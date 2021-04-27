22 long-distance transmission lines urged (but not the Maine interconnect)

As you’ll see from the map above, there’s an interesting omission from the “shovel-ready” long-distance electric transmission lines that a report says should be pursued to generate jobs and clean energy for the U.S.

The Quebec-Maine interconnect – much-debated cousin to the never-built Northern Pass through N.H. – isn’t on it. A similar but shorter link in Vermont is included.

I’m surprised at the Maine omission, since work has sort of already started there, although it faces yet more regulatory/legal challenges and isn’t a done deal. Not being on a list from a group called Americans for a Clean Energy Grid seems like a real slap in the face, if nothing else.

Here’s a CleanTechnica article about the study, which includes links to the full report.