Study finds some white ash trees persist despite emerald ash borer

A study in Northern Michigan (where the emerald ash borer first appeared in North American) looked at tree health and EAB numbers is some woods that been hit by the invasive bug for a decade found some white trees healthy and persisting.

Abstract from the U.S. Forest Service is here.

We’ve got white ash in New Hampshire. I’m not sure what this says about the chance of some of our trees surviving this disastrous invader. But I’ll cling to any hope I can get!

Once leaves come out, I’ll be checking on the gorgeously gigantic white ash I have written about in the past, to see how it’s doing. Last summer it still looked health; I couldn’t find any signs of EAB.