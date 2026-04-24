NH House frowns on crypto kiosks because of their link to scams

New Hampshire Bulletin reports on legislation that would put limits on crypto kiosks – bitcoin ATMs – that have proved a nice way for people to be ripped off: “During floor debate on Thursday, Nicholas Bridle, a Hampton Republican, said more than $2.6 million had been reported lost to crypto ATM scams by Hampton residents.” He opposed an amendment that he said “makes New Hampshire more attractive to scammers and criminals.”

The whole story is here.

The story mostly concerns an amendment that would have watered down limits on withdrawals and waiting periods. The unspoken fact underlying the debate is that that the only thing cryptocurrency has [proven good at for is evading regulations that have built up over decades to protect people. It’s a scammers delight.