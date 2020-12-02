Science on Tap: Can humans and machines be creative together?



The SEE Science Center’s adult discussion series, Science on Tap is continuing its season virtually on December 8 via Zoom.

Join it to discuss how humans and machines can work together to enhance creativity. Discuss AI and machine learning with local experts. Explore the psychology of creativity and how it can be harnessed and taught to both machines and the future workforce. Discover how researchers are working to teach machines how to appreciate art. Learn how researchers are developing technologies to teach our future workforce to be creative problem solvers.

Panelists include: William P. Seeley, Ph. D. author, artist, Adjunct Lecturer UNH , Manchester University of Southern Maine, and a Visiting Scholar at Boston College, Faby M. Gagné, Ph.D. Executive Director, SNHU Labs (R&D Unit), Foad Afshar, Ed.M., Psy.D., LCMHC owner Life By Design and Aysegul Askan, Associate Director of AI Solutions., SNHU Labs (R&D Unit).

Admission is free, but advanced sign up is required using Eventbrite. Attendees will be sent a Zoom link after registering. For more information call the SEE Science Center at 603-669-0400 or visit www.see-sciencecenter.org.