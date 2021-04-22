Study finds some white ash trees persist despite emerald ash borer

A study in Northern Michigan (where the emerald ash borer first appeared in North American) looked at tree health and EAB numbers is some woods that been hit by the invasive bug for a decade found some white trees healthy and persisting.
Abstract from the U.S. Forest Service is here.
We’ve got white ash in New Hampshire. I’m not sure what this says about the chance of some of our trees surviving this disastrous invader. But I’ll cling to any hope I can get!
Once leaves come out, I’ll be checking on the gorgeously gigantic white ash I have written about in the past, to see how it’s doing. Last summer it still looked health; I couldn’t find any signs of EAB.
Good luck with the emerald ash borer, our experience with it has been devastating. It was actually first ID’d in SE MI, about 10 miles from where we live. We lost about 25 trees in our yard the year after we bought the house, none survived. They go fast and really need to be removed quickly too, they are very brittle at the bottom, the whole tree tends to come down in a windstorm. Made for lots of great firewood(in our home), but that’s the only good thing I can say about it.