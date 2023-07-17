N.H. patents through July 16

(Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number or inventor’s name.)

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through July 16.

***

Medical Treatment System and Methods Using a Plurality of Fluid Lines

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11696978 B2, initially filed Feb. 4, 2019) developed by three inventors Paul G. Girouard, Allenstown, New Hampshire; Andrew S. Coll, Goffstown, New Hampshire; and Jacob W. Scarpaci, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Medical treatment system and methods using a plurality of fluid lines.”

***

Refrigeration System With Enveloping Air Circulation Around Product Chamber

STANDEX INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION, Salem, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11698216 B2, initially filed Jan. 31, 2022) developed by seven inventors Kevin Herrera Blackwood, Summerville, South Carolina; Teddy Glen Bostic, Jr., Summerville, South Carolina; Gloria Christine Corrine Welther Burchett, Moncks Corner, South Carolina; Mark Andrew James, Goose Creek, South Carolina; Jonathan Matthew Kolaski, Ridgeville, South Carolina; Jeffrey Alan Madill, Summerville, South Carolina; and John Lee Warder, Summerville, South Carolina, for “Refrigeration system with enveloping air circulation around product chamber.”

***

Rule-Based Network-Threat Detection

CENTRIPETAL NETWORKS, LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11700273 B2, initially filed April 16, 2021) developed by seven inventors David K. Ahn, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Keith A. George, Fort Royal, Virginia; Peter P. Geremia, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Pierre Mallett, III, Herndon, Virginia; Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire; Robert T. Perry, Ashburn, Virginia; and Jonathan R. Rogers, Hampton Falls, New Hampshire, for “Rule-based network-threat detection.”

***

Reduced Noise Estimator

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11698244 B2, initially filed Aug. 30, 2019) developed by Paul D. Zemany, Amherst, New Hampshire, and Matthew F. Chrobak, Groton, Massachusetts, for “Reduced noise estimator.”

***

Exhaust Demand Control System and Methods

MEASURED AIR PERFORMANCE, LLC, Merrimack, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11698202 B2, initially filed Aug. 26, 2022) developed by Eric Desrochers, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “Exhaust demand control system and methods.”

***

Multi-Part Underlayment and Method of Manufacture

ROOFERS’ ADVANTAGE PRODUCTS, LLC, E. Wakefield, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11697280 B2, initially filed Sept. 13, 2021) developed by Jonny E. Folkersen, East Wakefield, New Hampshire, for “Multi-part underlayment and method of manufacture.”

***

Display Screen With Animated Graphical User Interface Showing Circles Along a Line

BOTTOMLINE TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D0991951 S1, initially filed Aug. 3, 2021) developed by Michael Marcinelli, North Andover, Massachusetts, and Alisha Edwards, Amesbury, Massachusetts, for “Display screen with animated graphical user interface showing circles along a line.”

***

Pump System With Pinch Valve for Fluid Management in Surgical Procedures and Method of Operation Thereof

SMITH & NEPHEW ASIA PACIFIC PTE. LIMITED, Singapore, Singapore has been assigned a patent (No. US 11698068 B2, initially filed July 18, 2022) developed by three inventors Mathew Mitchell, Pelham, New Hampshire; Mikhael Lyssounkine, Toulouse, France; and William Sant, Montgiscard, France, for “Pump system with pinch valve for fluid management in surgical procedures and method of operation thereof.”

***

Hypercall Acceleration for Nested Virtual Machines

RED HAT, INC., Raleigh, North Carolina has been assigned a patent (No. US 11698806 B2, initially filed May 4, 2020) developed by Michael Tsirkin, Lexington, Massachusetts, and Karen Noel, Pembroke, New Hampshire, for ”Hypercall acceleration for nested virtual machines.”

***

Safety Mechanism for Use With Snow Sport Boot and Binding System

STOP RIVER DEVELOPMENT LLC, Park City, Utah has been assigned a patent (No. US 11696615 B2, initially filed Feb. 25, 2020) developed by three inventors George Pantazelos, Park City, Utah; Joseph K. Lane, Branford, Connecticut; and Michael Ryan Cameron, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Safety mechanism for use with snow sport boot and binding system.”

***

Gas Turbine Engine Airfoil Frequency Design

RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION, Farmington, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 11698002 B1, initially filed Jan. 11, 2018) developed by three inventors William R. Edwards, Stratham, New Hampshire; Steven J. Feigleson, Waverly Hall, Georgia; and Kate Hudon, Superior, Colorado, for “Gas turbine engine airfoil frequency design.”

***

Fluorine Based Molecular Co-Gas When Running Dimethylaluminum Chloride as a Source Material to Generate an Aluminum Ion Beam

AXCELIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Beverly, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11699565 B2, initially filed Oct. 29, 2021) developed by three inventors Neil K. Colvin, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Neil Bassom, Hamilton, Massachusetts; and Edward Moore, Newmarket, New Hampshire, for “Fluorine based molecular co-gas when running dimethylaluminum chloride as a source material to generate an aluminum ion beam.”

***

Generating Customized Avatars Based on Location Information

SNAP INC., Santa Monica, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11698722 B2, initially filed Nov. 16, 2021) developed by twelve inventors Sumbul Alvi, Astoria, New York; Jonathan Brody, Marina Del Rey, California; Xingkai Eric Chew, Lexington, Massachusetts; Bryant Detwiller, Hopkinton, New Hampshire; Joseph Engelman, New York, New York; Abdulrahman Khan, Berkeley, California; Sarah Lensing, Brooklyn, New York; Robert Lin, Toronto, Canada; Gaurav Misra, New York, New York; Nathaniel Parrott, Brooklyn, New York; Suraj Vindana Samaranayake, New York, New York; and Andrew Thieck, New York, New York, for “Generating customized avatars based on location information.”

***

Network Monitoring With Differentiated Treatment of Authenticated Network Traffic

ARBOR NETWORKS, INC., Westford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11700233 B2, initially filed June 4, 2019) developed by Brian St. Pierre, Acworth, New Hampshire, for “Network monitoring with differentiated treatment of authenticated network traffic.”

***

Adjustable Illuminator for Photodynamic Therapy and Diagnosis

DUSA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC., Billerica, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11697028 B2, initially filed Sept. 12, 2022) developed by three inventors Thomas Boyajian, Wilmington, Massachusetts; Mark Carota, Chelmsford, Massachusetts; and Brian Mazejka, Salem, New Hampshire, for “Adjustable illuminator for photodynamic therapy and diagnosis.”

***

Suture Cinching Device With Cutter

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SCIMED, INC., Maple Grove, Minnesota has been assigned a patent (No. US 11696753 B2, initially filed Nov. 4, 2020) developed by four inventors Christopher R. Deuel, Melrose, Massachusetts; Ryan V. Wales, Northborough, Massachusetts; Sean P. Fleury, Minneapolis, Minnesota; and Stan Robert Gilbert, Litchfield, New Hampshire, for “Suture cinching device with cutter.”

***

System and Method of Detecting Sleep Disorders

Three inventors Christopher Thomas Lyons, Tyngsboro, Massachusetts; Ellen M. Lyons, Tyngsboro, Massachusetts; and Stephen Thomas Lyons, Hudson, New Hampshire, have been awarded a patent (No. US 11696730 B2, initially filed Oct. 3, 2019) for “System and method of detecting sleep disorders.”

***

Insulative Support for Very High Speed Electrical Interconnection

AMPHENOL CORPORATION, Wallingford, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 11699883 B2, initially filed March 29, 2021) developed by six inventors Marc B. Cartier, Jr., Durham, New Hampshire; John Robert Dunham, Windham, New Hampshire; Vysakh Sivarajan, Nashua, New Hampshire; Mark W. Gailus, Concord, Massachusetts; David Levine, Amherst, New Hampshire; and Michael Joseph Snyder, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for ”Insulative support for very high speed electrical interconnection.”

***

Interruptible and Restartable Matrix Multiplication Instructions, Processors, Methods, and Systems

INTEL CORPORATION, Santa Clara, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11698787 B2, initially filed June 29, 2021) developed by five inventors Edward T. Grochowski, San Jose, California; Asit K. Mishra, Hillsboro, Oregon; Robert Valentine, Kiryat Tivon, Israel; Mark J. Charney, Lexington, Massachusetts; and Simon C. Steely, Jr., Hudson, New Hampshire, for “Interruptible and restartable matrix multiplication instructions, processors, methods, and systems.”

***

Detection of Malware and Malicious Applications

CISCO TECHNOLOGY, INC., San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11700275 B2, initially filed June 28, 2021) developed by six inventors David McGrew, Poolesville, Maryland; Andrew Zawadowskiy, Hollis, New Hampshire; Donovan O’Hara, Acton, Massachusetts; Saravanan Radhakrishnan, Bangalore, India; Tomas Pevny, Modrany, Czech Republic; and Daniel G. Wing, Truckee, California, for “Detection of malware and malicious applications.”

***

Amplitude Modulated Waveform Circuitry for Electrosurgical Devices and Systems, and Related Methods

MEDTRONIC ADVANCED ENERGY LLC, Minneapolis, Minnesota has been assigned a patent (No. US 11696795 B2, initially filed July 10, 2019) developed by four inventors David Hubelbank, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Jeffrey Reaume, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Alexander Segit, Eliot, Maine; and Tyler Clark, Brentwood, New Hampshire, for “Amplitude modulated waveform circuitry for electrosurgical devices and systems, and related methods.”

***

Systems and Methods for Multi-File Check-In

OPEN TEXT SA ULC, Halifax, Canada has been assigned a patent (No. US 11698896 B2, initially filed Oct. 11, 2021) developed by five inventors Srikanth Raghavan, Ashburn, Virginia; Richard Guildford Hellier, Jr., Catawba, Virginia; Kathy DiBella, Milford, New Hampshire; Michael Scott, Washington Grove, Maryland; and Andrew Chillrud, Saratoga Springs, New York, for “Systems and methods for multi-file check-in.”

***

Thermoelectric Cooling of Consumables in a Plasma Torch

THE ESAB GROUP, INC., North Bethesda, Maryland has been assigned a patent (No. US 11700682 B2, initially filed July 16, 2019) developed by Andrew Raymond, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “Thermoelectric cooling of consumables in a plasma torch.”

***

Anti-Cd25 for Tumour Specific Cell Depletion

CANCER RESEARCH TECHNOLOGY LIMITED, London, United Kingdom has been assigned a patent (No. US 11697688 B2, initially filed March 13, 2019) developed by nine inventors Anne Goubier, Hertfordshire, United Kingdom; Beatriz Goyenechea Corzo, Hertfordshire, United Kingdom; Josephine Salimu, Hertfordshire, United Kingdom; Kevin Moulder, Hertfordshire, United Kingdom; Pascal Merchiers, Hertfordshire, United Kingdom; Mark Brown, Hertfordshire, United Kingdom; James Geoghegan, Lyme, New Hampshire; Bianka Prinz, Lebanon, New Hampshire; and Sergio Quezada, London, United Kingdom, for ”Anti-CD25 for tumour specific cell depletion.”

***

Systems and Methods for Automated Maturation of Oysters

MINT MACHINE TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Dover, Delaware has been assigned a patent (No. US 11696571 B2, initially filed Dec. 15, 2021) developed by Luke Gray, Exeter, New Hampshire, for “Systems and methods for automated maturation of oysters.”