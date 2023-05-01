That hydrogen plant coming to the North Country is still vague

An illustration from a patent application from Whitaker Irvin St. that may be related to hydrogen production in Groveton, N.H.

I have written a couple times about Q Hydrogen, the Utah firm that bought a closed mill in Groveton and says they’re converting it to make hydrogen with a new technology. They’ve never been clear about what the technology involves, although patents show some hints, which makes it hard to know how seriously to take them. Here’s my Jan. 2020 story.

N.H. Business Review touched base with the CEO for a new story (story is here) but the company provided no more details than when I talked to them years ago. It’s “innovative” but exactly how is unclear.