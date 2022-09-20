N.H. patents through Sept. 18

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Sept. 18.

​​​​​​​Vapotherm Assigned Patent for Quiet Nasal Cannula

Vapotherm, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,439,784, initially filed April 12, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for a quiet nasal cannula. The co-inventors are Felino V. Cortez, Jr., Bowie, Maryland, William F. Niland, Arnold, Maryland, and George McGarrity, Centreville, Maryland. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,39,784.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,39,784&RS=PN/1,14,39,784

***

CLIN-EPR Assigned Patent for Implantable Resonator System for Deep-Tissue EPR Oximetry

CLIN-EPR, Lyme, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,439,316, initially filed Jan. 6, 2022) developed by three co-inventors for an ”implantable resonator system for deep-tissue EPR oximetry with reduced noise.” The co-inventors are Harold M. Swartz, Lyme, New Hampshire, Ann Barry Flood, Lyme, New Hampshire, and Wilson Schreiber, West Lebanon, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,39,316.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,39,316&RS=PN/1,14,39,316

***

Centripetal Networks Assigned Patent for Efficient Threat Context-Aware Packet Filtering

Centripetal Networks, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,444,963, initially filed March 15, 2022) developed by four co-inventors for an “efficient threat context-aware packet filtering for network protection.” The co-inventors are Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire, Jonathan R. Rogers, Hampton Falls, New Hampshire, Vincent Mutolo, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and Peter P. Geremia, Portsmouth, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,44,963.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,44,963&RS=PN/1,14,44,963

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Magnetic Field Sensor Integrated Circuit

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,444,209, initially filed Dec. 22, 2020) developed by five co-inventors for a “magnetic field sensor integrated circuit with an integrated coil enclosed with a semiconductor die by a mold material.” The co-inventors are Ravi Vig, Bedford, New Hampshire, William P. Taylor, Amherst, New Hampshire, Paul A. David, Bow, New Hampshire, P. Karl Scheller, Dover, New Hampshire, and Andreas P. Friedrich, Metz-Tessy, France. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,44,209.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,44,209&RS=PN/1,14,44,209

***

University of New Hampshire Assigned Patent for Reusable Electrochemical Sensors Capable of Cyclodextrin Interactions

The University of New Hampshire, Durham, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,442,071, initially filed June 26, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a “reusable electrochemical sensors capable of cyclodextrin interactions and methods of use thereof.” The co-inventors are Jeffrey M. Halpern, Durham, New Hampshire, and McKenna Merrill, Durham, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,42,071.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,42,071&RS=PN/1,14,42,071

***

ASC Engineered Solutions Assigned Patent for Snap to Grid Bracket for Sprinkler Support Assembly

ASC Engineered Solutions, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,441,705, initially filed Nov. 26, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a “snap to grid bracket for a sprinkler support assembly.” The co-inventors are Odair Dafonseca, Pawtucket, Rhode Island, and Joseph Beagen, North Attleborough, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,41,705.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,41,705&RS=PN/1,14,41,705

***

ASC Engineered Solutions Assigned Patent for Disk Stack Repair Insert

ASC Engineered Solutions, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,440,145, initially filed Feb. 21, 2020) developed by Phillip Edwin Gardner, II, Holmdel, New Jersey, for a “disk stack repair insert.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,40,145.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,40,145&RS=PN/1,14,40,145

***

Vapotherm Assigned Patent for Providing Respiratory Therapy

Vapotherm, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,439,788, initially filed March 5, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for “systems and methods for providing respiratory therapy.” The co-inventors are Felino V. Cortez, Jr., Bowie, Maryland, William F. Niland, Arnold, Maryland, and George McGarrity, Centreville, Maryland. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,39,788.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,39,788&RS=PN/1,14,39,788

***

Globus Medical Assigned Patent for Screw Tower, Rod Reduction Tool

Globus Medical, Audubon, Pennsylvania, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,439,444, initially filed July 22, 2021) developed by seven co-inventors for a “screw tower and rod reduction tool.” The co-inventors are Matthew Bechtel, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Caelan Allen, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Neil R. Crawford, Chandler, Arizona, Thomas Calloway, Pelham, New Hampshire, Steven Chang, Phoenix, Arizona, Norbert Johnson, North Andover, Massachusetts, and Jeffrey Forsyth, Cranston, Rhode Island. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,39,444.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,39,444&RS=PN/1,14,39,444

***

FCI USA Assigned Patent for High Performance Stacked Connector

FCI USA, Etters, Pennsylvania, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,444,404, initially filed Sept. 24, 2020) developed by four co-inventors for a “high performance stacked connector.” The co-inventors are Jason Si, Toronto, California, Ba Pham, Toronto, Canada, Xingye Chen, Markham, Canada, and Sam Kocsis, Nashua, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,44,404.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,44,404&RS=PN/1,14,44,404

***

Zoomi Assigned Patent for Methods to Assist Instructor of Course

Zoomi, Malvern, Pennsylvania, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,443,648, initially filed Sept. 23, 2020) developed by seven co-inventors for “systems and methods to assist an instructor of a course.” The co-inventors are Christopher Greg Brinton, West Lafayette, Indiana, Mung Chiang, West Lafayette, Indiana, Sangtae Ha, Superior, Colorado, William D. Ju, Mendham, New Jersey, Stefan Rudiger Rill, Augsburg, Germany, James Craig Walker, Chester Springs, Pennsylvania, and Elizabeth Tenorio, Salem, New Hampshire.The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,43,648.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,43,648&RS=PN/1,14,43,648