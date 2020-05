Yes, N.H. has slaughterhouses and they’re doing fine

Over the last six weeks a non-trivial percentage of the stories that I, and ever other reporter, have covered can be classified as “X industry’s changes caused by COVID-19.”

Here’s my latest: New Hampshire’s four slaughterhouses are doing fine despite the turmoil elsewhere in the industry.

Didn’t know we had four slaughterhouses? Then read the story.