NH patents through April 25

Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number or inventor’s name.

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire in the week through April 25.

Method and Apparatus for Monitoring Particle Laden Pneumatic Abrasive Flow in an Abrasive Fluid Jet Cutting System

HYPERTHERM, INC., Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12605803 B2, initially filed Sept. 16, 2020) developed by three inventors Shijin Zhang, Chongqing, China; Scott Veenhuizen, Covington, Washington; and Axel Henning, Black Diamond, Washington, for “Method and apparatus for monitoring particle laden pneumatic abrasive flow in an abrasive fluid jet cutting system.”

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Provision for Near-Rt RIC to Update Policy Capabilities on A1 Interface

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12610280 B2, initially filed July 5, 2022) developed by Ketan Parikh, Pune, India, for “Provision for near-RT RIC to update policy capabilities on A1 interface.”

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Frequency-Selective Electronic Beam Tilt

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12609743 B2, initially filed June 30, 2023) developed by four inventors Robert Irvine, Naperville, Illinois; Jongheon Kim, Irvine, California; Yaniv Kaver, Kefar Seva, Israel; and Efi Dror, Kadima-Zoran, Israel, for “Frequency-selective electronic beam tilt.”

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Tracer Strand for Weaving a Composite Material Part Reinforcement

ALBANY, Rochester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12605903 B2, initially filed March 21, 2022) developed by three inventors Dominique Marie Christian Coupe, Moissy-Cramayel, France; Yann Didier Simon Marchal, Moissy-Cramayel, France; and Brock Gilbertson, Rollinsford, New Hampshire, for “Tracer strand for weaving a composite material part reinforcement.”

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Water Vapor Distillation Apparatus, Method and System

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNESHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12606460 B2, initially filed March 29, 2021) developed by sixteen inventors Ryan K. LaRocque, Manchester, New Hampshire; John M. Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire; Michael A. Baker, Manchester, New Hampshire; Aaditya Ravindran, Manchester, New Hampshire; Prashant Bhat, Bedford, New Hampshire; Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Sean McCauley, Canterbury, New Hampshire; Benjamin E. Colburn, Deerfield, New Hampshire; Shannon Prescott, Loudon, New Hampshire; Brian G. Gray, Manchester, New Hampshire; Paul R. Curtin, Londonderry, New Hampshire; Josh Ling, Nashua, New Hampshire; Gregory J. Hurley, Windham, New Hampshire; Lucas Vannie, Manchester, New Hampshire; Robert Bowman, Bow, New Hampshire; and Thaddeus J. Hughes, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Water vapor distillation apparatus, method and system.”

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Implantable Biosensor Containing a Magnetic Nanoparticle Assay for in Vivo Analyte Detection

LODESTONE BIOMEDICAL INC., Lebanon, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12607692 B2, initially filed Nov. 1, 2022) developed by Christian Knopke, Redmond, Washington, and Solomon G. Diamond, Hanover, New Hampshire, for “Implantable biosensor containing a magnetic nanoparticle assay for in vivo analyte detection.”

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Mobile Entity Management

ONPOINT SYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12607703 B2, initially filed March 1, 2024) developed by three inventors Xinnakone Vivathana, Stratham, New Hampshire; Kenneth J. Bazydola, Maynard, Massachusetts; and Eric G. Cusson, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Mobile entity management.”

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Maintaining Original Color When Applying Super Resolution to Individual Bands

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12608758 B2, initially filed Jan. 3, 2023) developed by Bingcai Zhang, San Diego, California, for “Maintaining original color when applying super resolution to individual bands.”

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Scrubbing of Fault-Tolerant Digital Register Storage Memory

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12608257 B2, initially filed Feb. 1, 2024) developed by four inventors David D. Moser, Haymarket, Virginia; Daniel L. Stanley, Warrenton, Virginia; Mark R. Shaffer, Culpeper, Virginia; and Richard J. Ferguson, Bealeton, Virginia, for “Scrubbing of fault-tolerant digital register storage memory.”

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Automatic Network Error Routing for Downstream Network Hop Errors

FORTINET, INC., Sunnyvale, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12609891 B2, initially filed March 14, 2024) developed by Krishna Nitin Mody, Concord, New Hampshire, for “Automatic network error routing for downstream network hop errors.”

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Flexible Lighting System for Carrying Bag or Container With an Exterior Control Panel and Externally Deployable Flexible Light Strip

FRONTLINE LIGHTING LLC, Butler, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 12607313 B2, initially filed Aug. 26, 2024) developed by five inventors Darrell Frank Marroncelli, Hampton, New Hampshire; Patrick William Maloney, Burnt Hills, New York; James J. Levante, Tempe, Arizona; Anthony James Simons, Sydney, Australia; and Jeffrey Thomas Saunders, North Narrabeen, Australia, for “Flexible lighting system for carrying bag or container with an exterior control panel and externally deployable flexible light strip.”

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Multi-Layer Laminates and Methods of Making the Same

BEMIS ASSOCIATES, INC., Shirley, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12605925 B2, initially filed Feb. 24, 2023) developed by five inventors Richard A. Brown, Danville, New Hampshire; Jared M. Ide, Chicago, Illinois; Daryl R. Johnson, Fitchburg, Massachusetts; Dylan T. Smith, Athol, Massachusetts; and Stephen A. Topper, Barre, Massachusetts, for “Multi-layer laminates and methods of making the same.”

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Systems and Methods for Nitric Oxide Generation With Humidity Control

THIRD POLE, INC., Waltham, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12606436 B2, initially filed June 15, 2023) developed by six inventors Vineel Kondiboyina, Somerville, Massachusetts; Christopher Miles, Acton, Massachusetts; Gregory W. Hall, Belmont, Massachusetts; Simon E. Kozin, Lexington, Massachusetts; Wolfgang Scholz, Beverly, Massachusetts; and Frank Heirtzler, Londonderry, New Hampshire, for “Systems and methods for nitric oxide generation with humidity control.”

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Attachment Region for CMC Components

RTX CORPORATION, Farmington, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 12607129 B2, initially filed Oct. 31, 2022) developed by four inventors Carson A. Roy Thill, Buxton, Maine; Thomas E. Clark, Wells, Maine; Danielle Mahoney, Dover, New Hampshire; and Andrew D. Keene, South Portland, Maine, for “Attachment region for CMC components.”

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Automatic Storage and Retrieval System Having Staging and Sequencing Buffer Locations and Segregated Storage

SYMBOTIC LLC, Wilmington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12606379 B2, initially filed Sept. 30, 2022) developed by three inventors David B. Simpson, Fort Mill, South Carolina; William J. Fosnight, Windham, New Hampshire; and John G. Lert, Jr., Wakefield, Massachusetts, for “Automatic storage and retrieval system having staging and sequencing buffer locations and segregated storage.”

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Plug-and-Analyze Framework for Knowledge Base Construction

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY, Princeton, New Jersey has been assigned a patent (No. US 12608626 B2, initially filed April 20, 2022) developed by four inventors Octavian Florin Filoti, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Christian Joseph Merrill, Bordentown, New Jersey; Mark Salacinski, Warren, New Jersey; and Irene Yue-Ling Pak, New Brunswick, New Jersey, for “Plug-and-analyze framework for knowledge base construction.”

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Method and Equipment for Improving Cardiac Arrest Resuscitation (Pocket Crash Cart)

Two inventors, Tamara Aliza Freeman, Litchfield, New Hampshire, and Michelle Alyssa Freeman, Litchfield, New Hampshire, have been awarded a patent (No. US 12609190 B2, initially filed Oct. 5, 2023) for “Method and equipment for improving cardiac arrest resuscitation (pocket crash cart).”

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Systems and Methods for Storage System Attack Detection and Response

DELL PRODUCTS, L.P., Round Rock, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12608469 B2, initially filed March 15, 2023) developed by four inventors Weibing Zhang, Beijing, China; Lei Gao, Beijing, China; Chen Gong, Beijing, China; and Wai Yim, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “Systems and methods for storage system attack detection and response.”

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Storage-Driven Power Optimization

DELL PRODUCTS L.P., Round Rock, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12608144 B2, initially filed June 1, 2023) developed by four inventors James Salvadore, Amherst, New Hampshire; Michael Salerno, Jr., Temple, New Hampshire; Luc Poulin, Charlton, Massachusetts; and Paul Martin, Clonakilty, Ireland, for “Storage-driven power optimization.”

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Panel-Molded Electronic Assemblies

VICOR CORPORATION, Andover, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12610471 B2, initially filed April 22, 2020) developed by five inventors Patrizio Vinciarelli, Boston, Massachusetts; Michael B. LaFleur, East Hampstead, New Hampshire; Sean Timothy Fleming, Worcester, Massachusetts; Rudolph F. Mutter, North Andover, Massachusetts; and Andrew T. D’ Amico, Beverly Hills, California, for “Panel-molded electronic assemblies.”

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Agent-Based Modeler Using Multimodal Input

AARU, INC., Winnetka, Illinois has been assigned a patent (No. US 12608584 B2, initially filed June 10, 2025) developed by three inventors Edward Koh, Winnetka, Illinois; Cameron Fink, Winnetka, Illinois; and John Kessler, Litchfield, New Hampshire, for “Agent-based modeler using multimodal input.”

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Battery Charger and Method of Control With Fast Charge Mode

BRUNSWICK CORPORATION, Mettawa, Illinois has been assigned a patent (No. US 12609552 B1, initially filed Nov. 10, 2021) developed by three inventors Benjamin C. Shaffer, Bedford, New Hampshire; Gerald J. Demirjian, Auburn, New Hampshire; and Ximing He, Auburn, New Hampshire, for “Battery charger and method of control with fast charge mode.”

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Integrated Remote Radio Head and Antenna Module Assembly

COMMUNICATION COMPONENTS ANTENNA INC., Kanata, Canada has been assigned a patent (No. US 12609720 B2, initially filed Sept. 20, 2023) developed by three inventors Gerald Towne, Salem, New Hampshire; Jaron Peters, Danville, New Hampshire; and Vinay Vij, Kanagawa, Japan, for “Integrated remote radio head and antenna module assembly.”