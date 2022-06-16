Questions about Maine “sink kelp to bury carbon” startup

That intriguing startup in Maine that wants to grow kelp on sea buoys and then sink it as a way to remove carbon (mentioned a year ago) is facing a lot of questions, reports MIT Technology Review (article here). Among them:

Several seaweed experts and marine biogeochemists stressed in interviews that Running Tide’s interventions could harm highly complex, interconnected, and delicate ecosystems. Among other risks, the kelp could outcompete phytoplankton communities that already remove vast amounts of carbon and form the foundation of marine food chains that support global fisheries. In other words, it could harm global systems that already regulate the climate and provide crucial sources of income and food.

It’s not surprising that questions would be raised about a novel technology in a complex system like the open ocean. It’s still an idea would considering, however.