Everything you wanted to know about a Lyme vaccine

Inverse, a news site, has a long detailed piece about efforts to develop a Lyme vaccine for humans, including the tantalizing possibility of a short-lasting but quick-to-take-effect vaccine using monoclonal antibodies and the need for better tests. Even if you know a lot about the topic, it’s good stuff: You can read it here.

I am not familiar with Inverse, which says it “takes a scientific approach to analyzing culture and a cultural approach to talking about science”. It’s part of BDG Media, a New York firm that got attention for recently shuttering Gawker as part of economic contraction.