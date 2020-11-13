City-owned electric utilities buy hydropower

New Hampshire doesn’t have municipal electric utilities – city-owned providers of electricity – but other New England states do. They have a lot more flexibility than large corporate utilities or even regional co-ops.

And here’s an example: 21 of them in Massachusetts, Vermont and Rhode Island will be buying power from FirstLight, a renewable-only firm (mostly hydropower). Here’s a press release.

It’s not that big a deal, in a way – it covers the equivalent of only 23,000 homes. (Municipal utilities can be pretty small.) But psychologically, it’s great. Boost the market for renewable power and more commercial entities will join in.

And yes, I know that hydropower has environmental and social drawbacks. All large-scale power systems have drawbacks; the perfect is the enemy of the good, as they say.