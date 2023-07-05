Summer wildfire threat could be coming our way

It’s been so wet in New Hampshire since May that it’s easy to think we’re protected from wildfire risk, but looking north shows that this is foolish. Eastern Canada is a place where raging wildfires didn’t happen until suddenly they did, and there’s no reason we couldn’t be next as the Earth heats up (June was the hottest June, globally, on record).

I’ve made this argument several times (like here) but it’s worth repeating. New Hampshire Bulletin did just that with this article, noting that the National Interagency Fire Centers annual report cautions about increased risk in the Northeast.