NH community college adds EV technician certificate, a first

White Mountains Community College in Berlin is the first community college in New Hampshire to offer an electric vehicle technician certificate in its automotive program. This year … all students must take an EV class to earn their associate’s degree or certificate in automotive technology.

That’s from this story from NHPR, which has some good details about the industry , including this quote: “I would almost liken it to being in the medical profession. Some people specialize, some people are general practitioners, some people are surgeons, and you’ve got to find out where your niche is.”

I wrote last year (here) about the issue of auto mechanics as internal-combustion engines fade away.