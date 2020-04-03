The collapse in local air traffic, visualized

A data analyst named Steve Deane with Stratos Jet Charters in Orlando, Florida, has been making depictions of plane traffic taken from Flightradar24 to illustrate how much COVID-19 has clobbered commercial aviation. It depends mostly on data from ASB-D transmitters, which virtually no private aircraft have yet.

Here are shots centered on Boston Logan, which include Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. They’re taken at 9 a.m., usually a very busy time at airports, on March 2 (a Monday) vs. same time April 2 (a Thursday). Startling difference! You can see screenshots he’s made of other airports at his website.

This is what it looked like pre-COVID:

Compare that to post-COVID: