Hydroponic greenhouses are better than vertical farms, but not by a whole lot

Vertical indoor farms – growing leafy greens indoors in tall buildings – have many advantages (less water usage, less land occupied, growing close to consumers, faster plant growth) but have all failed financially because of the cost of powering lights to replace the sun. But what about horizontal indoor farms like the huge greenhouse in Loudon, an automated, hydroponic operation called Lef Farms, now owned by Brightfarms, that I have written about many times?

Canary Media has a story about the financial failure of vertical farms (story is here) that is dismissive of them, if not as businesses then as an important part of solving the food/climate conundrum: