fluid Administration Apparatus Assembly

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1122439 S1, initially filed Dec. 8, 2023) developed by Richard J. Lanigan, Concord, New Hampshire, for “Fluid administration apparatus assembly.”

Phase Lock Loop Filter With Common Mode Noise Rejection

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12603654 B2, initially filed Feb. 5, 2024) developed by Norman J. Mendoza, Hudson, New Hampshire, for “Phase lock loop filter with common mode noise rejection.”

Methods of and Systems, Networks and Devices for Remotely Detecting and Monitoring the Displacement, Deflection and/or Distortion of Stationary and Mobile Systems Using GNSS-based Technologies

2KR SYSTEMS, LLC, Barrington, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12601846 B2, initially filed Oct. 7, 2023) developed by Christopher C Dundorf, Barrington, New Hampshire, and Patrick Melvin, Lee, New Hampshire, for “Methods of and systems, networks and devices for remotely detecting and monitoring the displacement, deflection and/or distortion of stationary and mobile systems using GNSS-based technologies.”

Interpolation of Medical Images

GLOBUS MEDICAL INC., Audubon, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 12602775 B2, initially filed May 12, 2022) developed by three inventors Sanjay M. Joshi, Andover, Massachusetts; Arjang Noushin, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Neil Crawford, Chandler, Arizona, for “Interpolation of medical images.”

Adjustment of Magnetic Force in a Computing Device

INTEL CORPORATION, Santa Clara, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12602089 B2, initially filed Aug. 6, 2021) developed by nine inventors Kristin L. Weldon, Dupont, Washington; Michael S. Brazel, Federal Way, Washington; Jered H. Wikander, Portland, Oregon; Lily Kolle, Hillsboro, Oregon; Weibo Chen, Hanover, New Hampshire; Aleksander Magi, Aloha, Oregon; Konstantin I. Kouliachev, Olympia, Washington; Ralph V. Miele, Hillsboro, Oregon; and Richard P. Crawford, Davis, California, for “Adjustment of magnetic force in a computing device.”

Thin-Film LED Array With Low Refractive Index Patterned Structures and Reflector

LUMILEDS SINGAPORE PTE. LTD., Singapore, Singapore has been assigned a patent (No. US 12604572 B2, initially filed Nov. 7, 2022) developed by three inventors Toni Lopez, Vaals, Netherlands; Isaac Wildeson, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Erik William Young, San Jose, California, for “Thin-film LED array with low refractive index patterned structures and reflector.”

Pressure Compensation Systems, Liquid Supply Systems and Methods Using the Same

WATTS REGULATOR CO., North Andover, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12601413 B2, initially filed Feb. 11, 2021) developed by three inventors Kevin Simon, Somerville, Massachusetts; Joseph Michael Burke, Deerfield, New Hampshire; and Ian David Baynes, Merrimac, Massachusetts, for “Pressure compensation systems, liquid supply systems and methods using the same.”

Nozzle for a Laser Processing System

MC MACHINERY SYSTEMS, INC., Grove Village, Israel has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1122313 S1, initially filed May 25, 2023) developed by four inventors Kenneth Woods, Hanover, New Hampshire; Brenda Melius, Hanover, New Hampshire; Takayuki Hirano, Hoffman Estates, Illinois; and Ryan Conroy, Schaumburg, Illinois, for “Nozzle for a laser processing system.”

Systems and Methods for Staffing Master Controller

TRUEBLUE, INC., Tacoma, Washington has been assigned a patent (No. US 12602634 B1, initially filed Dec. 18, 2023) developed by five inventors Jeffrey S. Dirks, Kirkland, Washington; Jatin Malhotra, Quebec, Canada; Meishelle Lynn HaverKamp, Gulfport, Florida; Carlos A. Lara Maldonado, Bellevue, Washington; and Mathew Wolfe, Littletonw, New Hampshire, for “Systems and methods for staffing master controller.”

Splitable Catheter Docking Station System and Method

BARD ACCESS SYSTEMS, INC., Salt Lake City, Utah has been assigned a patent (No. US 12599752 B2, initially filed Sept. 25, 2023) developed by seven inventors Glade H. Howell, Draper, Utah; Zachary S. Hastings, Sterling, Maryland; Kent Diasabeygunawardena, Nashua, New Hampshire; Jon B. Taylor, Groton, Massachusetts; Taylor C. Tobin, Nashua, New Hampshire; Jacquelyn N. Phelps, Cambridge, Massachusetts; and Daniel Hamilton, Mount Vernon, Massachusetts, for “Splitable catheter docking station system and method.”

Automated Microscopic Cell Analysis

MEDICA CORPORATION, Bedford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12599902 B2, initially filed Oct. 24, 2022) developed by nine inventors Ronald Jones, Newton, New Hampshire; Adrian Gropper, Watertown, Massachusetts; Robert Hagopian, Belmont, Massachusetts; Charles Rogers, Halifax, Massachusetts; Thomas Vitella, Sandown, New Hampshire; Donald Barry, Jr., Groton, Massachusetts; Dirk Osterloh, Arlington, Massachusetts; Chen Yi, Boxborough, Massachusetts; and Tyler Cote, Chelmsford, Massachusetts, for “Automated microscopic cell analysis.”

Intravenous Infusion Pump With Cassette Insertion and Pump Control User Interface

ICU MEDICAL, INC., San Clemente, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12599716 B2, initially filed Sept. 14, 2022) developed by four inventors Robert P. Cousineau, Boston, Massachusetts; Kerin L. Klagges-Kingsbury, Boxford, Massachusetts; James L. Cudney, Santee, California; and Roger P. Soucy, III, Kingston, New Hampshire, for “Intravenous infusion pump with cassette insertion and pump control user interface.”

Microfluidic Cell Culture Plate for Air-Liquid Interface and 3D Cultured Tissue Applications

THE CHARLES STARK DRAPER LABORATORY, INC., Cambridge, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12600931 B2, initially filed April 30, 2021) developed by ten inventors Jonathan R. Coppeta, Windham, New Hampshire; Hesham Azizgolshani, Belmont, Massachusetts; Brian P. Cain, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Brett C. Isenberg, Newton, Massachusetts; Joseph L. Charest, Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts; Else M. Vedula, Stoneham, Massachusetts; Ashley L. Gard, Dorchester, Massachusetts; Ryan S. Maloney, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Jeffrey T. Borenstein, West Roxbury, Massachusetts; and Rebeccah J. Luu, Cambridge, Massachusetts, for “Microfluidic cell culture plate for air-liquid interface and 3D cultured tissue applications.”

Apparatuses and Methods for Managing Traffic in Communication Networks and Systems in Conjunction With a Configurable Broker

AT&T INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY I, L.P., Atlanta, Georgia has been assigned a patent (No. US 12603843 B2, initially filed Aug. 28, 2023) developed by six inventors Srinath Dontula Sriram Ulu, Sugar Hill, Georgia; John Yannacci, Monroe Township, New Jersey; Saud Asif, East Brunswick, New Jersey; Mohammad Islam, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Sunil Maloo, Edison, New Jersey; and Vijay Bhaskar Uppala, Bothell, Washington, for “Apparatuses and methods for managing traffic in communication networks and systems in conjunction with a configurable broker.”