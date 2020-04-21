Select Page

How can we reopen? Here’s how

Apr 21, 2020

If you ignore the dunderheads who think everything can go back to normal tomorrow and the paranoids who think this is the unavoidable End of Days, there remains a big question about how exactly life should resume in the COVID-19 era.

A whole bunch of intelligent people have drawn up a careful, evidence-supported plan – a four-step reopening based on testing, tracing and “supported isolation.” It sounds plausible to me and I think you’ll appreciate it, too.

The best intro is a 13-minute video put together by Vi Hart, who makes stupendously wonderful mathematics videos. You should check it out here.

