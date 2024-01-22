NH patents through Jan. 21

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Jan. 21.

Nucleic Acids Encoding Chimeric Receptor Comprising NKP30 Receptor and CD28 and CD3 Zeta Domains and Human T Cell Containing

THE TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11872248 B2, initially filed May 26, 2020) developed by Tong Zhang, Lebanon, New Hampshire, and Charles L. Sentman, Grantham, New Hampshire, for “Nucleic acids encoding chimeric receptor comprising NKP30 receptor and CD28 and CD3 zeta domains and human T cell containing.”

Cover System for Laser Accessory Device

WILCOX INDUSTRIES CORP., Newington, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11874090 B2, initially filed March 29, 2022) developed by James W. Teetzel, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and Gary M. Lemire, Lee, New Hampshire, for “Cover system for laser accessory device.”

Power Budget Calculation Using Power Headroom

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11877248 B2, initially filed Nov. 2, 2021) developed by Hemanth Palally, Bangalore, India, and Biswajeet Kumar, Bangalore, India, for “Power budget calculation using power headroom.”

Reservoir Devices, Methods and Systems

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11872186 B2, initially filed June 5, 2019) developed by four inventors Richard J. Lanigan, Concord, New Hampshire; Joshua Ferris, Allston, Massachusetts; Jason A. Demers, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Albert A. LePage, Jr., Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Reservoir devices, methods and systems.”

Purged Ink Removal From Print Head

MARKEM-IMAJE CORPORATION, Keene, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11872815 B2, initially filed April 16, 2020) developed by four inventors Frances H. Benton, Keene, New Hampshire; Richard A. Gardner, Walpole, New Hampshire; Arjun Venkataramanan, Keene, New Hampshire; and Jose Raul Ramirez, Milford, New Hampshire, for “Purged ink removal from print head.”

Dirty Water Distillation and Salt Harvesting System, Method, and Apparatus

XDI HOLDINGS, LLC, Bedford, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11872508 B2, initially filed Feb. 19, 2018) developed by four inventors James Charles Juranitch, Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Alan C. Reynolds, Novi, Michigan; Raymond C. Skinner, Coral Springs, Florida; and Thomas Raymond Juranitch, Delray Beach, Florida, for “Dirty water distillation and salt harvesting system, method, and apparatus.”

Pipe Clamp Assembly

ASC ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS, LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11873926 B2, initially filed March 2, 2023) developed by Gregory Nicholas Stagliano Ohnemus, Providence, Rhode Island, for “Pipe clamp assembly.”

Mobile Base Station Bubble Network

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11877356 B2, initially filed July 26, 2022) developed by three inventors Rajesh Khanna, Auburndale, Massachusetts; Patrick McPhee, Ashby, Massachusetts; and Gaurav Kumar, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Mobile base station bubble network.”

Anonymization of Partners

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION, Armonk, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 11876890 B2, initially filed Dec. 10, 2019) developed by three inventors Nathan Robert Barry, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Sheela Shetty, Lowell, Massachusetts; and Yi-Min Chee, Yorktown Heights, New York, for “Anonymization of partners.”

Condensation Prevention for High-Power Laser Systems

PANASONIC INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY MANAGEMENT CO., LTD, Osaka, Japan has been assigned a patent (No. US 11876344 B2, initially filed Dec. 6, 2022) developed by three inventors Bryan Lochman, Nashville, Tennessee; Matthew Sauter, Cambridge, Massachusetts; and Bien Chann, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “Condensation prevention for high-power laser systems.”

Geographically Redundant and High Availability System Architecture for a Hybrid Cloud Cellular Network

DISH WIRELESS L.L.C., Littleton, Colorado has been assigned a patent (No. US 11877160 B2, initially filed Oct. 5, 2022) developed by five inventors Siddhartha Chenumolu, Ashburn, Virginia; Andrew Trujillo, Littleton, Colorado; Sundeep Goswami, Leesburg, Virginia; Ash Khamas, Goffstown, New Hampshire; and Amit Pathania, Great Falls, Virginia, for “Geographically redundant and high availability system architecture for a hybrid cloud cellular network.”

Using Constraint Programming to Set Resource Allocation Limitations for Allocating Resources to Consumers

ORACLE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION, Redwood Shores, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11876728 B2, initially filed Dec. 20, 2022) developed by three inventors Michael Patrick Colena, Hollis, New Hampshire; Joshua Deen Griffin, Wexford, Pennsylvania; and Gao Chen, Belmont, California, for “Using constraint programming to set resource allocation limitations for allocating resources to consumers.”

Timer Circuit for X-Ray Imaging System

SIEMENS MEDICAL SOLUTIONS USA, INC., Malvern, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 11872072 B2, initially filed Oct. 24, 2019) developed by Eric M. Bailey, North Hampton, New Hampshire, and Jeffrey Johnson, West Newbury, Massachusetts, for “Timer circuit for X-ray imaging system.”

Flow Synthesis of Polymer Nanoparticles

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY, Dhahran, Saudi Arabia has been assigned a patent (No. US 11873353 B2, initially filed May 29, 2020) developed by four inventors Marta Antoniv, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Hooisweng Ow, Woburn, Massachusetts; S. Sherry Zhu, Waban, Massachusetts; and Martin E. Poitzsch, Northumberland, New Hampshire, for “Flow synthesis of polymer nanoparticles.”

Backpacking Stove Having Tip Valve

JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC., Racine, Wisconsin has been assigned a patent (No. US 11873990 B2, initially filed Nov. 18, 2021) developed by four inventors Ryan Paul Chartier, Manchester, New Hampshire; Michael Edward Hebert, Jr., Milford, New Hampshire; Adam Emery Wilcox, Candia, New Hampshire; and Michael Steven Siopis, Hooksett, New Hampshire, for “Backpacking stove having tip valve.”

Razors and Razor Cartridges With Colored Blades

THE GILLETTE COMPANY LLC, Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11872713 B2, initially filed July 30, 2020) developed by five inventors Laura Xu, Natick, Massachusetts; Kenneth James Skrobis, Maynard, Massachusetts; Neville Sonnenberg, Newton, Massachusetts; Ronald Richard Duff, Jr., Shrewsbury, Massachusetts; and Joseph Allan DePuydt, Salem, New Hampshire, for “Razors and razor cartridges with colored blades.”

As/RS Lift Having Vertically-Aligned Dual Carriages

INTELLIGRATED HEADQUARTERS, LLC, Mason, Ohio has been assigned a patent (No. US 11873163 B2, initially filed Nov. 11, 2021) developed by four inventors Douglas K Schack, Cold Spring, Kentucky; Ralf Buerkle, Oregonia, Ohio; Jonathon Cleary, West Chester, Ohio; and Charles Christopher Lingamfelter, Rye, New Hampshire, for “AS/RS lift having vertically-aligned dual carriages.”

Strontium Sealed Source

QSA GLOBAL INC., Burlington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11872410 B2, initially filed March 23, 2022) developed by three inventors Mark G. Shilton, Chelmsford, Massachusetts; Mark W. Vose, Windham, New Hampshire; and Jason W. Bourn, Stratham, New Hampshire, for “Strontium sealed source.”

Codec for Processing Scenes of Almost Unlimited Detail

Three inventors David Scott Ackerson, Easton, Maryland; Donald J. Meagher, Candia, New Hampshire; and John K Leffingwell, Madison, Alabama, have been awarded a patent (No. US 11875476 B2, initially filed May 2, 2019) for “Codec for processing scenes of almost unlimited detail.”

Hazardous Energy Control System

AUTOLOTO, INC., Traverse City, Michigan has been assigned a patent (No. US 11876372 B2, initially filed March 2, 2022) developed by Kenneth David Nickolson, Derry, New Hampshire, and Daniel Lawrance Furbush, Herndon, Virginia, for “Hazardous energy control system.”

Production of Malonyl-Coa Derived Products via Anaerobic Pathways

LALLEMAND HUNGARY LIQUIDITY MANAGEMENT LLC, Budapest, Hungary has been assigned a patent (No. US 11873520 B2, initially filed Sept. 30, 2021) developed by five inventors William Ryan Sillers, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Shital A. Tripathi, Berkeley, California; Arthur J. Shaw, IV, Grantham, New Hampshire; Aaron Argyros, White River Junction, Vermont; and David A. Hogsett, Grantham, New Hampshire, for “Production of malonyl-COA derived products via anaerobic pathways.”

Systems, Apparatuses and Methods for Device Pairing Having Range Control and Unintended Device Coexistence Detection

BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY, Franklin Lakes, New Jersey has been assigned a patent (No. US 11877219 B2, initially filed March 20, 2018) developed by five inventors Ping Zheng, Acton, Massachusetts; Marc Clifford Vogt, Rye, New Hampshire; Mojtaba Kashef, Boxford, Massachusetts; Tony Hai Nguyen, Hopkinton, Massachusetts; and Yi Su, Chelmsford, Massachusetts, for “Systems, apparatuses and methods for device pairing having range control and unintended device coexistence detection.”

Learning and Applying Contextual Similiarities Between Entities

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V., Eindhoven, Netherlands has been assigned a patent (No. US 11875277 B2, initially filed Sept. 17, 2021) developed by four inventors Bryan Conroy, Garden City South, New York; Minnan Xu, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Asif Rahman, Brookline, Massachusetts; and Cristhian Mauricio Potes Blandon, Salem, New Hampshire, for “Learning and applying contextual similiarities between entities.”

Multi-Functional Ingester System for Additive Manufacturing

SEURAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Wilmington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11872758 B2, initially filed Jan. 17, 2023) developed by six inventors James A. DeMuth, Woburn, Massachusetts; Erik Toomre, Los Altos, California; Francis L. Leard, Sudbury, Massachusetts; Kourosh Kamshad, Hudson, New Hampshire; Heiner Fees, Bietigheim-Bissingen, Germany; and Eugene Berdichevsky, Oakland, California, for “Multi-functional ingester system for additive manufacturing.”